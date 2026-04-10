The day begins with a steadier mood. Not especially light, but not mentally crowded either. There is a quiet sense that things can be handled if you take them one by one. The morning may still need a little time to settle, yet the day itself does not feel scattered. It feels more practical than emotional. Panchang Today, April 10, 2026: Auspicious and Inauspicious Muhurat for the day (Pinterest)

You may notice that your attention is less drawn to noise and more drawn to what is useful. Something pending may finally feel manageable. A task you kept postponing may seem simpler once you actually begin. Today, it's not about battling the elements. The smarter move is to stay calm and allow events to progress as they naturally will.

Tithi The Krishna Ashtami lasts until 11:15 PM, when Navami begins. Ashtami often carries a more solemn atmosphere. It does not always feel easy, but it can be useful. It gives the day seriousness, the kind that helps you stop drifting and pay attention to what matters.

That is why today supports deliberate effort more than careless movement. If something needs patience, follow-through, or proper attention, the day works with that. It is less suited to casual starts and more suited to doing something properly once you begin.

Nakshatra The day starts in Purva Ashadha and shifts into Uttara Ashadha at 11:28 AM. This shift changes the tone more than it may first appear. The early part of the day can feel a little more open. There may still be room for ideas, for thinking through different angles, or for sitting with a few possibilities before deciding.

After the shift, that openness becomes more grounded. The mind becomes less interested in what could happen and more interested in what can actually be held. A conversation may become clearer. A task may stop feeling vague. Even your mood may feel more settled once the day moves into that steadier current.

Yoga The day runs under Shiva Yoga until 6:31 PM, and after that, Siddha Yoga begins. Shiva Yoga gives quiet strength. It does not make the day loud or dramatic, but it helps with depth, attention, and staying with something long enough to do it well.

Later, when Siddha Yoga begins, the tone becomes cleaner. Things may not suddenly speed up, but they can start feeling more sorted. If the earlier part of the day is about staying with the process, the later part feels more like the point where things begin to settle into place.

Karana Balava Karana continues until 10:21 AM, and then Kaulava carries the day for most of the remaining hours. Balava can feel like the part of the day where you are still entering the rhythm. You begin first, and clarity follows later. That is why the morning may not feel instantly smooth, even if nothing is really wrong.

Kaulava is easier to manage. It supports practical matters, coordination, and handling responsibilities in a more manageable flow. Once the morning passes, the rhythm improves. The day does not become effortless, but it does become easier to stay with.

Sunrise & Sunset Sunrise is at 6:01 AM, and sunset is at 6:44 PM. The day is spread out well enough to get meaningful things done without feeling rushed from start to finish.

Planetary Transits The broader sky remains quiet, but the tone of the day is still shaped by what is already in place. The Sun stays in Meena, while the Moon remains in Dhanu until 6:04 PM and then moves into Makara. That shift matters. The first half of the day still carries some openness and perspective. By evening, the mood becomes more practical, more contained, and more focused on what actually needs to be handled. That is why the latter part of the day may feel more productive. What begins with thought gradually turns into action. What feels broad in the morning starts narrowing into what matters most.

Auspicious Muhurat The more supportive windows of the day are:

Brahma Muhurta: 4:31 AM to 5:16 AM

Abhijit Muhurta: 11:57 AM to 12:48 PM

Vijaya Muhurta: 2:30 PM to 3:21 PM

Godhuli Muhurta: 6:43 PM to 7:05 PM

Amrit Kalam: 6:08 AM to 7:54 AM Out of these, Abhijit Muhurta is the cleanest time for focused work, an important decision, or something that needs steadiness.

Inauspicious Timings The main caution periods are:

Rahu Kaal: 10:47 AM to 12:23 PM

Gulika Kaal: 7:37 AM to 9:12 AM

Yamaganda: 3:33 PM to 5:09 PM

Dur Muhurtam: 8:34 AM to 9:25 AM and 12:48 PM to 1:39 PM Work can continue during these periods, but beginning something important here may bring avoidable delay or reworking later.

Festivals & Vrat The day is marked by Kalashtami. That fits the overall feel of the day quite well. This is not a loud day. It is better for depth than display, better for steady handling than dramatic starts. If you use it well, it can help you regain focus and give your energy to what actually deserves it.

Ishita (IshK Aura)

(Vedic Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Occultist, Life Coach, Psychologist)

Email: healingwithishita@gmail.com

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