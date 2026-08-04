Panchang Today, August 4, 2026: Krishna Shashthi under Revati Nakshatra

For August 4, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours disciplined effort, thoughtful planning and steady progress. With Mangalvar, Krishna Shashthi and Revati Nakshatra influencing the day, the best results are likely to come from practical decisions, measured communication and well-timed action rather than haste or impulsive choices.

Panchang today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 5:44 am Sunset 7:09 pm Rahu Kaal 3:48 pm to 5:29 pm Highlighted favourable window Amrit Kalam: 7:30 pm to 9:06 pm

How to use it: Prefer this period for constructive work and meaningful plans. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means

In traditional Panchang interpretation, Mangalvar (Tuesday) is associated with courage, discipline and purposeful action. Combined with Krishna Shashthi, the day encourages reviewing pending matters, simplifying priorities and making steady progress through patience rather than haste.

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{{^usCountry}} Revati Nakshatra is linked with completion, guidance and orderly progress, making the first part of the day favourable for finishing unfinished work and organising important details. As the Moon moves from Pisces to Aries, the day's energy gradually shifts from reflection towards action. Overall, this is a good day to prepare carefully, complete existing responsibilities and move forward with confidence once the groundwork is in place. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Revati Nakshatra is linked with completion, guidance and orderly progress, making the first part of the day favourable for finishing unfinished work and organising important details. As the Moon moves from Pisces to Aries, the day's energy gradually shifts from reflection towards action. Overall, this is a good day to prepare carefully, complete existing responsibilities and move forward with confidence once the groundwork is in place. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

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The day supports reviewing, refining and completing important work before taking decisive action. Krishna Shashthi encourages checking details, resolving pending issues and improving existing plans instead of rushing into new commitments.

Revati Nakshatra favours completing paperwork, organising schedules and finalising logistical matters. As the Moon moves into Aries, confidence and initiative increase, making the latter part of the day better suited for presentations, follow-through and decisions that have been carefully considered. A well-prepared, step-by-step approach is likely to be more effective than acting on impulse.

Relationships and communication

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Today's energy supports listening first and speaking with clarity later. Revati encourages patience, understanding and thoughtful conversations, making it easier to resolve misunderstandings with family, friends or colleagues.

As the Moon shifts into Aries, communication may become more direct. This is a good time to express expectations or set healthy boundaries, provided your tone remains calm and respectful. If a discussion cannot be resolved immediately, focus on agreeing on the next practical step rather than forcing a conclusion.

Reflection and spiritual routine

Today is well suited for practical reflection and thoughtful action. Krishna Shashthi encourages reviewing what has been completed, what still needs attention and what can be simplified, while Revati Nakshatra supports letting go of unnecessary burdens and moving forward with greater clarity.

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Journalling, reading, prayer or a few quiet moments of reflection can help organise your thoughts. As the Moon moves from Pisces to Aries, use the day to turn reflection into one clear, achievable priority. A simple, consistent practice and a calm, disciplined mindset are likely to bring the greatest sense of progress.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar August 4, 2026, Tuesday (Mangalvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Ashadha; Purnimanta: Shravana Tithi (lunar day) Krishna Shashthi until 10:03 pm; then Krishna Saptami Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Revati until 9:53 pm; then Ashwini Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Dhriti until 7:31 pm; then Shoola Karan (half-tithi division) Gara until 10:32 am; then Vanija until 10:03 pm; then Vishti until 9:26 am, Wednesday Moon sign (zodiac position) Pisces until 9:53 pm; then Aries View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:19 am 5:01 am Pratah Sandhya 4:40 am 5:44 am Abhijit Muhurta 12:00 pm 12:54 pm Amrit Kalam 7:30 pm 9:06 pm Vijaya Muhurta 2:41 pm 3:35 pm Godhuli Muhurta 7:09 pm 7:31 pm Sayahana Sandhya 7:09 pm 8:13 pm Nishita Muhurta 12:06 am, Wednesday 12:48 am, Wednesday Sarvartha Siddhi Yog 9:55 pm 5:44 am, Wednesday Amrit Siddhi Yog 9:55 pm 5:44 am, Wednesday Ravi Yog 9:55 pm 5:44 am, Wednesday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:

Abhijit Muhurta: 12:00 pm to 12:54 pm

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A favourable time for important decisions, meetings, submissions or tasks that require confidence, clarity and careful execution.

Amrit Kalam: 7:30 pm to 9:06 pm

Well suited for meaningful discussions, planning, reviewing important matters or focused work that benefits from patience and preparation.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 3:48 pm 5:29 pm Gulika Kaal 12:27 pm 2:07 pm Yamaganda 9:05 am 10:46 am Dur Muhurtam 8:25 am 9:19 am Dur Muhurtam 11:23 pm 12:05 am, Wednesday Varjyam 10:01 am 11:36 am Aadal Yog 9:55 pm 5:44 am, Wednesday View All

Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:

Rahu Kaal: Until 5:29 pm

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If possible, avoid starting new projects, making major commitments or taking the first step on important matters during this period. Instead, use the time for reviewing documents, responding to messages, checking details or completing routine responsibilities.

Aadal Yog: Until 5:44 am (Wednesday)

This period is better suited for planning, preparation, revision and routine work than launching new initiatives or making significant decisions. As it overlaps with Sarvartha Siddhi Yog, the indications are mixed, so it is best to proceed with thoughtful judgment rather than assuming the period is entirely favourable.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 5:44 am Sunset 7:09 pm Moonrise 10:23 pm Moonset 10:54 am

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 3:58 pm to 5:35 pm Delhi (NCR) 3:48 pm to 5:29 pm Bengaluru 3:35 pm to 5:10 pm Hyderabad 3:35 pm to 5:11 pm Chennai 3:24 pm to 4:59 pm Ahmedabad 4:02 pm to 5:41 pm Pune 3:54 pm to 5:30 pm Kolkata 2:59 pm to 4:37 pm Jaipur 3:52 pm to 5:32 pm Kochi 3:39 pm to 5:13 pm Lucknow 3:32 pm to 5:12 pm Indore 3:49 pm to 5:27 pm Guwahati 2:48 pm to 4:28 pm Chandigarh 3:51 pm to 5:33 pm Surat 4:00 pm to 5:38 pm Visakhapatnam 3:15 pm to 4:52 pm Nagpur 3:35 pm to 5:13 pm Coimbatore 3:36 pm to 5:11 pm Varanasi 3:22 pm to 5:02 pm Bhubaneswar 3:07 pm to 4:45 pm View All

Overall

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Traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours disciplined effort, thoughtful planning and steady progress. Focus on completing important tasks, communicating with patience and choosing the right time to act rather than rushing ahead. Where the day's signals are mixed, careful preparation and practical judgment are likely to bring the most rewarding outcomes.

This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary depending on location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)