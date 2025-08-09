Libra Horoscope Today for August 9, 2025: New projects coming soon

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, stay committed to life Avoid harsh statements in the love affair and prefer smart professional decisions today. You will see minor monetary issues. However, your health will be good. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Ensure your love life is intact today. Settle the professional challenges smartly. Minor monetary issues may come up today. No major health issue will cause issues today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

You are a romantic person, and this will help settle the issues without much trouble. Stay together with your lover, and you both may even plan a vacation this weekend, where the call on the future can be made. Avoid unpleasant conversations, and also plan a romantic dinner. Introduce your lover to the family. Married females may conceive today. Avoid the interference of a third person in the relationship. This is more crucial in married lives.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment will work at the office, and new tasks will come up, and the success of the projects will also lead to career growth in the coming days. An IT project will require rework as the client is not happy. Do not lose morale, and instead take it up as a challenge. Businessmen need to be extra cautious, especially while signing new deals or launching new projects. Students will clear competitive examinations, and those who are in the notice period can also expect an offer letter today.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

You may face minor financial issues in the second part of the day, and it is good to have control over the expenditure. You may, however, prefer buying electronic appliances. Some females will inherit a part of the family property, while it is also good to avoid investments in the stock market. A medical emergency will also come up today, and you must ensure you have enough money in the coffers. Additional funds will help businessmen and traders expand their businesses.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Start the day with a light exercise and practice yoga for some time. You may recover from viral fever or skin-related issues. Drink plenty of water today and skip alcohol, especially during the day hours. It is good to avoid adventurous activities during a vacation. Some females will develop migraine, gynecological issues, or viral fever today. Children should also be careful while playing, as minor cuts may happen today.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)