Libra Horoscope Today, October 21, 2022: Some recognition at work front

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Dear Libra, you may feel relieved on the monetary front. There may be some good projects for you to finance. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may anticipate huge profits from a past investment. You may do some excellent work in your professional domain. Your boss may promise you a good incentive. You may share this happiness with your beloved. You may celebrate with your loved one in a lavish manner. Your health may keep you active and strong. You may not need any medical expertise. However, on the domestic front, there may be some discord between you and other family members. This may leave you a bit frustrated and disheartened.

Libra Finance Today

You may find some new sources of income coming your way. Things may run smoothly on the financial front. Your expenses may be budgeted and may not create any trouble for you. You may maintain your bank balance comfortably.

Libra Family Today

Libra, you may have more personal tasks to complete today. There may be some important discussions with parents. You may feel dull in domestic activities. The day may not go smoothly. Your parental matters may not remain in your favor. You may try to bring happiness to loved ones and may work at mending relationships, however things may not go as you wish to.

Libra Career Today

Professionals around you may respect you for your work. You may have a pleasing day with your colleagues. Obstacles faced on the professional front may disappear. Things may run smoothly without making much effort.

Libra Health Today

You may feel in perfect health. There may be wonderful improvement in your ailment. You may seem to gain confidence. You may start taking care of your diet, medicines and exercise. You may take required precautions to stay healthy. You may practice to lead a stress-free life.

Libra Love Life Today

You may spend quality time with your partner. You may put an effort to make a romantic outing more fulfilling. You may express your feelings to your loved one without being hesitant. Your romantic endeavors may bring positive results.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

