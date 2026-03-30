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    Libra Horoscope Today for March 30, 2026: There may be trouble related to property within the family

    Libra Horoscope Today: Expect turbulence in your career today.

    Published on: Mar 30, 2026 5:06 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
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    Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Defeat all odds with confidence

    Settle the love affairs and ensure you also meet the expectations of the seniors at the workplace today. Handle wealth diligently. Minor health issues may come up.

    Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

    Say no to egos in love life. Go ahead with the plan to excel in your career and take up new roles at work to prove your professional mettle. Handle wealth smartly today. You will have trouble related to your lifestyle.

    Libra Love Horoscope Today

    You need to be ready to compromise on egos in a love affair. Spare time for the partner today. Some females may misinterpret the statements by their lovers today, leading to chaos. Today is a good day to propose, and single natives can express their feelings freely to their crush to get a positive response. You will be happy to know that the ex-lover will be back in life. Settle the issues that led to the break-up and ensure you give affection unconditionally.

    Libra Career Horoscope Today

    Expect turbulence in your career today. There will be pressure at work, and it is good to give up egos and focus on the tasks assigned. You must update the technical skills for specific projects. Avoid confusion associated with assignments and presentations as you need to impress the clients. The first half of the day will be a little troublesome, and businessmen need to be extra cautious, especially while signing new deals or launching new projects.

    Libra Money Horoscope Today

    Though you can invest in mutual funds and fixed deposits, do not go for large investments today. There will be trouble related to property within the family. Some natives will settle the financial issues with their siblings. It is also good to keep a distance from luxury shopping. Instead, save for the rainy day. Businessmen may have trouble related to funds, which will demand an immediate solution.

    Libra Health Horoscope Today

    Minor health issues may come up. You will have trouble associated with your eyes and ears. Females may complain about gynaecological issues, while there can also be issues associated with breathing. Viral fever, sore throat, and digestive issues will also be common. Since seniors may suffer from pain in their knees or joints, it is good to avoid staircases. Children may also develop bruises while playing outside.

    Libra Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
    • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
    • Symbol: Scales
    • Element: Air
    • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
    • Sign Ruler: Venus
    • Lucky Day: Friday
    • Lucky Color: Brown
    • Lucky Number: 3
    • Lucky Stone: Diamond

    Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
    • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
    • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

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    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Libra Horoscope Today For March 30, 2026: There May Be Trouble Related To Property Within The Family

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