Libra Horoscope Today, October 24, 2022: You may be over-emotional today

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Dear Libra, you may get a substantial inflow of money because of some international business associates. You may make wonderful profits if you take wise decisions and manage your finances. Financial management may become a priority to you today. Daily Astrological Prediction says, You may use this day to enhance your relationship with your superiors. You may work toward your objectives to reach your goal. You may plan to take a leisurely stroll with a family member but something may spoil your mood. There may be many things that you may need to communicate to improve your relationship with your family members. Just go ahead and share everything before it gets too late.

Libra Finance Today

Libra, your profits may remain on the rise. You may have no hesitation in associating with more people. You may keep up the pace. The atmosphere may remain positive. There may be a boom in your commercial business.



Libra Family Today

You may have to see a bumpy ride and this may create a negative impact on your inner peace. It may be good if you spend quality time with your friends and families and stop worrying too much about material pursuits. You may be somewhat over-emotional today, but you may soon come out of this situation.



Libra Career Today

You may get to travel a lot to go up in your career. You may slowly move up the ladder at your work place. You may work on building good relations with colleagues so that they may help you in the long run.

Libra Health Today

You may experience stability in your health and life. You may feel good as some stress may decline from your home. You may practice more of yoga and meditation to strengthen this feeling.

Libra Love Life Today

Libra, if you are single, today may be the day for you to meet your life partner. You may feel fortunate to have what you expect in your life partner. You may need to relax and spend time with the one you love without worrying about the future.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

