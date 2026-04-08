Panchang Today, April 5, 2026: Know today’s Auspicious and Inauspicious Muhurat

The day begins with a different feel. Read your Daily Panchang Today for April 8, 2026

There is still depth in it, but it is not the same slow, inward heaviness of the past couple of days. Today has more movement. The mind may still pause, but it is less likely to stay stuck in one place. By the main part of the day, the Moon is in Dhanu (Sagittarius) and the Panchang carries Krishna Shashthi, Mula Nakshatra, Variyan Yoga, and Vanija Karana before later shifts begin. Drik Panchang also marks the day with Ganda Moola and Ravi Yoga, which gives it a mixed but noticeable intensity.

You may feel more direct today, but not necessarily lighter. There can be a stronger urge to get to the point, understand what matters, and stop wasting energy on what does not. It is a good day for facing something honestly, provided you do it with enough steadiness and not just bluntness.

Tithi The day runs in Krishna Paksha Shashthi until about 6:28 PM, after which it moves into Saptami. Shashthi has a firmer, more active tone than the earlier tithis this week. It is better for effort, discipline, and dealing with something directly rather than circling around it for too long.

That makes this a better day for progress than hesitation. Work that needs courage, follow-through, or a clearer line of action can move more easily now. It is still wise to avoid rushing into something careless, but the day does support stepping forward once you know what you are doing.

Nakshatra The Moon is in Mula Nakshatra during the day. Mula rarely feels superficial. It tends to pull attention toward the root of things. So if you find yourself less interested in surface-level conversation and more interested in what is actually going on underneath, that fits the day quite well.

This can make the day feel sharper than usual. Not chaotic, but more exacting. You may notice where something is weak, unclear, or no longer worth carrying. Used well, that can bring honesty and clarity. Used badly, it can become impatience. So the day works best when you stay direct without becoming harsh.

Yoga The day begins under Variyan Yoga and shifts into Parigha around 4:10 PM. The first half of the day is more manageable for steady work and thoughtful effort. There is enough support there to stay focused and keep things moving without too much friction.

After the shift, the mood can become more guarded. If the evening feels a little less open, that would make sense. This is not necessarily a problem, but it does mean the later part of the day is better for careful handling than casual assumptions.

Karana Vanija Karana continues until about 6:28 PM, after which Vishti begins and runs until after midnight, with Bava following later. Vanija is practical and transactional in nature. It supports work that requires coordination, decisions, or sensible handling. Vishti, on the other hand, is usually treated with more caution.

So the better flow of the day sits more in the daytime than the late evening. If there is something that needs a clear head and a cooperative pace, it is better handled before night sets in.

Sunrise & Sunset For New Delhi, sunrise is around 6:03 AM and sunset around 6:42 PM. The day is fairly balanced in length, and the daylight itself feels usable, even if the emotional tone is a little more demanding than it first appears.

Planetary Transits Today The broader planetary picture stays quiet, but it still shapes the mood of the day. The Sun remains in Meena (Pisces), while the Moon is in Dhanu (Sagittarius). That combination gives the day both feeling and direction. You may want meaning, but you may also want movement. It is less about sitting with everything endlessly and more about deciding what deserves your energy now.

At the same time, Ganda Moola and Ravi Yoga are noted for the day in the New Delhi Panchang. That is part of why the energy can feel strong but uneven. It has purpose, but it also asks for awareness. Not every impulse needs to be acted on just because it feels urgent.

Auspicious Muhurat The more supportive windows for the day are:

Brahma Muhurta: 4:27 AM to 5:15 AM

Abhijit Muhurta: 11:59 AM to 12:47 PM

Vijaya Muhurta: 2:23 PM to 3:05 PM

Godhuli Muhurta: 6:18 PM to 7:06 PM

Amrit Kaal: 11:25 PM to 1:05 AM Out of these, Abhijit Muhurta is the cleanest for focused work or an important discussion, while the early afternoon can help with tasks that need confidence and follow-through.

Inauspicious Timings For New Delhi, the main caution periods are:

Rahu Kaal: 12:23 PM to 1:57 PM

Gulika Kaal: 10:48 AM to 12:23 PM

Yama Ghanta: 7:38 AM to 9:13 AM

Dur Muhurtam: 11:03 AM to 11:51 AM and 11:51 AM to 12:39 PM Work can continue during these periods, but it is better not to begin something important here unless it cannot be avoided. Today especially, timing matters.

Festivals & Vrat

This day is better understood through its Krishna Shashthi moving into Saptami than through a major standalone festival marker. The spiritual tone is quieter than celebratory, but it is not weak. It supports effort, honesty, and cutting through what is no longer needed.

Ishita Kotiya

(Vedic Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Occultist, Life Coach, Psychologist)

Email: healingwithishita@gmail.com

Website: https://madhukotiya.com/

Contact: +91 7011793629