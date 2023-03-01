Libra Horoscope Today, March 1, 2023: Good news comings soon

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23) Daily astrological prediction says, libran natives start the day with new goals and good news. Prepare for exciting times. If you try to network, you can achieve many of your professional goals. Your full focus could help you appreciate the benefits of your work. Your financial situation could improve if you make the right choices at the right time. Librans might start the day with new goals and good news. Prepare for exciting times. Restoring parents to their rightful place in the family's good graces would work wonders for everyone's mood. Some of you may be getting ready to embark on a trip to a faraway locale as summer approaches. The journey could end up being exciting and enjoyable. You can ruin your finances and relationships by spending too much on extravagant homes. So, tread carefully. Today, Libras may find friends helpful and respectful. Your time and effort spent studying should pay off handsomely.

Libra Finance Today

From today, the financial situation may begin to improve drastically. Putting your money into a financially stable institution will yield substantial returns. Libras who venture into new business relationships can expect to reap substantial rewards.

Libra Family Today

Tensions at home could be avoided if problems were dealt with promptly. A chance of reconciliation with your sibling may present itself. You can rely on your parents for unconditional love and support. Some of your family issues will be easier to handle with their assistance.

Libra Career Today

Your eagerness to learn is likely to earn you respect in the workplace. The world may soon be in need of some well-trained Libras at the helm. An increase in teamwork is something you can count on if you've recently been given a challenging new assignment.

Libra Health Today

Now is the time to take up outdoor pursuits and save yourself from becoming nervous. Your health should be your number one concern, so give it the attention it deserves. The signals your body sends should be taken seriously.

Libra Love Life Today

If married Libras are unwilling to work together, tensions will only grow. If you want things to return to normal in your romantic relationship, you should extend an olive branch. You risk losing the romantic connection you've worked so hard to build if you act hastily.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Purple

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON