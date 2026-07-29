North Node in Aquarius 2026: Why astrologers say the next 18 months could bring big life changes

After nearly 19 years, the North Node has entered Aquarius, marking the beginning of a new astrological cycle that will last for the next 18 months. According to astrologer Galit Raiman, this is more than a routine planetary shift. She describes it as a turning point that encourages people to look beyond personal success and think about the impact they can make on the world around them.

Read about the North node in astrology.

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In a recent Instagram post, Raiman explained that this transit invites people to move from focusing on "me" to embracing "we." As Pluto continues its journey through Aquarius, she believes this nodal shift adds another layer to themes of innovation, community and shared purpose.

Also Read Saturn Retrograde 2026: Here’s how this planetary transit may affect each zodiac sign

What is the North Node in astrology?

The North Node is not a planet. It is a mathematical point where the Moon's orbit crosses the Sun's apparent path around Earth, known as the ecliptic. Astrology associates the North Node with growth, life lessons and future direction.

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{{^usCountry}} Many astrologers view it as a guide that points toward experiences that encourage personal development. While the South Node reflects familiar habits and patterns, the North Node represents the qualities you are encouraged to build over time. When is the North Node in Aquarius? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many astrologers view it as a guide that points toward experiences that encourage personal development. While the South Node reflects familiar habits and patterns, the North Node represents the qualities you are encouraged to build over time. When is the North Node in Aquarius? {{/usCountry}}

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The North Node entered Aquarius in July 26, 2026 and will remain untill March 2028 before moving into the next sign. In astrology, the lunar nodes travel backward through the zodiac and spend roughly one and a half years in each sign. Because they take around 18.6 years to complete one full cycle, the North Node returns to Aquarius only once every 19 years.

That makes this transit noteworthy for astrologers who study long-term life themes rather than day-to-day planetary movements.

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Also Read July Full Moon in Aquarius 2026: A spiritual expert shares the significance and rituals to follow tomorrow

What does the North Node in Aquarius mean?

According to Galit Raiman, the North Node in Aquarius shifts the focus from personal recognition to collective contribution.

She shares, "This isn't just another astrological transit. It's a shift from 'me' to 'we.' From seeking recognition to making a meaningful contribution."

Aquarius is often linked with innovation, humanitarian ideals, technology, collaboration and social progress in astrology. During this period, you may feel encouraged to work with others, share ideas and support causes that benefit a wider community instead of seeking individual praise.

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Raiman also points out that Pluto's ongoing journey through Aquarius is already transforming technology, artificial intelligence and the way people connect. Together, these astrological influences may inspire fresh thinking, stronger communities and new approaches to solving shared challenges.

How could this transit affect you?

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Rather than asking how you can stand out, this transit encourages you to ask how your talents can help others.

Raiman says the North Node raises an important question: "What unique gift are you here to bring? And who does it serve?"

You may feel drawn to expand your social circle, join community projects, embrace new technologies or rethink your long-term goals. This period can also encourage you to step outside familiar routines and explore opportunities that align with your values.

Whether you follow astrology closely or simply enjoy learning about celestial events, the North Node's move into Aquarius marks the beginning of a cycle centred on collaboration, innovation and purpose. For many astrologers, the next 18 months offer an opportunity to grow not only as an individual but also as part of something larger.

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Disclaimer: This article is based on an expert's interpretation. Reader's discretion is advised.