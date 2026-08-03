Panchang Today, August 3, 2026: Krishna Panchami under Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra

For August 3, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours steady progress through thoughtful planning, careful communication and disciplined action. With Somvar, Krishna Panchami and Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra influencing the day, the best results are likely to come from patience, practical decisions and consistent follow-through rather than haste or unnecessary display.

Panchang Today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 5:43 am Sunset 7:10 pm Rahu Kaal 7:24 am to 9:05 am Highlighted favourable window Amrit Kalam: 5:07 pm to 6:45 pm

How to use it: Prefer this period for constructive work and meaningful plans. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

Festival and Vrat Today Aadi Perukku

Basis: Tamil Aadi month observance; Region: Tamil

What Today's Panchang Means

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{{^usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Somvar (Monday) is associated with steadiness, emotional balance and thoughtful action. Combined with Krishna Panchami, the day encourages reviewing priorities, simplifying plans and making steady progress through patience rather than haste. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Somvar (Monday) is associated with steadiness, emotional balance and thoughtful action. Combined with Krishna Panchami, the day encourages reviewing priorities, simplifying plans and making steady progress through patience rather than haste. {{/usCountry}}

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Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra, along with the Moon in Pisces, supports maturity, quiet reflection and thoughtful decision-making. It is a favourable time to strengthen existing plans, resolve pending matters and focus on meaningful progress instead of seeking quick results.

How to Use the Day

Work and important decisions

The day supports work that requires concentration, careful planning and attention to detail. Krishna Panchami encourages refining existing plans, reviewing documents, checking budgets and completing pending responsibilities instead of rushing into new ventures.

With the Moon in Pisces, creativity and intuition are strengthened, but clear communication remains important. Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra favours patience, making it a good time for drafting, editing, training, one-to-one discussions and decisions that benefit from careful consideration. A steady, well-organised approach is likely to be more productive than trying to move too quickly.

Relationships and communication

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Today's energy supports gentle, honest communication. Uttara Bhadrapada and the Moon in Pisces encourage empathy and understanding, making it easier to resolve misunderstandings when conversations remain calm and respectful.

Krishna Panchami also favours simplifying emotional matters and setting realistic expectations. Whether with family, friends or colleagues, listen with patience, avoid harsh words and give others the space to express themselves. Quiet consistency and reliability are likely to strengthen relationships more than dramatic gestures or promises.

Reflection and spiritual routine

Today is well suited for quiet reflection and simplifying your priorities. Krishna Panchami encourages letting go of unnecessary distractions, while Uttara Bhadrapada supports thoughtful self-improvement and emotional balance.

Journalling, reading, meditation, prayer or spending a few quiet moments in nature can help bring clarity. With the Moon in Pisces, use the day to reflect on what can be completed, delegated or released so your energy is directed towards what truly matters. A calm, practical approach is likely to bring greater peace of mind and steady progress.

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Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar August 3, 2026, Monday (Somvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Ashadha; Purnimanta: Shravana Tithi (lunar day) Krishna Panchami until 10:54 pm; then Krishna Shashthi Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Uttara Bhadrapada until 9:59 pm; then Revati Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Sukarma until 9:12 pm; then Dhriti Karan (half-tithi division) Kaulava until 11:08 am; then Taitila until 10:54 pm; then Gara until 10:32 am, Tuesday Moon sign (zodiac position) Pisces View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:19 am 5:01 am Pratah Sandhya 4:40 am 5:43 am Abhijit Muhurta 12:00 pm 12:54 pm Amrit Kalam 5:07 pm 6:45 pm Vijaya Muhurta 2:41 pm 3:35 pm Godhuli Muhurta 7:10 pm 7:31 pm Sayahana Sandhya 7:10 pm 8:14 pm Nishita Muhurta 12:06 am, Tuesday 12:48 am, Tuesday Ravi Yog 10:01 pm 10:23 am View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:

Abhijit Muhurta: 12:00 pm to 12:54 pm

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A favourable time for important decisions, submissions, meetings or discussions that require clarity, balance and careful judgment.

Amrit Kalam: 5:07 pm to 6:45 pm

Well suited for planning, reviewing finances, meaningful conversations and tasks that benefit from steady focus and thoughtful follow-through.

These timings are most effective when paired with good preparation and clear priorities.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 7:24 am 9:05 am Gulika Kaal 2:08 pm 3:48 pm Yamaganda 10:46 am 12:27 pm Dur Muhurtam 12:54 pm 1:48 pm Dur Muhurtam 3:35 pm 4:29 pm Varjyam 7:26 am 9:04 am Vidaal Yog 10:01 pm 10:23 am View All

Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:

Rahu Kaal: Until 9:05 am

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If possible, avoid starting new projects, making major commitments or taking the first step on an important venture during this period. Instead, use the time for reviewing documents, preparing for meetings, responding to messages or completing routine work already in progress.

Yamaganda: Until 12:27 pm

This period is better suited for planning, travel preparation, correspondence and routine responsibilities than beginning new initiatives or making important decisions.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 5:43 am Sunset 7:10 pm Moonrise 9:51 pm Moonset 9:54 am

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 7:53 am to 9:30 am Delhi (NCR) 7:24 am to 9:05 am Bengaluru 7:40 am to 9:15 am Hyderabad 7:32 am to 9:09 am Chennai 7:29 am to 9:04 am Ahmedabad 7:49 am to 9:28 am Pune 7:49 am to 9:26 am Kolkata 6:47 am to 8:26 am Jaipur 7:32 am to 9:12 am Kochi 7:49 am to 9:23 am Lucknow 7:11 am to 8:52 am Indore 7:37 am to 9:15 am Guwahati 6:29 am to 8:09 am Chandigarh 7:22 am to 9:04 am Surat 7:50 am to 9:28 am Visakhapatnam 7:12 am to 8:49 am Nagpur 7:25 am to 9:03 am Coimbatore 7:45 am to 9:19 am Varanasi 7:05 am to 8:45 am Bhubaneswar 7:00 am to 8:37 am View All

Overall

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Traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours steady progress through thoughtful decisions, careful communication and practical planning. Focus on completing pending tasks, keeping expectations realistic and moving forward with patience rather than haste. A calm, disciplined approach is likely to bring the most rewarding outcomes.

This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary depending on location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)