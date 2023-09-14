New Moon (Amavasya) Manifestations: How to use the lunar energy to fulfil your desires

The New Moon, or Amavasya, on September 14, 2023, is a potent time for setting intentions and manifestations. Ever wondered why the New Moon energy is positive for setting the intentions? The science behind it is as fascinating as it is enlightening.

Understanding Manifestations

Manifestations are essentially the physical or tangible outcomes brought into our lives through focused intention and belief. The idea is to visualise your goals clearly in your mind, believe in their possibility, and then align your actions to make them happen.

Manifestations work on the principle of 'like attracts like'. This means that by focusing our energy and thoughts on what we desire, we can attract that into our lives. The new moon's energy is believed to amplify these intentions, making it a powerful time for setting manifestations.

Our ancestors were profoundly attuned to the cycles of the moon and its effects on human behaviour. Modern research confirms many of these ancient observations, linking the moon's phases with our physical and emotional states.

Manifestations and the New Moon

So, how does this tie into manifestations? The new moon, or Amavasya, marking the start of a fresh lunar cycle, is seen as a symbol of new beginnings. It's a time of reset, where the slate is wiped clean, and we can set our intentions for what we wish to manifest in the upcoming cycle.

Let's delve a bit deeper into the energy of the new moon. The new moon is usually invisible to us, as it sits between the earth and the sun, with its dark side facing us. This gives it a sense of mystery and potential, which feeds into its association with new beginnings.

The new moon is like a seed planted in the dark, fertile soil. It holds the potential for growth and transformation. When we align our intentions with this potent energy, we can plant our own 'seeds' of manifestation, setting the stage for them to grow and flourish in the upcoming lunar cycle.

Scientific Perspective on Moon's Energy

Scientifically, while there's still much to be explored about the moon's influence on our lives, it is believed that the moon's gravitational pull may affect the water within our bodies, much like it affects the ocean tides. These subtle changes could influence our emotions and energy levels, which in turn can impact our ability to manifest.

Whether you approach it from a spiritual or scientific perspective or simply enjoy the ritual of setting intentions, the new moon is indeed a special time for manifestations.

Manifestation Blueprint on New Moon Day

Embarking on a journey of manifestation is a deeply personal and transformative experience. When aligned with the cycles of the moon, this process can become even more powerful. The New Moon, a time of beginnings and new opportunities, is the perfect moment to create your manifestation blueprint. Here's how to proceed on this.

Start by getting clear about what you truly want. Write it down, speak it out loud, visualise it. Be as specific as possible. Remember, the universe responds to specificity. For example, instead of saying, "I want to be wealthy," specify it like, "I want to earn X amount by this time next year through my chosen career." By doing this, you're not just asking for what you want; you're also subconsciously setting a path for yourself to achieve it.

Additionally, always phrase your manifestations positively. Rather than saying, "I don't want to be in debt," reframe it into, "I am financially independent and secure." This way, the focus is shifted from the negative aspect onto the desired positive outcome, thus aligning with your intent and the potent energy of the new moon.

Steps to follow for manifesting

There is a strong belief that the new moon's energy can be harnessed to bring about profound changes in one's life. But how exactly should one proceed with this intriguing process? Are there any specific guidelines or steps to follow? Let's look at the steps you can follow in this enlightening journey.

The first step towards setting manifestations on the new moon day involves understanding energy alignment. Aligning oneself with the energy of the moon is crucial in this process. This can be achieved through meditation, conscious breathing, and grounding exercises.

Grounding and centring oneself is the next important step. This involves connecting with Mother Earth and one's inner self. It can be achieved through various practices like meditation, mindful breathing, or simply spending time in nature. By grounding and centring, you can align your energy with that of the earth and the new moon, creating an optimal environment for setting and achieving your manifestations.

Write down what you want to manifest in as much detail as possible. Be specific about what you desire and how it will make you feel once it comes true. Visualise yourself already having achieved your goal. After writing down your manifestations, create affirmations that support them. These positive statements will help reprogram your subconscious mind and align it with what you want to attract.

Some successful examples of manifestations

Manifestations set on the new moon day have been practised for centuries, with many anecdotal reports of success. The powerful energy of the new moon is thought to heighten the manifesting power of one's intentions and desires.

In recent times, a lot of successful people have manifested career advancements, harmonious relationships, and improved health on the new moon day. These examples offer compelling insights into the transformative potential of new moon manifestations.

Harnessing this energy can help align your personal intentions or desires (your 'manifestations') with the universal flow, creating a potent force for change. This practice, steeped in ancient wisdom yet strikingly relevant in the modern world, provides a blueprint for creating your own new moon manifestations.

