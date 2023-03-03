Libra Horoscope Today, March 3, 2023: Good returns on the cards

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Daily astrological prediction says, your pockets might be heavy today and you might feel the boon of wealth. An ideal day at work might be the norm for you today. Your health might not face any inconveniences today. Your family might bring happiness to your life today. Your spouse might have some interesting news for you today. Try using alternative routes of travel today. The sale of the property might yield good returns today.

Libra Finance Today

The financial prospects of Libra appear to be very positive today. You may get a chance to enjoy life, where your boon of wealth might support you. Investing in stocks might be a good and opportune idea for you today. Buying life insurance today might be a good idea. Try to stay away from frivolous financial elements like the lottery etc, as it might not be a good idea for you to interact with the same.

Libra Family Today

The familial prospects of Libra appear to be promising today. You might get to spend quality time with your family today. If there are any unresolved familial tensions, there may be a chance for them to be alleviated today. Your children might crave your affection today, so try to give it to them, as it might positively affect your mood as well. Your spouse might have some interesting news for you today.

Libra Career Today

You might face stability in your work today. You might see ideal sales and income today in your business. You might get some profitable freelance gigs today, so try to finish them diligently.

Libra Health Today

Your health might be the reason for your freshness today. Yoga and exercise may help you feel active enough to get through the day today. Following a diet plan might be a good idea for you today, try to not stray from the same.

Libra Love Life Today

Your love interests might bring happiness to you today. You might want to spend quality time with your partner today, as it may bring the both of you closer. Try to cherish the present and the food memories with your partner today.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

