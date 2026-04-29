Panchang Today, April 29, 2026: Auspicious and Inauspicious Muhurat for the day

Something that needs careful handling may not move quickly today, and that is not a problem. The day leans toward steadiness rather than speed. Tasks requiring checking, conversations requiring the right words, or decisions that cannot be rushed may take time. Let it. Pradosh Vrat and Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga give the day a stronger base, especially when effort is sincere and not scattered. What is done properly today may not need revisiting later. Read your Daily Panchang Today for April 29, 2026

Tithi The day runs in Shukla Trayodashi until 7:51 PM, after which Chaturdashi begins. Trayodashi carries the Pradosh influence, keeping the tone slightly inward and prayerful. It is a good time to step back from noise and handle one matter with more attention.

As Chaturdashi comes in, the mood deepens. The evening may feel quieter, not in a dull way, but in a way that brings attention inward. Something that has been avoided may feel easier to face when the mind is not scattered.

Nakshatra Hasta Nakshatra remains active through the day. It brings attention to detail, skill, and careful handling. A piece of work that needs checking may move better when done without distraction.

There is also a tendency to keep adjusting things beyond what is needed. Try not to overwork a simple task. A message, form, bill, or small work detail may only need one clean correction, not another full round of worry.

Yoga Harshana Yoga continues until 8:51 PM. The day carries a lighter undertone when work is approached with patience. Effort may feel less heavy when the method is simple and the mind is not trying to finish everything together.

After 8:51 PM, Vajra Yoga begins. It is better to keep things steady and avoid turning small matters into stubborn exchanges. A quiet ending may work better than one more argument.

Karana Kaulava stays until 7:19 AM, followed by Taitila until 7:52 PM. This keeps the day practical and better suited to work that needs direction.

After 7:52 PM, Gara begins, giving the evening a more settled tone. The evening may feel more grounded. A task carried from earlier in the day may settle better when handled without hurry. If something has already begun, follow it through calmly.

Sunrise & Sunset

Sunrise is at 5:59 AM, and sunset is at 6:49 PM. The day gives enough space to complete what matters. It may not respond well to scattered effort. A single focused block of time may do more than spreading attention across too many things.

Planetary Transits The Sun remains in Mesha, keeping initiative active. The Moon continues in Kanya, holding attention on details, routine, health, and correction.

A small oversight may become visible today. It is easier to correct it now than to carry it forward. Not everything needs a new plan. Some things only need a second look and a steadier hand.

Auspicious Muhurat Brahma Muhurta runs from 4:21 AM to 5:09 AM. Amrit Kaal is from 5:50 PM to 7:32 PM. Abhijit Muhurat is not available today.

These windows work well for prayer, study, careful work, and decisions that need a settled mind. The evening period may feel especially helpful if the day has been busy.

Inauspicious Timings Rahu Kaal falls from 12:24 PM to 2:00 PM. Yamaganda runs from 7:35 AM to 9:11 AM. Gulika Kaal is from 10:47 AM to 12:24 PM.

Regular tasks can go on, but avoid starting anything important, buying big-ticket items, travelling, or opening serious talks during these windows.

Festivals & Vrat

Pradosh Vrat shapes the spiritual tone of the day. Shiva worship, reflection, forgiveness, and a quieter handling of matters may feel more suitable. Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga also adds strength to sincere effort. The day does not need a strong push. It works better when something is done with care and then left to settle. A prayer offered with attention, a task completed properly, or a decision taken calmly can make the day feel quietly successful.

Ishita (IshK Aura)

(Vedic Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Occultist, Life Coach, Psychologist)

Email: healingwithishita@gmail.com

Website: https://madhukotiya.com/

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