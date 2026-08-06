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Panchang Today, August 6, 2026: Krishna Ashtami under Bharani Nakshatra

Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits for August 6, 2026, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timings.

Updated on: Aug 6, 2026, 04:32:03 IST
By Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan
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For August 6, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours purposeful action, thoughtful planning and steady progress. With Guruvar, Krishna Ashtami and Bharani Nakshatra influencing the day, the best results are likely to come from practical decisions, careful review and measured action rather than haste or impulsive choices.

Panchang today
Panchang today
Key Timings Today
Sunrise5:45 am
Sunset7:08 pm
Rahu Kaal2:07 pm to 3:47 pm
Highlighted favourable windowAbhijit Muhurta: 12:00 pm to 12:53 pm

How to use it: Prefer this period for important work, a submission or a considered decision. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means

In traditional Panchang interpretation, Guruvar (Thursday) is associated with wisdom, learning and thoughtful decision-making. Combined with Krishna Ashtami, the day encourages honest reflection, practical planning and completing important responsibilities with patience rather than haste.

The day supports focused work that requires discipline, accountability and careful judgment. Krishna Ashtami encourages reviewing important matters, refining plans and completing pending responsibilities instead of dividing your attention across too many tasks.

Bharani Nakshatra favours clear decisions, practical planning and firm boundaries, while Guruvar encourages seeking advice from experienced people before making major commitments. As the Moon moves into Taurus, take time to test new ideas for practicality before acting. A measured, realistic approach is likely to bring stronger long-term results than acting on impulse.

Relationships and communication

Today's energy supports honest conversations handled with patience and respect. Bharani may make people more protective of their boundaries, while Krishna Ashtami can bring unresolved emotions to the surface, making thoughtful communication especially important.

Whether with family, friends or colleagues, express your views clearly without sounding harsh, and take time to understand the concerns behind another person's words. Guruvar supports meaningful conversations, apologies and practical solutions. Small acts of reliability and kindness are likely to strengthen relationships more than dramatic gestures.

Reflection and spiritual routine

Today is well suited for honest self-reflection and simplifying your priorities. Krishna Ashtami encourages identifying what remains unfinished, what is draining your energy and where healthier boundaries may be needed, while Bharani Nakshatra supports responsibility, discipline and meaningful personal growth.

Journalling, reading, prayer or a few quiet moments of reflection can help bring greater clarity. As the Moon moves from Aries to Taurus, shift your focus from reacting quickly to making thoughtful, practical choices. A simple, consistent routine is likely to be more rewarding than seeking dramatic change.

Panchang Facts at a Glance
Date and VaarAugust 6, 2026, Thursday (Guruvar)
Lunar MonthAmanta: Ashadha; Purnimanta: Shravana
Tithi (lunar day)Krishna Ashtami until 6:53 pm; then Krishna Navami
Nakshatra (lunar constellation)Bharani until 8:13 pm; then Krittika
Yog (Sun-Moon combination)Ganda until 2:59 pm; then Vriddhi
Karan (half-tithi division)Balava until 7:51 am; then Kaulava until 6:53 pm; then Taitila until 5:48 am, Friday
Moon sign (zodiac position)Aries until 1:52 am, Friday; then Taurus
View All
Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)
PeriodStartEnd
Brahma Muhurta4:20 am5:02 am
Pratah Sandhya4:41 am5:45 am
Abhijit Muhurta12:00 pm12:53 pm
Amrit Kalam3:38 pm5:10 pm
Vijaya Muhurta2:40 pm3:34 pm
Godhuli Muhurta7:08 pm7:29 pm
Sayahana Sandhya7:08 pm8:12 pm
Nishita Muhurta12:06 am, Friday12:48 am, Friday
View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:

Brahma Muhurta: 4:21 am to 5:03 am

An ideal time for quiet planning, reading, reflection or setting clear intentions before the day begins.

Abhijit Muhurta: 12:00 pm to 12:53 pm

A favourable time for important work, submitting proposals, making well-considered decisions or handling tasks that require calm focus and careful judgment.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings
PeriodStartEnd
Rahu Kaal2:07 pm3:47 pm
Gulika Kaal9:06 am10:46 am
Yamaganda5:45 am7:25 am
Dur Muhurtam10:13 am11:07 am
Dur Muhurtam3:34 pm4:28 pm
Varjyam6:31 am8:03 am
Aadal Yog8:14 pm5:45 am, Friday
View All

Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:

Rahu Kaal: Until 3:47 pm

If possible, avoid starting new projects, making major commitments or submitting important proposals during this period. Instead, use the time for reviewing documents, proofreading, internal discussions or completing routine work already in progress.

Other caution periods

Gulika Kaal, Yamaganda, Dur Muhurtam, Varjyam and Aadal Yog are also traditionally treated as better suited for routine work, revisions, travel preparation and tasks already underway than for major new beginnings.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset
Sunrise5:45 am
Sunset7:08 pm
Moonrise11:42 pm
Moonset1:02 pm

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India

CityRahu Kaal
Mumbai2:21 pm to 3:58 pm
Delhi (NCR)2:07 pm to 3:47 pm
Bengaluru2:00 pm to 3:35 pm
Hyderabad1:58 pm to 3:34 pm
Chennai1:49 pm to 3:24 pm
Ahmedabad2:23 pm to 4:01 pm
Pune2:16 pm to 3:53 pm
Kolkata1:20 pm to 2:58 pm
Jaipur2:12 pm to 3:51 pm
Kochi2:04 pm to 3:38 pm
Lucknow1:51 pm to 3:31 pm
Indore2:10 pm to 3:48 pm
Guwahati1:08 pm to 2:47 pm
Chandigarh2:09 pm to 3:50 pm
Surat2:22 pm to 3:59 pm
Visakhapatnam1:39 pm to 3:15 pm
Nagpur1:56 pm to 3:34 pm
Coimbatore2:02 pm to 3:36 pm
Varanasi1:43 pm to 3:22 pm
Bhubaneswar1:29 pm to 3:07 pm
View All

Overall

Traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours steady progress through thoughtful decisions, practical planning and disciplined effort. Focus on strengthening existing plans, communicating with patience and completing important responsibilities with care. A calm, measured approach is likely to bring the most rewarding outcomes.

This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary depending on location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan

Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com

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