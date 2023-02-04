Libra Horoscope Today, February 4, 2023: Remain alert today

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Daily Astrological Prediction says, if Libra natives want to succeed in any endeavour, they should make time for creative pursuits. You need to think positively about the future and remember that you can accomplish anything you want. You can expect a regular influx of funds, and your financial situation will gradually improve. It's time to do something that really matters to you and your loved ones. It's best to avoid anything that could bring about a bad mood. Spend time with loved ones, and pay special attention to your partner. Avoid those things which could put unnecessary stress on your health. Plan a short trip if you want to escape the hectic daily routine. Pack your bags and some eatables and go for a picnic with your near and dear ones. Much excitement is in the store for all. Preparations are a must before you plan for a new house. Friends might come to your aid if needed.

Libra Finance Today

Libra natives may find new ways to generate good returns on capital to support their lifestyle. Think twice before you plan a home loan. You must strive to improve business prospects at a rapid pace. You are likely to generate an additional source of income.

Libra Family Today

You are likely to find a sense of wellbeing in the company of family members. Take the suggestion of family elders before making any changes in the house. Libra natives may get some amazing inputs and ideas.

Libra Career Today

On the professional front, you are likely to have a great openness to constantly learning and innovating. This may improve your position in your organisation. Seniors in authority would incline to accept many of your ideas. Freelancers may enjoy a golden run.

Libra Health Today

Libra natives should take special care to protect their skin from weather damage. Take little rest breaks between work to give much-needed muscle relaxation. Just follow a good routine with regular physical exercise and a good diet to improve your wellbeing.

Libra Love Life Today

Misunderstanding a romantic partner could take the situation beyond control. Also, failure to take a love affair seriously could force a partner to take a drastic step. Somebody might flirt with clichéd and corny phrases. Remain alert today, Libras.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON