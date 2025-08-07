Libra Horoscope Today for August 7, 2025: Astro tips for making financial decisions

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you love settling challenges Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Overcome the tremors in the love affair through open communication. Prove your professional potential today. Your health demands extra attention today.

Spend more time with your lover and value the opinions of the person. Despite the hiccups, you will be productive at the office. Financial prosperity helps make smart decisions today. However, health may have issues.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

There may be uneasiness in some love affairs. You both need to sit comfortably and discuss to settle the issues. Ensure you both support each other in personal and professional endeavors. Those who are travelling should connect with their lover over the phone to express their feelings. You may reunite with your ex-lover, but make sure this does not impact your married life. For a married couple, the chances of conceiving are high. Your relationship will have the backing of the parents.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Put in efforts to accomplish tasks, which sometimes may seem highly challenging. Do not expect appreciation from the management today, but you’ll see the outputs in the coming days. Some tasks will demand travelling to the client’s office. Utilize your communication skills at team sessions. If you have a plan to switch jobs, update your CV as new opportunities will come knocking. Students appearing for job interviews and examinations need to focus more. Traders may also face issues from local authorities.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in, but your priority should be to save for the rainy day. Avoid major investments in the stock market. However, you may invest in mutual funds. Some females will resolve a monetary issue with a friend. There will be requirements at home, including medical and educational. A new loan will be approved, and you may also get assistance from your spouse.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues may be present. You may have issues related to your eyes or nose today. There can also be challenges related to digestion. Some seniors may require medical attention for oral health issues. Be careful while using the staircase or while boarding a train. Casual smokers are also advised to give up this habit. Females who have anxiety-related issues need to be careful today.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

