Panchang Today, April 11, 2026: Auspicious and Inauspicious Muhurat for the day

The day does not begin in a hurry. There is weight to it, but not the kind that drags. More the kind that makes you take things seriously. You may wake up already thinking about something unfinished, yet the mind is less scattered than it was earlier in the week. The Moon is in Makara, and that gives the day a firmer frame. It pulls attention toward what is real, what needs doing, what cannot be kept pending forever. Get Weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

This is not the sort of day that runs on mood. It runs better on steadiness. If you sit around waiting to feel inspired, the day may seem plain. But once you begin, it has enough support to carry work forward properly. That is the useful part of it.

Tithi The day stays in Krishna Navami through the evening and only moves into Dashami a little after midnight, around 12:37 AM on 12 April. Navami usually has some backbone to it. It does not always feel soft, but it can be effective. It is better for dealing with what is already on your plate than drifting between ideas and doing none of them well.

So today works better for steady progress than for casual starts. You may feel less patient with vague plans, and that may actually help. There is something clean about the day. It does not invite overcomplication. It asks you to stay with what matters and carry it through.

Nakshatra The day begins in Uttara Ashadha and shifts into Shravana at 1:39 PM. That change is worth noticing. Uttara Ashadha tends to be resolute. It values decisiveness.

It likes follow-through. Then Shravana comes in and changes the texture a bit. The day becomes more observant after that, a little more receptive, a little more tuned to what is being said and what is being implied.

So the first half may feel more task-driven. By afternoon, listening becomes just as important as doing. That is a good shift. It keeps the day from becoming too rigid.

Yoga The day runs under Siddha Yoga until 6:39 PM, and then Sadhya begins. Siddha gives a natural kind of support. Not flashy. Not dramatic. Just a sense that things can come together if effort is sincere and attention is not split in ten directions.

By evening, the tone softens. Sadhya is less about pushing for an outcome and more about moving through the process properly. So the day does not collapse after sunset. It simply becomes quieter.

Karana Taitila Karana continues until 12:01 PM, after which Garaja carries the rest of the day until just after midnight. Taitila usually asks for involvement. It is not lazy energy. It wants you present. Garaja feels more grounded and useful for practical work, which is why the later part of the day can feel easier to work with.

The rhythm improves as the day goes on. Morning may still feel a little tight. Afternoon loosens that.

Sunrise & Sunset

Sunrise is at 6:00 AM, and sunset is at 6:45 PM. There is enough room in the day to do real work without feeling chased from one hour into the next.

Planetary Transits The wider sky is fairly quiet, but the tone is still clear enough. The Sun remains in Meena, while the Moon stays in Makara. That combination tends to make the day more contained, more useful, more self-controlled. Feelings are still there, but they do not need to spill everywhere.

There is also an added lift in the second half of the day through Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, which begins after the nakshatra shift and continues into the next morning. That gives the afternoon and evening a little more strength, especially for work that needs steadiness more than show.

Auspicious Muhurat The cleaner windows in the day are:

Brahma Muhurta: 4:30 AM to 5:15 AM

Abhijit Muhurta: 11:57 AM to 12:48 PM

Vijaya Muhurta: 2:30 PM to 3:21 PM

Godhuli Muhurta: 6:43 PM to 7:06 PM

Amrit Kalam: 6:40 AM to 8:25 AM

Out of these, Abhijit Muhurta is still the cleanest for focused work, a decision that matters, or something that needs a steady head. The afternoon becomes stronger once the day moves past the nakshatra shift.

Inauspicious Timings The main caution periods are:

Rahu Kaal: 9:11 AM to 10:47 AM

Gulika Kaal: 6:00 AM to 7:35 AM

Yamaganda: 1:57 PM to 3:33 PM

Work can continue during these windows. But if something important can wait, it is better not to begin it there.

Festivals & Vrat

This day does not lean on a major festival mood. Its spiritual tone comes more from Krishna Navami itself and the supportive yogas active later in the day. So overall, this is a day for steady handling, clearer priorities, and doing what needs to be done without too much noise around it.

Ishita (IshK Aura) (Vedic Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Occultist, Life Coach, Psychologist)

Email: healingwithishita@gmail.com

Website: https://madhukotiya.com/

Contact: +91 7011793629