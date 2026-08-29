Panchang Today, August 29, 2026: Krishna Pratipada under Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious timings

For August 29, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests that this Shanivar combines a fresh but measured start with thoughtful, long-term thinking. The day is well suited for resetting priorities, handling practical responsibilities carefully and keeping communication calm and deliberate rather than reactive.

Panchang Today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 5:57 am Sunset 6:46 pm Rahu Kaal 9:09 am to 10:45 am Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:28 am to 5:12 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means

In traditional Panchang interpretation, Shanivar (Saturday) often favors seriousness, accountability and patient effort over display. With Krishna Pratipada, the day marks the beginning of a new lunar phase after completion, making it suitable for small resets, practical clean-up and measured beginnings that create space for what comes next.

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{{^usCountry}} Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra adds an intense and thoughtful quality, supporting deeper research, honest assessment and work that requires concentration. As the Moon moves from Aquarius towards Pisces, the tone may gradually shift from detached thinking and broader concerns towards greater reflection and empathy. Overall, this combination supports resetting priorities, simplifying responsibilities and choosing fewer but more meaningful goals. It is a day for depth and discipline, but strong opinions are best balanced with sensitivity. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra adds an intense and thoughtful quality, supporting deeper research, honest assessment and work that requires concentration. As the Moon moves from Aquarius towards Pisces, the tone may gradually shift from detached thinking and broader concerns towards greater reflection and empathy. Overall, this combination supports resetting priorities, simplifying responsibilities and choosing fewer but more meaningful goals. It is a day for depth and discipline, but strong opinions are best balanced with sensitivity. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

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The day supports planning, review and careful execution. Shanivar favors responsibilities that require patience, making it suitable for pending files, budgeting, repairs, compliance matters and structured study. Krishna Pratipada also supports starting again with a clearer and more manageable approach if an existing plan has become complicated or unrealistic.

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Purva Bhadrapada can encourage deep concentration, but its intensity may also make people more fixed in their opinions. Before making an important decision, review the facts, assumptions and timelines once more. If working with others, keep instructions precise and avoid unnecessarily strong language. Durable progress is likely to be more useful today than impressive announcements.

Relationships and communication

Today's energy favors honest but measured communication. Shanivar can bring a more reserved tone, while Purva Bhadrapada may make opinions feel particularly strong, so it is important to consider how words are received as well as what they convey.

In family conversations, focus on practical responsibilities, schedules and shared priorities rather than reopening old grievances. In friendships and partnerships, avoid testing someone's loyalty through silence or indirect hints. As the Moon moves from Aquarius towards Pisces, communication may gradually become softer and more empathetic. Reliability, attentive listening and small acts of consideration may speak more effectively than grand promises.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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Krishna Pratipada provides a useful point for reviewing what has ended, what should be released and what deserves renewed attention in the coming fortnight. Shanivar adds a disciplined, reflective quality that can help bring greater order to scattered thoughts and responsibilities.

Journaling, quiet reading, prayer or a few moments of silence can support this inward reset. Purva Bhadrapada encourages looking more closely at the motives behind current efforts, while the shift towards Pisces can bring greater compassion into self-reflection. Consider whether your present commitments match your actual priorities, but avoid turning self-review into harsh self-judgment. The aim is clarity, discipline and a gentler sense of direction.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar August 29, 2026, Saturday (Shanivar) Lunar Month Amanta: Shravana; Purnimanta: Bhadrapada Tithi (lunar day) Krishna Pratipada until 9:56 am; then Krishna Dwitiya Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Purva Bhadrapada until 3:41 am, Sunday; then Uttara Bhadrapada Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Sukarma until 6:35 am; then Dhriti until 5:20 am, Sunday; then Shoola Karan (half-tithi division) Kaulava until 9:56 am; then Taitila until 9:50 pm; then Gara until 9:37 am, Sunday Moon sign (zodiac position) Aquarius until 9:37 pm; then Pisces View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:28 am 5:12 am Pratah Sandhya 4:50 am 5:57 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:56 am 12:47 pm Amrit Kalam 7:32 pm 9:10 pm Vijaya Muhurta 2:30 pm 3:21 pm Godhuli Muhurta 6:46 pm 7:08 pm Sayahana Sandhya 6:46 pm 7:53 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:59 pm 12:44 am, Sunday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:

Brahma Muhurta: 4:28 am to 5:12 am

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An ideal time for quiet planning, reflection, prayer or setting clear intentions before the day begins. This early window can be used to outline work calmly, organize priorities or gather your thoughts before routine demands begin.

Abhijit Muhurta: 11:56 am to 12:47 pm

Well suited for focused practical action, such as sending an important note, confirming a decision, beginning a task or handling a matter that requires balance and composure.

Evening favorable periods

These periods may support calmer conversations, wrapping up loose ends and moving into a more reflective frame of mind. Those who follow Panchang timings may prefer to use them for constructive, low-pressure activities rather than starting unnecessary disputes or rushed commitments.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 9:09 am 10:45 am Gulika Kaal 5:57 am 7:33 am Yamaganda 1:58 pm 3:34 pm Dur Muhurtam 7:40 am 8:31 am Varjyam 9:47 am 11:26 am Vidaal Yog 3:42 am, Sunday 5:58 am, Sunday Aadal Yog 5:57 am 3:41 am, Sunday View All

Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:

Rahu Kaal: Until 10:45 am

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If possible, avoid starting new projects, making major commitments or taking decisive outward action during this period. Instead, use the time for routine duties, internal review, travel preparation, editing or completing work already in progress.

Gulika Kaal and Yamaganda

These periods are traditionally better suited to maintenance, preparation and routine responsibilities than to fresh beginnings. Use the time to review plans, organise tasks or handle work that is already underway.

Dur Muhurtam and Varjyam

If possible, avoid using these periods for major decisions, new commitments or activities requiring smooth coordination. They may be better suited to editing, follow-up and other lower-stakes tasks.

Aadal Yog and Vidaal Yog

These periods are also traditionally treated with restraint, particularly for important new initiatives or speculative choices. Since Vidaal Yog continues later into Sunday, readers who follow Panchang timings may prefer to keep major outward moves for clearer windows.

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If a meeting or errand cannot be postponed, proceed calmly and methodically. These caution periods are not meant to stop the day; they simply encourage avoiding unnecessary risk, emotional exchanges and rushed commitments where timing can be adjusted.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 5:57 am Sunset 6:46 pm Moonrise 7:23 pm Moonset 6:49 am

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 9:31 am to 11:05 am Delhi (NCR) 9:09 am to 10:45 am Bengaluru 9:14 am to 10:47 am Hyderabad 9:09 am to 10:43 am Chennai 9:03 am to 10:36 am Ahmedabad 9:30 am to 11:05 am Pune 9:27 am to 11:01 am Kolkata 8:28 am to 10:02 am Jaipur 9:16 am to 10:51 am Kochi 9:21 am to 10:53 am Lucknow 8:55 am to 10:31 am Indore 9:17 am to 10:52 am Guwahati 8:13 am to 9:48 am Chandigarh 9:09 am to 10:46 am Surat 9:30 am to 11:05 am Visakhapatnam 8:49 am to 10:23 am Nagpur 9:05 am to 10:39 am Coimbatore 9:17 am to 10:50 am Varanasi 8:48 am to 10:23 am Bhubaneswar 8:39 am to 10:13 am View All

Overall

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Traditional Panchang guidance suggests that this day is best used for steady effort, careful speech and realistic planning. The day favors doing less, but doing it properly. Keep plans orderly, respect the caution periods and use the quieter windows thoughtfully to maintain a constructive and settled tone throughout the day.

This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary depending on location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)