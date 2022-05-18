Love and Relationship Horoscope for May 18, 2022

Aries: We can't tell which way you're leaning today. But despite your passionate affections for a certain individual, you have kept your sentiments hidden from them. In front of your partner, you just want to demonstrate that you are in charge and strong. Trust requires a willingness to be open and honest with one another, so don't be afraid to show your true self.

Taurus: It appears as though you've placed yourself behind a glass wall in your most treasured connection. You may come out as aloof and distant to your mate. Your loved one can see you, but they can't connect with your emotional side. Let go of any sense of self-importance and talk to your partner about how you're feeling.

Gemini: The enthusiasm of the day lends itself to a romantic supper with a loved one. The atmosphere will be extremely captivating, and you will be able to woo your love interest. Just don't go overboard. In love, sometimes even small things can make a big difference. Excess of emotions can backfire. Keep a healthy balance.

Cancer: Today, practise patience and avoid letting your emotions rule your actions. You may find that someone whom you exposed your heart to is not responding the way you had hoped they would. Maybe, the way you approached this situation caught them off-guard, hence the delay. Have patience and re-ignite the conversation after a while.

Leo: When it comes to finding a romantic companion, you may be disappointed with the quality of the people that you have been meeting recently. It's important to be practical while looking for a life mate, even if you don't want to compromise too much on your ideals. You'll only be disappointed if you don't let go of your unrealistic expectations.

Virgo: Do your best to be kind to your significant other today. You'll have to fight against your tendency to be argumentative or rebellious. Fortunately, your companion is supportive and understanding of your mood fluctuations at the moment. Take it easy today, and you'll soon be over your annoyances. Apologize to your partner later.

Libra: Some work will be required on your part in order to improve your love life at this point in time. You and your partner should plan to take a break from your regular routine today to spend time together and reignite feelings that have been dormant for some time. Rejuvenate your connection by focusing on each other simply for some time.

Scorpio: You may be encouraged to try new things in your relationships based on your prior experiences. It's important to take your time when you've recently emerged from a rough period, as you don't want to get caught on the rebound. A new buddy could encourage you to reflect on your mistakes in the past.

Sagittarius: In order to have a happy relationship, it is necessary to first establish a harmonious relationship with oneself. Your imagination is working well as far as your current relationship is concerned, but you must be realistic enough to look into the future and plan your finances accordingly. Keep your feet on the ground.

Capricorn: Today is a wonderful time to evaluate what can be done better in your love life. You could be a little unsure about your relationship status, given that your present connection may have gone through some ups and downs recently. But, don't give up hope. You can work things out if you inculcate tolerance and openness in your life.

Aquarius: You're still taken aback by your partner's captivating charisma and demeanour. You are content with your current situation and plan to maintain it for the long term. It's best to spend more time together first to get to know one other better. You and your significant other should take a brief journey together to see if you're a good match for the long term.

Pisces: Today is the day to bare your soul to the one you love. It is about time that you informed your partner of the ways in which the presence of this person has altered the course of your life. This would cheer them up and make it possible for the two of you to set out on a trip together, propelled by the love that the two of you have for one another.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779