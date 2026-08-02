Panchang Today, August 2, 2026: Krishna Chaturthi under Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra

For August 2, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours disciplined effort, thoughtful communication and steady progress. With Ravivar, Krishna Chaturthi and Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra influencing the day, the best results are likely to come from careful planning, practical decisions and measured action rather than impulsive choices.

Panchang today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 5:43 am Sunset 7:11 pm Rahu Kaal 5:30 pm to 7:11 pm Highlighted favourable window Vijaya Muhurta: 2:41 pm to 3:35 pm

How to use it: Prefer this period for a determined task or purposeful follow-through. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

Festival and Vrat Today Gajanana Sankashti

Basis: Shravana Krishna Chaturthi

What Today's Panchang Means

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{{^usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Ravivar (Sunday) is associated with responsibility, clarity and purposeful action. Combined with Krishna Chaturthi, the day encourages resolving pending matters, simplifying priorities and approaching challenges with patience rather than haste. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Ravivar (Sunday) is associated with responsibility, clarity and purposeful action. Combined with Krishna Chaturthi, the day encourages resolving pending matters, simplifying priorities and approaching challenges with patience rather than haste. {{/usCountry}}

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Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra brings a thoughtful, serious influence, supporting careful judgment and long-term thinking while reminding you to avoid extremes in words or actions. As the Moon moves from Aquarius to Pisces, the day's energy gradually shifts from objective analysis towards greater sensitivity and intuition. Overall, this is a favourable day for reviewing plans, correcting mistakes and making practical decisions with a calm, balanced approach.

How to Use the Day

Work and important decisions

The day supports resolving pending work, reviewing documents and moving important tasks steadily towards completion. Krishna Chaturthi encourages tackling challenges one step at a time instead of trying to solve everything at once.

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Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra favours thoughtful planning, making it wise to avoid rushed announcements or decisions based on incomplete information. As the Moon moves from Aquarius to Pisces, begin the day with careful analysis before moving towards discussions, collaboration and final refinements. If an important decision cannot be delayed, rely on clear facts, realistic timelines and practical judgment. Work that requires persistence, editing and careful follow-through is likely to be especially rewarding.

Relationships and communication

Today's energy supports honest conversations handled with patience and respect. Krishna Chaturthi may make minor disagreements feel more significant, so it is helpful to slow down before reacting.

Purva Bhadrapada encourages thoughtful communication, making this a good day to clarify expectations or resolve unfinished conversations without becoming defensive. As the Moon moves into Pisces, emotions may become more sensitive, so choose your words carefully and allow others time to express themselves. Quiet consistency and understanding are likely to strengthen relationships more than dramatic gestures.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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Today is well suited for practical self-reflection and making small, meaningful improvements. Krishna Chaturthi encourages identifying habits, responsibilities or recurring patterns that need attention, while Purva Bhadrapada supports deeper reflection on your priorities and long-term goals.

Journalling, reading, prayer or a few quiet moments of silence can help bring greater clarity. As the Moon moves from Aquarius to Pisces, allow logical reflection to give way to greater compassion and self-awareness. Rather than seeking perfect answers, focus on one practical change that will help you move forward with greater clarity and purpose.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar August 2, 2026, Sunday (Ravivar) Lunar Month Amanta: Ashadha; Purnimanta: Shravana Tithi (lunar day) Krishna Chaturthi until 11:15 pm; then Krishna Panchami Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Purva Bhadrapada until 9:36 pm; then Uttara Bhadrapada Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Atiganda until 10:28 pm; then Sukarma Karan (half-tithi division) Bava until 11:15 am; then Balava until 11:15 pm; then Kaulava until 11:08 am, Monday Moon sign (zodiac position) Aquarius until 3:26 pm; then Pisces View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:18 am 5:00 am Pratah Sandhya 4:39 am 5:43 am Abhijit Muhurta 12:00 pm 12:54 pm Amrit Kalam 1:20 pm 2:59 pm Vijaya Muhurta 2:41 pm 3:35 pm Godhuli Muhurta 7:11 pm 7:32 pm Sayahana Sandhya 7:11 pm 8:14 pm Nishita Muhurta 12:06 am, Monday 12:48 am, Monday Sarvartha Siddhi Yog 9:38 pm 5:43 am, Monday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:

Abhijit Muhurta: 12:00 pm to 12:54 pm

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A favourable time for important decisions, structured reviews, planning or setting clear priorities for the days ahead.

Vijaya Muhurta: 2:41 pm to 3:35 pm

Well suited for completing challenging tasks, making important submissions, holding key discussions or moving pending work towards completion.

These timings are most effective when paired with good preparation and a clear purpose. Use them for focused, well-planned action rather than expecting timing alone to determine the outcome.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 5:30 pm 7:11 pm Gulika Kaal 3:49 pm 5:30 pm Yamaganda 12:27 pm 2:08 pm Dur Muhurtam 5:23 pm 6:17 pm Dur Muhurtam 6:36 am 7:30 am View All

Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:

Rahu Kaal: Until 7:11 pm

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If possible, avoid starting new projects, making major commitments or initiating important discussions during this period. Instead, use the time for reviewing documents, completing routine work, preparing materials or following up on existing tasks.

Yamaganda: Until 2:08 pm

This period is better suited for planning, checking details, travel preparation, household responsibilities and routine work than beginning new initiatives.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 5:43 am Sunset 7:11 pm Moonrise 9:21 pm Moonset 8:56 am

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 5:36 pm to 7:13 pm Delhi (NCR) 5:30 pm to 7:11 pm Bengaluru 5:11 pm to 6:46 pm Hyderabad 5:12 pm to 6:48 pm Chennai 5:00 pm to 6:35 pm Ahmedabad 5:41 pm to 7:20 pm Pune 5:31 pm to 7:08 pm Kolkata 4:38 pm to 6:16 pm Jaipur 5:33 pm to 7:14 pm Kochi 5:13 pm to 6:47 pm Lucknow 5:13 pm to 6:53 pm Indore 5:28 pm to 7:07 pm Guwahati 4:29 pm to 6:09 pm Chandigarh 5:34 pm to 7:16 pm Surat 5:38 pm to 7:17 pm Visakhapatnam 4:53 pm to 6:30 pm Nagpur 5:13 pm to 6:51 pm Coimbatore 5:11 pm to 6:46 pm Varanasi 5:03 pm to 6:42 pm Bhubaneswar 4:45 pm to 6:23 pm View All

Overall

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Traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours steady progress through practical decisions, thoughtful communication and disciplined effort. Focus on resolving pending matters, staying patient and following through with care rather than rushing ahead. A calm, measured approach is likely to bring the most rewarding outcomes.

This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary depending on location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)