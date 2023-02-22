Libra Horoscope Today, February 22, 2023: Enjoy a gala time

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

It’s a good day to leverage your assets, Libra natives. Daily astrological prediction says, you should start thinking about wealth management as you try to secure an emergency fund for the future. You are blessed with robust health today. Your mind feels carefree and a little relaxed while your body feels quite the usual. You may have to work a little on correcting your body posture. Financially, you’re doing quite well. A friend’s advise to invest in a specific real estate property can yield handsome returns. You may also receive all the delayed payments today. Professionally, it’s not a very lucrative day. You may have to struggle with some petty politics in your office. Those thinking of startup may have to look hard for investors. There might be some good news in family. Those thinking of starting a family should go ahead with the idea as the time is right for it. You can also plan a family vacation to a beach area and enjoy some quality time together. Love is also in the air Librans, you and your partner may enjoy a passionate romance today. You may expect grand gestures, candle light dinners, and greetings cards from your special one.

Libra Finance Today

You’re doing exceptionally well when it comes to money management. If you’re thinking about investing in property then today is the right time! Any investments made in this direction are likely to secure your future.

Libra Family Today

Family may provide you with solace and peace. Elder ones may spend a gala time with the children of the house. Small wins are likely to be celebrated in your family today.

Libra Career Today

You may have to deal with envious co-workers as they try to sabotage your reputation. You may have to think about switching your job if you don’t feel the growth. You may feel like your career is lagging behind. Take some time to think and make a wise decision for your future.

Libra Health Today

You are learning to embrace a new lifestyle Librans! You may have to start a little exercise routine to improve your postures and breathwork. The time is right to prioritize your health and make the most out of your strength and stamina.

Libra Love Life Today

You are likely to make good decisions for your partner today as you both start to understand each other. Those looking for a serious relationship can find solace in the special one that walks in their life. Those in long term friendships are expected to find love there.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

