Life is always full of twists and turns, but sometimes, the universe clearly shows us that it is time to move forward. According to tarot expert Neeraj Dhankher, Aries folks are about to enter a powerful new chapter. The Wheel of Fortune card has come up for Aries, and it carries an important message: a major cycle in your life is coming to an end. A cycle is ending soon for this zodiac sign, predicts a tarot reader(Freepik)

Aries Tarot Card Reading

As Neeraj Dhankher explains, "A cycle is ending, so stand back and see what suddenly gets freed. The Wheel of Fortune suggests that change is an arrival, not a loss; it is a birth into an opportunity for realignment. What was stuck may start to move at this moment." This means that situations or feelings that have kept you tied down could finally start to shift. Instead of fearing this change, you are encouraged to accept it and let it guide you toward a new direction.

"Fate may no longer have the upper hand, for you co-create it. Accept the new shift and greet what this shift has cleared. New energy is emerging; you must release the old to receive it fully," says the tarot reader. So, greet this transformation with an open heart and calm mind. Remember, change often brings new opportunities, and for you, it may lead to something even better than what you leave behind.

Love Horoscope Aries

Dhankher suggests that you stay true to your feelings when it comes to love. "Your heart is asking you to stay honest with yourself first. Do not dampen your truth to keep someone else happy. If you are already in a relationship, share your emotional truth gently. If you are alone, allow yourself to connect only with things that are real and not merely exciting," he shares. Trust your feelings; they are your true guide.

Career Horoscope Aries

In your career, the focus should be on peace and clarity. "It is essential to prioritise your peace over winning every argument. Do not let yourself be pulled into the stress or drama of others," says Dhankher. Avoid making quick or emotional decisions, especially around money. A calm and focused mind will help you make wise choices and stay grounded.

Embrace the shifts, as something new and beautiful is waiting for you on the other side.