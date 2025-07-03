Monthly Tarotscopes for June 2025: Find the tarot reading for each zodiac sign

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Tarot card for July 2025: Six of Pentacles The tarot card picked for July is Six of Pentacles. This card is all about the balance between giving and receiving. You might receive some much-needed help or support from others, and this could bring a sense of healing, since Chiron will retrograde in your sign. Read out the June 2025 Tarot Card Reading for each zodiac sign.(Pixabay)

It’s also a good time to pay it forward. Since July is the middle of the year, it’s the perfect time to strengthen your relationships and think about what truly makes you happy outside of work. With the Sun moving into Leo, joy, luck, and fun social moments could be just around the corner if you’re open to them.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20):

Tarot card for July 2025: The Sun

The Sun tarot card will bring you recognition, joy, and visibility. With Uranus leaving your sign and Venus lighting the way, you may shine bright. People see your value, and you’re likely to feel more confident and appreciated this month.

It’s a great time to share your thoughts, support others, or go after what you want, whether it’s a better job, new connections, or creative goals. Use this period to reflect, plan, and build a life you truly love.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20):

Tarot card for July 2025: Two of Swords

Big changes are coming your way this July. Uranus enters your sign, bringing personal shifts, while Mercury retrograde may bring inner reflection.

This month is about making bold choices and trusting your intuition, even when things feel uncertain. You may face tough decisions in your career or relationships, but deep down, you know what’s right.

Some friendships or bonds might fade, and that can feel hard, but it's all part of growing into your future self. July invites you to reflect, release, and realign with what truly matters.

Cancer (May 21 - June 20):

Tarot card for July 2025: Ten of Wands, Reversed

You’re learning how to balance work and self-care. Don’t carry everything alone, delegate what you can and consider simplifying. Money may come through unexpected sources. Focus on emotional wellness and lighten your load.

Leo (July 23 - August 22):

Tarot card for July 2025: Nine of Pentacles, Reversed

Your birthday month encourages you to clear out distractions and reconnect with what truly brings you joy. Be intentional with your time. Whether dating or socializing, aim for depth and positivity. Your energy attracts success.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22):

Tarot card for July 2025: Two of Wands

You're standing at a crossroads. Reflect on your habits and goals. It’s time to detox—physically, mentally, and emotionally. With changes ahead in your career, now’s the moment to envision your next big chapter and prepare.

Libra (September 23 - October 22):

Tarot card for July 2025: Ten of Wands, Reversed

Life feels lighter this month. Open up to trusted people and release old burdens. Authentic conversations lead to deeper love and friendship. July marks the start of more balanced, reciprocal connections for you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21):

Tarot card for July 2025: Knight of Swords

July is all about choosing the right people to partner with personally or professionally. Surround yourself with motivated, loyal individuals. Network mindfully, and take time to truly get to know others before opening up.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21):

Tarot card for July 2025: Queen of Swords

You're craving meaningful connection, not fluff. Be open to guidance from a wise mentor—possibly someone in a healing or spiritual role. July is about combining your independence with the right kind of support.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19):

Tarot card for July 2025: Death

Big changes are on the horizon as July invites you to end what’s no longer serving you so you can start fresh. Let go of old patterns or connections that drain you. Embrace the new beginnings.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18):

Tarot card for July 2025: Two of Pentacles

You’re finally finding balance after years of internal shifts. This month is about managing your time, emotions, and energy wisely. Review your priorities and tweak your routine—small changes now lead to big improvements.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20):

Tarot card for July 2025: Seven of Cups, Reversed

You're waking up from emotional fog. July brings clarity after a period of uncertainty and change. Let go of what’s fading and trust the growth ahead. It might hurt, but it’s making space for the life you’re meant to live.