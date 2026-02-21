Love Horoscope Today for February 21, 2026: A cosmic brings a special message for the sun signs

Aries: You may feel like your partner is not matching your effort today. Singles, do not let silence become doubt. Speak about what concerns you sooner rather than later. In committed relationships, small imbalances are likely to accumulate if left unaddressed. Discuss what feels unfair to avoid any long-term resentment. Love and Relationship Horoscope for February 21, 2026

Taurus: The theme of today’s events will be emotional exposure. Singles, just because someone has displayed their vulnerable side does not mean you should be inconsistent in your response to them. Avoid being warm and cold in your responses. In committed relationships, you need to provide a consistent response to your partner when they have expressed their emotions because it is much more meaningful than just providing gestures of affection.

Gemini: You may feel that your moods can interfere with your ability to make good decisions today. Singles, do not assume that someone is not interested in you simply because they replied to your message with one short sentence. Committed relationships focus on your partner’s actions and behaviours when trying to determine if there is an issue; do not rely on their tone. Identify the reason for your partner’s change in behaviour through calm, rational questions.

Cancer: Just as everybody’s emotions can go through changes at different times, the same can be said for everyone you know. Singles, allow someone else to have a chance to show you that they have changed since you last saw them by not holding on to the past. Committed relationships allow your partner to continue their growth without expecting them to explain the reason for each separate change. Have faith that your partner is doing what they need to do.

Leo: Today, everything you say will carry more importance than usual. Singles, even in the most casual of conversations, should watch what they say. Committed relationships, the way you respond to your partner when they express emotions will demonstrate your level of emotional maturity; it will not depend on the amount of time that you spend talking. Rather than using your tone as a defence against a pause, look for a way to say what’s appropriate.

Virgo: Routine can often dull the emotional aspect of our everyday lives, which could happen to you today. Singles, ask yourself if you are being thoughtful or just going through the motions while expressing your feelings to other people, as that may be causing unintentional harm to your relationship. If in a committed relationship, if you show affection towards your partner without having a genuine intent, they may begin to view you as being disingenuous.

Libra: Things may not be clear today. Singles, if you’re unsure whether to continue a relationship, don’t hesitate to be straightforward with them. In committed relationships, you do not need to read your partner’s mind or hope they will figure out what you want. Having clarity regarding your emotions will help prevent future misunderstandings.

Scorpio: Not every person can tell what you want. Singles, if you need support from others, reach out. Committed relationships, don’t assume your partner will read your mind based on a silent cry for help. It is more important to be honest and communicate what you need than to simply hope for it.

Sagittarius: You might find yourself emotionally distanced from the people around you without any apparent cause. If you’re a single person and someone has pulled away from you, don’t jump to conclusions and blame them. For those of you who are committed, try talking about this with the other person in a calm, curious manner rather than accusing them. Just because there is a gap between you and the other person doesn’t mean that they have rejected you.

Capricorn: You may be frustrated that things are not happening fast enough for you today. Singles, do not rush into a serious conversation until you are both ready. In committed relationships, emotional honesty should be approached gradually; do not pressure someone to share information until they are ready. Build a solid foundation for your relationship based on openness, not pressure.

Aquarius: Emotional uncertainty may result in your acting on impulse today. Singles, do not push people away before knowing how they intend to treat you. Committed relationships don’t become overwhelmed over small things that trigger you. It is okay to protect yourself, but do not risk losing the person you want to connect with.

Pisces: Pay attention to how the most trivial things that are said to you by your partner during the day can carry significant meaning to you. Singles, take notice of what is available between the lines while communicating with one another. In committed relationships, you may find that honesty from your partner will not always come in the form of long, passionate diatribes; however, it will still be read in passing conversations. Look beyond what appears small yet still holds great depth.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

