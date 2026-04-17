The day may not ask much from you at first, but it does ask for honesty. There can be a feeling of standing at the edge of something, not fully in the old, not fully in the new either. You may wake up quieter than usual, less interested in pushing the day forward and more aware of what still needs to be released before anything fresh can begin. It is not a dull mood. It is a clearing one.

Panchang Today, April 17, 2026: Auspicious and Inauspicious Muhurat for the day(Pinterest)

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That fits the shape of the day well. The first half still carries the inward pull of Amavasya, so the energy leans more toward pause than momentum. But it does not stay there. As the hours move on, the atmosphere begins to shift. What starts soft, private, and emotionally open gradually becomes more direct, more alert, and more ready to move.

Tithi

The day remains in Amavasya until 5:21 PM, and after that Shukla Pratipada begins. On Amavasya, the mind often pulls away from outer noise and turns more naturally toward what is happening within. It is less about display and more about making space. If something has been lingering emotionally or practically, today is better for facing it properly than pretending it is already over.

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{{^usCountry}} Once Pratipada begins in the evening, the tone starts changing. The day does not suddenly become loud, but it does begin to open. What felt like release in the first half can start feeling like readiness by the second. Nakshatra {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Once Pratipada begins in the evening, the tone starts changing. The day does not suddenly become loud, but it does begin to open. What felt like release in the first half can start feeling like readiness by the second. Nakshatra {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The day begins in Revati and moves into Ashwini at 12:02 PM. Revati gives the morning a softer quality. You may feel less inclined to react quickly and more inclined to sense your way through things. It is gentler, but not vague. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The day begins in Revati and moves into Ashwini at 12:02 PM. Revati gives the morning a softer quality. You may feel less inclined to react quickly and more inclined to sense your way through things. It is gentler, but not vague. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After midday, Ashwini changes the pace. The energy becomes more direct and more instinctive. So, the day does not remain reflective all the way through. It starts in quiet release and gradually turns toward action. Yoga {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After midday, Ashwini changes the pace. The energy becomes more direct and more instinctive. So, the day does not remain reflective all the way through. It starts in quiet release and gradually turns toward action. Yoga {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The day begins under Vaidhriti until 7:21 to 7:22 AM, and after that Vishkambha takes over. The early morning can feel slightly uneven, as if the mind is still settling into itself. After that, there is more structure in the day. Not speed exactly, but a clearer frame. Karana {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The day begins under Vaidhriti until 7:21 to 7:22 AM, and after that Vishkambha takes over. The early morning can feel slightly uneven, as if the mind is still settling into itself. After that, there is more structure in the day. Not speed exactly, but a clearer frame. Karana {{/usCountry}}

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Chatushpada continues until about 6:49 to 6:50 AM, after which Nagava carries most of the day until 5:21 PM, followed by Kimstughna. This is not the smoothest sequence for impulsive beginnings, which matches the Amavasya tone quite well. The day works better when handled carefully, with awareness instead of urgency.

Sunrise & Sunset

Sunrise is around 6:08 AM, and sunset is around 6:44 PM. The day has enough space in it to hold both stillness and movement, which suits its nature well. It does not ask you to hurry. It asks you to move when the inner timing feels right.

Planetary Transits

The Sun continues in Mesha, while the Moon spends the first half of the day in Meena before moving into Mesha at 12:02 PM.That shift is the real turning point of the day. The first half is softer and more porous. The second half carries more fire in it. More directness. More willingness to begin again.

Auspicious Muhurat

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The more supportive windows are Brahma Muhurta from 4:31 AM to 5:19 AM, Abhijit Muhurta from 12:01 PM to 12:51 PM, and Amrit Kaal from 10:13 AM to 11:42 AM. Out of these, Abhijit Muhurta feels the cleanest for focused work or a decision that needs steadiness.

Inauspicious Timings

Rahu Kaal falls from 10:51 AM to 12:26 PM. Gulika Kaal runs from 7:42 AM to 9:17 AM, and Yamaganda from 3:35 PM to 5:09 PM. Work can continue, but it is better not to begin something important during these windows if it can wait.

Festivals & Vrat

The day is shaped most strongly by Amavasya itself. Its deeper tone is closure first and renewal second. So overall, this is a day for letting something end properly, so that what begins next does not have to carry old weight into it.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ishita Kotiya ...Read More Ishita Kotiya, popularly known as “IshK Aura” on her astrology and tarot platform, is a Psychologist, Astrologer, and Holistic Life Strategist known for integrating psychological insight with predictive astrology and intuitive sciences. Holding a Master’s degree in Clinical Psychology, she specializes in emotional trauma, relationship dynamics, and behavioral patterns, bringing a rare clinical depth to her astrological interpretations. Her work bridges evidence-based psychology with traditional astrological frameworks, enabling her to offer guidance that is both insightful and practically applicable. With over 10 years of experience in Tarot, Astrology, occult sciences, Reiki, and other intuitive healing modalities, Ishita has worked extensively in the spiritual and healing space, developing a multidimensional approach to guidance and transformation. In addition to astrology, she is a Certified Life Coach, Master Spiritual Life Coach, and a practitioner of Pranic Healing and Reiki. She also holds certifications in Body Language Analysis (Levels 1 and 2) with a focus on criminology. As astrologers never stop being students, she continues to deepen her study in health astrology and predictive astrology as she evolves in her practice. Read Less

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