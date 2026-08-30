Panchang Today, August 30, 2026: Krishna Dwitiya under Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious timings

For August 30, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests that this Ravivar favors steady thinking, quiet organization and careful communication. With Krishna Dwitiya and Uttara Bhadrapada encouraging a measured pace, the day is best approached with patience and thoughtful planning, while the mixed presence of supportive and cautionary timings calls for choosing important moments with care.

Panchang Today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 5:58 am Sunset 6:45 pm Rahu Kaal 5:09 pm to 6:45 pm Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:28 am to 5:13 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means

In traditional Panchang interpretation, Ravivar (Sunday) often brings attention to clarity, personal direction and thoughtful decision-making. With Krishna Dwitiya, the day favors practical follow-through, reviewing priorities and correcting what remains incomplete rather than pushing towards dramatic new beginnings.

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{{^usCountry}} Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra adds a serious and reflective quality, supporting patience, depth and restraint over display. With the Moon in Pisces throughout the day, sensitivity, intuition and inner processing may be stronger, making it important to balance instinct with careful verification. Overall, this combination favors deliberate choices, modest progress and settling unfinished matters. The presence of Shoola and Ganda Yog also suggests taking extra care with haste, friction and overextension, so a composed and realistic approach is likely to serve the day best. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra adds a serious and reflective quality, supporting patience, depth and restraint over display. With the Moon in Pisces throughout the day, sensitivity, intuition and inner processing may be stronger, making it important to balance instinct with careful verification. Overall, this combination favors deliberate choices, modest progress and settling unfinished matters. The presence of Shoola and Ganda Yog also suggests taking extra care with haste, friction and overextension, so a composed and realistic approach is likely to serve the day best. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

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The day is better suited to refining, reviewing and sequencing work than trying to push every task forward at full speed. Krishna Dwitiya supports the next practical step after an idea has already been formed, while Uttara Bhadrapada favors concentration, research and quiet completion.

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If planning the week ahead, identify two or three clear priorities instead of scattering your attention. The Pisces Moon may support imagination and pattern recognition, but it can also make boundaries less clear, so double-check assumptions, budgets and important messages before confirming them. Where emotion, prestige or urgency is influencing a decision, taking a brief pause may help you return to the facts.

Relationships and communication

Today's energy supports gentle, honest and patient communication. Uttara Bhadrapada encourages maturity and listening, while the Pisces Moon can strengthen empathy and receptivity. This may make the day suitable for family discussions, apologies or practical conversations that require softness rather than argument.

At the same time, heightened sensitivity can make indirect remarks or mixed signals easier to misinterpret. Avoid reading too much into silence and state your expectations clearly. Krishna Dwitiya supports small corrective steps, so clearing a misunderstanding or completing an overdue conversation may be more useful than trying to resolve everything at once. Give others room to respond in their own time.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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In traditional Panchang interpretation, this day is well suited to structured self-reflection. The combination of Krishna Dwitiya, Uttara Bhadrapada and the Moon in Pisces supports looking inward, particularly when reflection is connected to a practical question or intention.

Consider where your attention has been scattered, which commitments need trimming and what deserves a second, steadier effort. Quiet reading, journaling, prayer or sitting with your thoughts can all fit the tone of the day. With Shoola and Ganda Yog adding a sharper note, avoid dwelling excessively on worries. Instead, focus on calm observation, patience and simplifying one concern at a time.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar August 30, 2026, Sunday (Ravivar) Lunar Month Amanta: Shravana; Purnimanta: Bhadrapada Tithi (lunar day) Krishna Dwitiya until 9:37 am; then Krishna Tritiya Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Uttara Bhadrapada until 3:44 am, Monday; then Revati Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Shoola until 3:44 am, Monday; then Ganda Karan (half-tithi division) Gara until 9:37 am; then Vanija until 9:17 pm; then Vishti until 8:51 am, Monday Moon sign (zodiac position) Pisces View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:28 am 5:13 am Pratah Sandhya 4:50 am 5:58 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:56 am 12:47 pm Amrit Kalam 10:55 pm 12:32 am, Monday Vijaya Muhurta 2:29 pm 3:20 pm Godhuli Muhurta 6:45 pm 7:07 pm Sayahana Sandhya 6:45 pm 7:52 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:59 pm 12:44 am, Monday Sarvartha Siddhi Yog 5:58 am 3:44 am, Monday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:

Brahma Muhurta: 4:28 am to 5:13 am

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An ideal time for quiet planning, reflection, prayer or setting clear priorities before the day becomes busy. This window suits a calm start, thoughtful preparation and organizing the day with a clear mind.

Abhijit Muhurta: 11:56 am to 12:47 pm

Well suited for focused decisions, formal communication or beginning an important practical task that requires steadiness and concentration.

Sarvartha Siddhi Yog

A traditionally supportive period that carries mixed indications today because it operates alongside Vidaal Yog until 3:44 am, Monday. Those who follow Panchang timings may therefore use favorable periods for purposeful work while keeping decisions measured, verified and free from unnecessary haste.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 5:09 pm 6:45 pm Gulika Kaal 3:33 pm 5:09 pm Yamaganda 12:21 pm 1:57 pm Dur Muhurtam 5:02 pm 5:53 pm Dur Muhurtam 6:49 am 7:40 am Varjyam 1:22 pm 2:59 pm Vidaal Yog 5:58 am 3:44 am, Monday Aadal Yog 3:44 am, Monday 3:59 am, Monday View All

Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:

Vidaal Yog: Until 3:44 am, Monday

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As Sarvartha Siddhi Yog operates alongside Vidaal Yog, the indications are mixed rather than uniformly favorable. If possible, avoid launching something sensitive or making an important commitment during this period. Instead, use the time for routine work, background tasks, revision, travel preparation or rest.

Rahu Kaal: Until 6:45 pm

This period is traditionally treated as less suitable for fresh beginnings or major commitments. If possible, use it for routine responsibilities, reviewing details, correspondence, preparation or work already in progress.

Other caution periods

The other listed caution periods may also be handled with the same practical approach. Avoid impulsive commitments and nonessential confrontations, and read important documents or terms carefully before agreeing to them.

If something cannot be postponed, proceed calmly, verify the fine print and allow extra time for matters involving money, signatures, status or potential disagreement. The purpose of these periods is to encourage discretion and reduce avoidable friction, not to create fear.

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Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 5:58 am Sunset 6:45 pm Moonrise 7:53 pm Moonset 7:48 am

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 5:21 pm to 6:55 pm Delhi (NCR) 5:09 pm to 6:45 pm Bengaluru 4:59 pm to 6:31 pm Hyderabad 4:57 pm to 6:31 pm Chennai 4:48 pm to 6:21 pm Ahmedabad 5:24 pm to 6:58 pm Pune 5:16 pm to 6:50 pm Kolkata 4:21 pm to 5:55 pm Jaipur 5:13 pm to 6:49 pm Kochi 5:02 pm to 6:35 pm Lucknow 4:53 pm to 6:28 pm Indore 5:11 pm to 6:45 pm Guwahati 4:09 pm to 5:45 pm Chandigarh 5:11 pm to 6:48 pm Surat 5:22 pm to 6:56 pm Visakhapatnam 4:38 pm to 6:12 pm Nagpur 4:57 pm to 6:31 pm Coimbatore 5:00 pm to 6:33 pm Varanasi 4:44 pm to 6:19 pm Bhubaneswar 4:29 pm to 6:04 pm View All

Overall

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Traditional Panchang guidance suggests that this Ravivar is best approached with calm structure. Let the day move through small, well-chosen actions, use supportive windows for focused tasks and treat caution periods as prompts for patience. Steadiness, clarity and restraint are likely to be the most useful strengths today.

This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary depending on location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)