Panchang Today, August 6, 2026: Krishna Ashtami under Bharani Nakshatra

For August 6, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours purposeful action, thoughtful planning and steady progress. With Guruvar, Krishna Ashtami and Bharani Nakshatra influencing the day, the best results are likely to come from practical decisions, careful review and measured action rather than haste or impulsive choices.

Panchang today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 5:45 am Sunset 7:08 pm Rahu Kaal 2:07 pm to 3:47 pm Highlighted favourable window Abhijit Muhurta: 12:00 pm to 12:53 pm

How to use it: Prefer this period for important work, a submission or a considered decision. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means

In traditional Panchang interpretation, Guruvar (Thursday) is associated with wisdom, learning and thoughtful decision-making. Combined with Krishna Ashtami, the day encourages honest reflection, practical planning and completing important responsibilities with patience rather than haste.

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{{^usCountry}} Bharani Nakshatra brings determination, responsibility and the courage to address difficult matters, making it a favourable time to set clear priorities and strengthen important commitments. As the Moon moves from Aries to Taurus, the day's energy gradually shifts from quick action towards greater stability and practicality. Overall, this is a good day for careful planning, steady progress and making decisions that are well considered rather than rushed. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bharani Nakshatra brings determination, responsibility and the courage to address difficult matters, making it a favourable time to set clear priorities and strengthen important commitments. As the Moon moves from Aries to Taurus, the day's energy gradually shifts from quick action towards greater stability and practicality. Overall, this is a good day for careful planning, steady progress and making decisions that are well considered rather than rushed. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

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The day supports focused work that requires discipline, accountability and careful judgment. Krishna Ashtami encourages reviewing important matters, refining plans and completing pending responsibilities instead of dividing your attention across too many tasks.

Bharani Nakshatra favours clear decisions, practical planning and firm boundaries, while Guruvar encourages seeking advice from experienced people before making major commitments. As the Moon moves into Taurus, take time to test new ideas for practicality before acting. A measured, realistic approach is likely to bring stronger long-term results than acting on impulse.

Relationships and communication

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Today's energy supports honest conversations handled with patience and respect. Bharani may make people more protective of their boundaries, while Krishna Ashtami can bring unresolved emotions to the surface, making thoughtful communication especially important.

Whether with family, friends or colleagues, express your views clearly without sounding harsh, and take time to understand the concerns behind another person's words. Guruvar supports meaningful conversations, apologies and practical solutions. Small acts of reliability and kindness are likely to strengthen relationships more than dramatic gestures.

Reflection and spiritual routine

Today is well suited for honest self-reflection and simplifying your priorities. Krishna Ashtami encourages identifying what remains unfinished, what is draining your energy and where healthier boundaries may be needed, while Bharani Nakshatra supports responsibility, discipline and meaningful personal growth.

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Journalling, reading, prayer or a few quiet moments of reflection can help bring greater clarity. As the Moon moves from Aries to Taurus, shift your focus from reacting quickly to making thoughtful, practical choices. A simple, consistent routine is likely to be more rewarding than seeking dramatic change.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar August 6, 2026, Thursday (Guruvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Ashadha; Purnimanta: Shravana Tithi (lunar day) Krishna Ashtami until 6:53 pm; then Krishna Navami Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Bharani until 8:13 pm; then Krittika Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Ganda until 2:59 pm; then Vriddhi Karan (half-tithi division) Balava until 7:51 am; then Kaulava until 6:53 pm; then Taitila until 5:48 am, Friday Moon sign (zodiac position) Aries until 1:52 am, Friday; then Taurus View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:20 am 5:02 am Pratah Sandhya 4:41 am 5:45 am Abhijit Muhurta 12:00 pm 12:53 pm Amrit Kalam 3:38 pm 5:10 pm Vijaya Muhurta 2:40 pm 3:34 pm Godhuli Muhurta 7:08 pm 7:29 pm Sayahana Sandhya 7:08 pm 8:12 pm Nishita Muhurta 12:06 am, Friday 12:48 am, Friday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:

Brahma Muhurta: 4:21 am to 5:03 am

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An ideal time for quiet planning, reading, reflection or setting clear intentions before the day begins.

Abhijit Muhurta: 12:00 pm to 12:53 pm

A favourable time for important work, submitting proposals, making well-considered decisions or handling tasks that require calm focus and careful judgment.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 2:07 pm 3:47 pm Gulika Kaal 9:06 am 10:46 am Yamaganda 5:45 am 7:25 am Dur Muhurtam 10:13 am 11:07 am Dur Muhurtam 3:34 pm 4:28 pm Varjyam 6:31 am 8:03 am Aadal Yog 8:14 pm 5:45 am, Friday View All

Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:

Rahu Kaal: Until 3:47 pm

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If possible, avoid starting new projects, making major commitments or submitting important proposals during this period. Instead, use the time for reviewing documents, proofreading, internal discussions or completing routine work already in progress.

Other caution periods

Gulika Kaal, Yamaganda, Dur Muhurtam, Varjyam and Aadal Yog are also traditionally treated as better suited for routine work, revisions, travel preparation and tasks already underway than for major new beginnings.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 5:45 am Sunset 7:08 pm Moonrise 11:42 pm Moonset 1:02 pm

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 2:21 pm to 3:58 pm Delhi (NCR) 2:07 pm to 3:47 pm Bengaluru 2:00 pm to 3:35 pm Hyderabad 1:58 pm to 3:34 pm Chennai 1:49 pm to 3:24 pm Ahmedabad 2:23 pm to 4:01 pm Pune 2:16 pm to 3:53 pm Kolkata 1:20 pm to 2:58 pm Jaipur 2:12 pm to 3:51 pm Kochi 2:04 pm to 3:38 pm Lucknow 1:51 pm to 3:31 pm Indore 2:10 pm to 3:48 pm Guwahati 1:08 pm to 2:47 pm Chandigarh 2:09 pm to 3:50 pm Surat 2:22 pm to 3:59 pm Visakhapatnam 1:39 pm to 3:15 pm Nagpur 1:56 pm to 3:34 pm Coimbatore 2:02 pm to 3:36 pm Varanasi 1:43 pm to 3:22 pm Bhubaneswar 1:29 pm to 3:07 pm View All

Overall

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Traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours steady progress through thoughtful decisions, practical planning and disciplined effort. Focus on strengthening existing plans, communicating with patience and completing important responsibilities with care. A calm, measured approach is likely to bring the most rewarding outcomes.

This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary depending on location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)