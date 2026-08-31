Panchang Today, August 31, 2026: Krishna Tritiya under Revati Nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious timings

For August 31, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a Somvar that favours steady thinking, careful communication and practical progress. With Krishna Tritiya and Revati Nakshatra influencing the day, the morning may be better suited to reflection and planning, while the rest of the day calls for measured action, thoughtful timing and restraint.

Panchang Today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 5:58 am Sunset 6:44 pm Rahu Kaal 7:34 am to 9:10 am Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:28 am to 5:13 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

Festival and Vrat Today Kajari Teej

Basis: Bhadrapada Krishna Tritiya; Region: North Heramba Sankashti

Basis: Bhadrapada Krishna Chaturthi

What Today's Panchang Means

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{{^usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Somvar (Monday) supports a quieter, more receptive approach, which fits well with Krishna Tritiya, traditionally associated with sorting, reviewing and handling matters with patience. Revati Nakshatra adds a finishing quality, favouring closure, completion and a gentle transition from one stage to the next. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Somvar (Monday) supports a quieter, more receptive approach, which fits well with Krishna Tritiya, traditionally associated with sorting, reviewing and handling matters with patience. Revati Nakshatra adds a finishing quality, favouring closure, completion and a gentle transition from one stage to the next. {{/usCountry}}

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As the Moon moves from Pisces to Aries, the mood may gradually shift from reflection towards action. This makes it useful to begin the day by observing, planning and setting priorities before moving into practical follow-through.

How to Use the Day

Work and important decisions

The day may work best when planning and execution are kept distinct. The earlier hours can be used for reviewing, drafting, checking facts and identifying incomplete work, while the later shift towards a more direct mood may support calls, submissions and decisions that have already been considered.

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Keep priorities realistic and focus on improving an existing process, closing a pending file or preparing a presentation rather than announcing an ambitious new direction without sufficient groundwork. If a decision involves money, authority or a public commitment, pay close attention to wording and timelines. Recheck assumptions before others begin depending on your plans.

Relationships and communication

Today's energy favours calm, honest communication without unnecessary drama. Revati Nakshatra traditionally supports sensitivity and attentive listening, making it useful to hear someone out before responding.

As the day becomes more action-oriented, avoid allowing quick reactions to turn a small disagreement into a final judgment. Family coordination, practical help and thoughtful messages may carry more weight than grand declarations. If you need to set a boundary or clear up an old misunderstanding, be direct but respectful. When someone's behaviour seems inconsistent, ask for clarity rather than assuming their intentions.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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Somvar and Krishna Tritiya make the day suitable for a little inner housekeeping. Consider what has become cluttered in your schedule, attention or commitments and what can be simplified.

Revati encourages completion, so reflection can be practical: what needs to be finished, what can be released and what deserves another sincere effort? A few quiet minutes of reading, journalling, silent prayer or simple breath awareness may be enough to settle the mind. Choose one clear intention and carry it through rather than looking for a dramatic breakthrough.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar August 31, 2026, Monday (Somvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Shravana; Purnimanta: Bhadrapada Tithi (lunar day) Krishna Tritiya until 8:51 am; then Krishna Chaturthi Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Revati until 3:23 am, Tuesday; then Ashwini Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Ganda until 1:49 am, Tuesday; then Vriddhi Karan (half-tithi division) Vishti until 8:51 am; then Bava until 8:19 pm; then Balava until 7:41 am, Tuesday Moon sign (zodiac position) Pisces until 3:23 am, Tuesday; then Aries View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:28 am 5:13 am Pratah Sandhya 4:51 am 5:58 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:55 am 12:46 pm Amrit Kalam 1:01 am, Tuesday 2:36 am, Tuesday Vijaya Muhurta 2:28 pm 3:19 pm Godhuli Muhurta 6:44 pm 7:06 pm Sayahana Sandhya 6:44 pm 7:51 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:59 pm 12:44 am, Tuesday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:

Brahma Muhurta: 4:28 am to 5:13 am

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The day's highlighted window, traditionally suited to quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Early risers may use it to settle the mind, review priorities and decide what deserves attention before regular demands begin.

Abhijit Muhurta: 11:55 am to 12:46 pm

A favourable period for a focused submission, an important meeting or a considered decision that has already been prepared carefully.

Vijaya Muhurta: 2:28 pm to 3:19 pm

A useful window for taking a firm next step on work already underway, particularly where confidence and orderly follow-through are needed.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 7:34 am 9:10 am Gulika Kaal 1:57 pm 3:32 pm Yamaganda 10:45 am 12:21 pm Dur Muhurtam 12:46 pm 1:37 pm Dur Muhurtam 3:19 pm 4:10 pm Varjyam 3:37 pm 5:11 pm Vidaal Yog 5:58 am 3:23 am, Tuesday View All

Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:

Rahu Kaal: Until 9:10 am

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If possible, avoid starting a major new undertaking, making an investment, beginning travel or taking an important first step during this period. Use the time instead for review, preparation, maintenance or work already underway.

Other caution periods

Yamaganda, Gulika Kaal, the two Dur Muhurtam periods and Varjyam are also traditionally treated as less suitable for significant fresh starts, particularly when a matter is time-sensitive or symbolically important. Use these periods for routine duties, checking details and background work where possible.

Vidaal Yog

Vidaal Yog continues for much of the day, so extra care with communication, timing and commitments may be useful. Avoid overcommitting or allowing pressure to shape important decisions.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 5:58 am Sunset 6:44 pm Moonrise 8:25 pm Moonset 8:47 am

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 7:57 am to 9:31 am Delhi (NCR) 7:34 am to 9:10 am Bengaluru 7:41 am to 9:14 am Hyderabad 7:35 am to 9:09 am Chennai 7:30 am to 9:03 am Ahmedabad 7:56 am to 9:30 am Pune 7:53 am to 9:27 am Kolkata 6:53 am to 8:28 am Jaipur 7:40 am to 9:16 am Kochi 7:48 am to 9:20 am Lucknow 7:20 am to 8:55 am Indore 7:43 am to 9:17 am Guwahati 6:38 am to 8:13 am Chandigarh 7:34 am to 9:10 am Surat 7:56 am to 9:30 am Visakhapatnam 7:16 am to 8:49 am Nagpur 7:31 am to 9:05 am Coimbatore 7:44 am to 9:17 am Varanasi 7:13 am to 8:48 am Bhubaneswar 7:04 am to 8:38 am View All

Overall

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Traditional Panchang guidance suggests a Monday that favours quiet beginnings, careful action and thoughtful timing. Keep plans simple, communicate with restraint and move ahead once the essentials are clear. Completing a small task, settling an important conversation or making a well-reviewed decision may be more valuable today than trying to accomplish too much at once.

This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary depending on location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)