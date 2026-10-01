October 2026 Horoscope: What the cosmos has in store for your zodiac sign

October 2026 brings a busy month for the zodiac signs. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, Venus turns retrograde on October 3, followed by a New Moon in Libra on October 10. Pluto turns direct on October 15, while the Sun enters Scorpio on October 23. Mercury then turns retrograde on October 24, making communication, travel and technology important themes for the final week of the month.

October 2026 horoscope. (Pexels)

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What are the major astrological events of 2026?

Venus retrograde in Scorpio:

Venus starts its retrograde journey on October 3. The Old Farmer’s Almanac associates this period with possible relationship misunderstandings and financial concerns. You may want to slow down before making major decisions about love or money. The retrograde also moves Venus back into Libra on October 25, bringing relationships back into focus.

The Libra New Moon:

The New Moon arrives in Libra on October 10. This lunation can highlight partnerships, agreements and fresh connections in your horoscope. You may feel ready to begin something new, but Venus retrograde suggests that you should take your time and review your choices carefully.

Pluto turns direct:

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{{^usCountry}} Pluto stations direct on October 15 after spending months in retrograde motion. The Old Farmer’s Almanac describes this shift as a time to act on the changes you have been considering. You may feel more ready to turn reflection into action and take control of areas that need a fresh approach. Scorpio season: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pluto stations direct on October 15 after spending months in retrograde motion. The Old Farmer’s Almanac describes this shift as a time to act on the changes you have been considering. You may feel more ready to turn reflection into action and take control of areas that need a fresh approach. Scorpio season: {{/usCountry}}

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The Sun enters Scorpio on October 23. This shift can encourage you to look beneath the surface and deal with issues that you have avoided. You may also value privacy and quiet time more during this period. Use the final week of October to understand what needs your attention before rushing into your next move.

Mercury retrograde:

Mercury turns retrograde on October 24 and remains retrograde until November 13. The Old Farmer’s Almanac points to possible setbacks involving communication, travel and technology. Double-check plans, allow extra time for journeys and back up important files during this period.

Taurus Full Moon:

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The Full Moon arrives in Taurus on October 26. The Almanac connects this Full Moon with reviewing your budget and thinking about financial security. For your zodiac sign, the end of October can offer a chance to look at what feels stable and decide where you need to make practical changes.

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What does October bring for your zodiac sign?

October puts relationships and money under the spotlight. The New Moon on October 10 can bring a new romantic or business connection. Watch your spending around the Venus retrograde. By October 26, you may find it easier to discuss money and shared expenses.

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Career opportunities could emerge around the October 10 New Moon. You may also need to handle relationship misunderstandings as Venus turns retrograde. The Full Moon in your sign on October 26 can help you speak clearly about your needs and set firmer boundaries.

October can bring new creative ideas and a fresh start in romance. Work could become more demanding after October 23, while Mercury retrograde on October 24 may create communication problems with colleagues. Take a calmer approach before responding.

Home and family matters take centre stage. The October 10 New Moon could support a move, renovation or real estate decision. Keep your budget under control, especially after Venus returns to Libra. The October 26 Full Moon also encourages you to reconnect with friends.

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You may feel motivated to improve your home or take care of unfinished projects. The October 10 New Moon could bring a travel opportunity. Later in the month, family conversations may become difficult because of Mercury retrograde, so choose your words carefully.

Money remains a major theme this month. The October 10 New Moon could bring a new job, raise, promotion or side-income opportunity. However, Mercury retrograde from October 24 may create travel delays and communication problems. Plan ahead and watch your expenses.

October could bring recognition and greater attention your way. The New Moon on October 10 may open a new door. However, Venus retrograde can create financial pressure, while Mercury retrograde may bring more money-related complications. Review your budget before making large purchases.

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You may need more quiet time at the start of October. Venus retrograde could make you rethink your appearance or personal choices, so avoid rushing into major changes. After October 23, the Sun enters your sign and puts you in the spotlight. A leadership opportunity could also appear around October 16.

Your social calendar could stay busy through much of October. The New Moon encourages you to spend time with friends, while the Sun's move into Scorpio on October 23 may make you crave more privacy. The October 26 Full Moon could also bring an important career decision.

October could bring attention to your career and public image. Venus retrograde may create challenges at work, but the Sun's move into Scorpio can help you regain momentum. Mercury retrograde on October 24 asks you to think carefully before making important professional statements.

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Travel could become a major theme this month. The October 10 New Moon may present an opportunity for a trip or getaway. Career matters could become more complicated during Venus and Mercury retrogrades, so avoid rushing through important conversations. The October 26 Full Moon is useful for completing unfinished home projects.

Money deserves your attention throughout October. The New Moon on October 10 could be a good time to review your finances and explore additional income. Travel may become tempting later in the month, but Mercury retrograde could create delays and unexpected expenses. Plan carefully before spending.