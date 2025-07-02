The World tarot card is encouraging this zodiac sign to stop waiting for validation from others

We often seek approval from friends, family, and even strangers before we feel good about our achievements. But what if we stopped waiting for that nod from others and started celebrating ourselves instead? This is exactly the powerful message coming through for Aquarius right now. The World tarot card is encouraging this zodiac sign to stop waiting for validation(Freepik)

Aquarius Tarot Reading

According to tarot expert Neeraj Dhankher, the World tarot card is asking Aquarius to embrace who they are without seeking outside validation. “Celebrate this version of you. The World card indicates completion and deep self-acceptance. Behind the curtains, you have been nurturing growth that now deserves the spotlight. Stop waiting for validation from others; validate your journey,” says Dhankher.

ALSO READ: These 2 zodiac signs may receive unexpected opportunities next week, predicts an astrologer

This is a time for Aquarius to stand proud and honour all the effort they have put in so far. You do not need to prove yourself to anyone or wait for someone else to tell you that you are enough. The World card encourages you to celebrate your progress and be fully present in who you are today.

A lucky tip for Aquarius is to acknowledge one recent personal win. It does not matter if it is big or small; it could be finishing a project, learning a new skill, or even overcoming a personal fear. Recognise it and allow yourself to feel proud.

Aquarius Love Horoscope

When it comes to love, the guidance is equally strong and honest. Neeraj Dhankher says, “In matters of love, stay honest with yourself today! If you are committed, do not hold back your feelings whenever you are tempted to engage in a disagreement. If single, allow your feelings to guide the talk and not your expectations.”

This means that whether you are in a relationship or single, being true to your feelings is key. Do not try to act in a certain way to please someone else or to fit into what you think they expect. You might be surprised at how deeply someone is willing to connect with you when you speak from your heart.

ALSO READ: These 2 zodiac signs should avoid taking any risks next week, says an astrologer

Aquarius, this is your moment to step into your power. Celebrate who you are and let go of the need for approval.