Panchang Today, August 7, 2026: Krishna Navami under Krittika Nakshatra

For August 7, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours steady choices, measured speech, careful spending and quiet progress. With a practical Shukravar tone, Krishna Navami, Krittika Nakshatra and the Moon in Taurus influencing the day, the best results are likely to come from practical decisions, patience and consistent effort rather than dramatic moves or rushed commitments.

Panchang Today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 5:45 am Sunset 7:07 pm Rahu Kaal 10:46 am to 12:26 pm Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:20 am to 5:03 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang means

In traditional Panchang interpretation, Shukravar (Friday) is associated with relationships, values, comfort and thoughtful decision-making. Combined with Krishna Navami, the day encourages reviewing priorities, completing unfinished tasks and making practical choices rather than seeking unnecessary expansion or quick results.

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{{^usCountry}} Krittika Nakshatra, along with the Moon in Taurus, brings clarity, patience and a grounded approach to decision-making. While this combination supports honest assessment and steady progress, it also calls for restraint so that straightforward communication does not become overly critical. Overall, this is a favourable day for organising priorities, managing resources wisely and making choices that offer lasting value through consistency rather than haste. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Krittika Nakshatra, along with the Moon in Taurus, brings clarity, patience and a grounded approach to decision-making. While this combination supports honest assessment and steady progress, it also calls for restraint so that straightforward communication does not become overly critical. Overall, this is a favourable day for organising priorities, managing resources wisely and making choices that offer lasting value through consistency rather than haste. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

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The day supports careful planning, financial awareness and practical problem-solving. Shukravar favours cooperation, thoughtful presentation and balanced decision-making, while Krishna Navami encourages reviewing pending work, making corrections and completing unfinished responsibilities.

With Krittika Nakshatra and the Moon in Taurus, patience and sound judgement are strengthened, making this a good time to refine plans, negotiate carefully and focus on long-term stability. If an important decision needs to be made, verify the details, avoid impulsive spending and choose reliable solutions over short-term gains. Steady, consistent progress is likely to bring better results than trying to achieve everything at once.

Relationships and communication

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Today's energy supports calm, honest and dependable communication. Shukravar encourages kindness and mutual understanding, while Krittika Nakshatra makes it easier to address important matters with clarity when your words remain respectful and measured.

At the same time, avoid unnecessary criticism or becoming rigid in your opinions. Whether with family, friends or colleagues, focus on listening patiently, keeping promises and resolving practical concerns one step at a time. Small gestures of reliability and genuine attention are likely to strengthen relationships more than dramatic expressions.

Reflection and spiritual routine

Today is well suited for simplifying your routine and reflecting on what truly deserves your time and energy. Krishna Navami encourages reviewing habits, responsibilities and priorities, while Krittika Nakshatra supports letting go of distractions and focusing on what is genuinely important.

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Journalling, quiet reading, prayer or a few moments of peaceful reflection can help bring clarity. With the Moon in Taurus, keep your spiritual practice simple and consistent, focusing on one meaningful improvement that can be sustained over time rather than attempting major changes all at once.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar August 7, 2026, Friday (Shukravar) Lunar Month Amanta: Ashadha; Purnimanta: Shravana Tithi (lunar day) Krishna Navami until 4:37 pm; then Krishna Dashami Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Krittika until 6:42 pm; then Rohini Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Vriddhi until 12:09 pm; then Dhruva Karan (half-tithi division) Gara until 4:37 pm; then Vanija until 3:20 am, Saturday; then Vishti until 1:59 pm, Saturday Moon sign (zodiac position) Taurus View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:20 am 5:03 am Pratah Sandhya 4:42 am 5:45 am Abhijit Muhurta 12:00 pm 12:53 pm Amrit Kalam 4:28 pm 5:57 pm Vijaya Muhurta 2:40 pm 3:34 pm Godhuli Muhurta 7:07 pm 7:28 pm Sayahana Sandhya 7:07 pm 8:11 pm Nishita Muhurta 12:05 am, Saturday 12:48 am, Saturday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:

Brahma Muhurta: 4:20 am to 5:03 am

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An ideal time for quiet planning, reflection, prayer or setting clear priorities before the day begins.

Abhijit Muhurta: 12:00 pm to 12:53 pm

Well suited for focused work, important decisions or completing tasks that require confidence, concentration and careful execution.

Amrit Kalam: 4:28 pm to 5:57 pm

A favourable time for constructive conversations, following up on important matters and completing work that benefits from patience and steady attention.

Godhuli Muhurta: 7:07 pm to 7:28 pm

Best used for winding down the day, finishing pending tasks and transitioning into a calmer evening with a balanced frame of mind.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 10:46 am 12:26 pm Gulika Kaal 7:26 am 9:06 am Yamaganda 3:47 pm 5:27 pm Dur Muhurtam 8:26 am 9:19 am Dur Muhurtam 12:53 pm 1:46 pm Varjyam 7:31 am 9:01 am Vidaal Yog 6:43 pm 5:46 am, Saturday Aadal Yog 5:45 am 6:42 pm View All

Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:

Rahu Kaal: Until 12:26 pm

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If possible, avoid starting new projects, making major commitments or initiating important discussions during this period. Instead, use the time for reviewing documents, preparing plans, responding to messages or completing work that is already underway.

Varjyam: Until 9:01 am

This period is generally considered better suited for planning, preparation and routine responsibilities than for making final commitments or beginning important new ventures.

Dur Muhurtam: Until 1:46 pm

Use this time for follow-up work, reviewing details and completing routine tasks rather than making significant decisions or launching new initiatives.

Yamaganda: Until 5:27 pm

Many who follow Panchang timings prefer to avoid fresh beginnings during this period. If a task cannot be postponed, proceed carefully, double-check important details and focus on steady execution rather than rushing decisions.

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Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 5:45 am Sunset 7:07 pm Moonrise 12:33 am, Saturday Moonset 2:10 pm

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 11:07 am to 12:44 pm Delhi (NCR) 10:46 am to 12:26 pm Bengaluru 10:50 am to 12:25 pm Hyderabad 10:45 am to 12:21 pm Chennai 10:39 am to 12:14 pm Ahmedabad 11:07 am to 12:45 pm Pune 11:03 am to 12:40 pm Kolkata 10:04 am to 11:42 am Jaipur 10:52 am to 12:32 pm Kochi 10:56 am to 12:30 pm Lucknow 10:32 am to 12:11 pm Indore 10:54 am to 12:32 pm Guwahati 9:49 am to 11:28 am Chandigarh 10:46 am to 12:27 pm Surat 11:06 am to 12:44 pm Visakhapatnam 10:26 am to 12:02 pm Nagpur 10:41 am to 12:19 pm Coimbatore 10:53 am to 12:27 pm Varanasi 10:24 am to 12:03 pm Bhubaneswar 10:15 am to 11:52 am View All

Overall

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Traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favors practical refinement. You may do best by speaking clearly, spending carefully and giving more attention to what is stable and useful than to what is merely urgent. Quiet preparation, patient follow through and measured timing should serve well today.

This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary depending on location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)