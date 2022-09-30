Libra Horoscope Today, September 30, 2022: You'll witness a surge of energy

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23) Libra individuals are likely to witness a surge of energy all day, due to which they may be able to multitask on various fronts. A strong financial position may further give a lift to your mood. Dedicated efforts on the love front are likely to introduce a new lease of life. Healthy diet is likely to keep you fit and let you enjoy robust health overall. Your efforts to strengthen the ties may bear fruits. The happy atmosphere at home is likely to lift everyone’s mood, spreading cheer in the household. Someone may be keen to help you out on the academic front, but you may not feel inclined to take any assistance. Luck is likely to favour you in acquiring real estate, so go ahead with a property deal you are negotiating. Overseas travel may be in the pipeline for some Libra natives. You may find time to follow up on things that you love doing the most.

Libra Finance Today Due to informed decisions and dedicated efforts, Libra natives may enjoy an abundant flow of money today. This is likely to make your financial situation stronger for Libra natives. This is an excellent time to realize your dreams on the business front. Blocked funds may be received.

Libra Family Today Marriage is likely to be fixed for someone eligible in the family, so expect hectic activities to take place at home! Some of you may play a stronger role in family affairs. Your family may face a hurdle that requires your attention and involvement. The good news is that Libra natives will be able to resolve it easily.

Libra Career Today At the workplace, Libra natives’ workload can increase and you could be transferred to a different department or section. Today, you are likely to come into the firing line of a workplace senior for some action of yours. It is best to keep your opinions about someone to yourself to avoid any backlash.

Libra Health Today A regular exercise regimen taken up by you promises untold benefits on the health front. Taking an interest in spirituality may bring you immense satisfaction and peace of mind. Consider signing up for yoga or meditation courses.

Libra Love Life Today A blissful existence is foretold on the romantic front for Libra natives who are in love. The chances of meeting someone appealing to your heart are very strong. Look for simple pleasures to make your time with your loved ones special. A show, a shared meal or a long drive may heighten romantic passions.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

