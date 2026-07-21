Panchang Today, July 21, 2026: Shukla Ashtami under Chitra Nakshatra

For July 21, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance points to a day that rewards steady effort, thoughtful communication, and well-timed action. Mangalvar's energetic influence encourages initiative, while Shukla Ashtami, Chitra Nakshatra, and the Moon's movement from Virgo to Libra remind us that lasting success comes from balancing determination with diplomacy.

Panchang today

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KEY TIMINGS TODAY SUNRISE 5:36 AM SUNSET 7:18 PM RAHU KAAL 3:52 PM - 5:35 PM HIGHLIGHTED FAVOURABLE WINDOW Vijaya Muhurta: 2:44 pm - 3:39 pm

How to use it: Prefer this period for a determined task or purposeful follow-through. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal. This window is clear of the principal caution periods, although secondary indicators are mixed.

Festival and Vrat Today

Masik Durgashtami

Basis: Ashadha Shukla Ashtami

What Today's Panchang Means

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{{^usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Mangalvar (Tuesday) supports courage, initiative, and the confidence to tackle pending responsibilities. Combined with Shukla Ashtami, the day encourages disciplined action and the willingness to address matters that have been delayed. However, this energy works best when paired with patience rather than aggression. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Mangalvar (Tuesday) supports courage, initiative, and the confidence to tackle pending responsibilities. Combined with Shukla Ashtami, the day encourages disciplined action and the willingness to address matters that have been delayed. However, this energy works best when paired with patience rather than aggression. {{/usCountry}}

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Chitra Nakshatra is associated with creativity, craftsmanship, refinement, and visible improvement. It favours activities such as editing, repairing, organising, designing, and enhancing the quality of existing work.

The Moon gradually shifts from Virgo to Libra, marking a transition from precision and analysis toward balance, cooperation, and fairness. The first half of the day may be better suited for reviewing details, correcting mistakes, and organising tasks, while the latter half supports negotiations, teamwork, and thoughtful decision-making.

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Adding further strength, Siddha Yog is traditionally considered favourable for completing important responsibilities and making steady progress. Overall, this is a day that rewards practical thinking, measured communication, and purposeful action.

How to Use the Day

Work and important decisions

Today's energy favours progress through preparation rather than haste. If an important file, proposal, project, or personal decision has been waiting for attention, this is an ideal time to define the next step clearly and move forward.

Chitra Nakshatra supports editing, design improvements, quality checks, presentations, repairs, and maintenance work. Before finalising anything significant, review details carefully and ensure everything is properly organised.

The Moon's movement from Virgo to Libra also suggests completing individual tasks before shifting into collaborative discussions. Separate fact-checking from decision-making, and when budgets or partnerships are involved, compare options carefully before reaching a conclusion.

Relationships and communication

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Communication benefits from honesty delivered with tact. Mangalvar may make conversations more direct, while Shukla Ashtami can strengthen opinions. Speak clearly, but avoid turning every disagreement into a debate.

Chitra's influence may make flaws more noticeable, so offer constructive suggestions instead of criticism. As the Moon enters Libra, balance becomes increasingly important. Listen as carefully as you speak, especially during family discussions or workplace conversations. Simple, respectful communication is likely to produce better results than emotional reactions or lengthy explanations.

Reflection and spiritual routine

Today's reflective lesson is about using your energy wisely. Rather than asking whether you're working hard enough, consider whether your efforts are being directed in the right place. Mangalvar encourages action, but Shukla Ashtami reminds you that discipline should begin within.

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Chitra Nakshatra supports refinement, making this a good day to improve one habit, organise one area of your life, or simplify an ongoing routine. A short period of journaling, prayer, meditation, or a quiet walk can help bring greater clarity before making important choices later in the day.

PANCHANG FACTS AT A GLANCE Date and Vaar July 21, 2026, Tuesday (Mangalvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Ashadha; Purnimanta: Ashadha Tithi (Lunar Day) Shukla Ashtami until 5:16 am, Wednesday; then Shukla Navami Nakshatra (Lunar Constellation) Chitra until 8:48 pm; then Swati Yog (Sun-Moon Combination) Siddha until 6:24 pm; then Sadhya until 6:40 pm, Wednesday Karan (Half-Tithi Division) Vishti until 4:35 pm; then Bava until 5:16 am, Wednesday; then Balava until 6:06 pm, Wednesday Moon Sign (Zodiac Position) Virgo until 7:53 am; then Libra View All

AUSPICIOUS TIMINGS (SHUBH MUHURAT) PERIOD START END Brahma Muhurta 4:14 AM 4:55 AM Pratah Sandhya 4:34 AM 5:36 AM Abhijit Muhurta 12:00 PM 12:54 PM Amrit Kalam 1:58 PM 3:41 PM Vijaya Muhurta 2:44 PM 3:39 PM Godhuli Muhurta 7:18 PM 7:39 PM Sayahana Sandhya 7:18 PM 8:20 PM Nishita Muhurta 12:06 AM, Wednesday 12:48 AM, Wednesday Siddha Yog 5:36 AM 5:16 AM, Wednesday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:

Abhijit Muhurta: 12:00 pm to 12:54 pm

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A favourable window for important meetings, approvals, decision-making, and beginning significant tasks with clarity.

Vijaya Muhurta: 2:44 pm to 3:39 pm

Traditionally considered auspicious for determined action, completing pending responsibilities, submitting proposals, or moving an important plan into execution.

Rather than trying to fit multiple activities into these windows, focus on one meaningful task that is fully prepared.

INAUSPICIOUS AND CAUTION TIMINGS PERIOD START END Rahu Kaal 3:52 PM 5:35 PM Gulika Kaal 12:27 PM 2:10 PM Yamaganda 9:01 AM 10:44 AM Dur Muhurtam 8:20 AM 9:15 AM Dur Muhurtam 11:52 PM 12:06 AM, Wednesday Varjyam 2:57 AM, Wednesday 4:38 AM, Wednesday Aadal Yog 5:36 AM 8:49 PM View All

Traditional Panchang guidance treats caution periods as reminders to slow down rather than reasons for concern.

Yamaganda: 9:01 am to 10:44 am

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Better suited for routine work, planning, organising, or reviewing existing tasks instead of launching major new initiatives.

Rahu Kaal: 3:52 pm to 5:35 pm

If possible, avoid beginning important projects, making major purchases, or having emotionally charged conversations during this period. Instead, use the time for follow-ups, documentation, revisions, or work already in progress. If circumstances require important work during these intervals, proceed carefully, double-check details, and avoid unnecessary haste.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE & MOONSET SUNRISE 5:36 AM SUNSET 7:18 PM MOONRISE 12:30 PM MOONSET 11:39 PM

RAHU KAAL TIMINGS ACROSS INDIA (Rahu Kaal varies with local sunrise. These city timings are independently verified) CITY RAHU KAAL Mumbai 4:01 pm to 5:39 pm Delhi (NCR) 3:53 pm to 5:35 pm Bengaluru 3:37 pm to 5:13 pm Hyderabad 3:37 pm to 5:15 pm Chennai 3:27 pm to 5:02 pm Ahmedabad 4:06 pm to 5:46 pm Pune 3:56 pm to 5:35 pm Kolkata 3:02 pm to 4:42 pm Jaipur 3:56 pm to 5:38 pm Kochi 3:40 pm to 5:15 pm Lucknow 3:36 pm to 5:18 pm Indore 3:52 pm to 5:32 pm Guwahati 2:52 pm to 4:34 pm Chandigarh 3:56 pm to 5:40 pm Surat 4:03 pm to 5:42 pm Visakhapatnam 3:18 pm to 4:56 pm Nagpur 3:38 pm to 5:17 pm Coimbatore 3:38 pm to 5:13 pm Varanasi 3:26 pm to 5:07 pm Bhubaneswar 3:10 pm to 4:49 pm View All

Overall

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Traditional Panchang guidance suggests that this Tuesday is best used for practical progress, balanced communication, and disciplined action. Focus on improving what is already in your hands, choose your timing thoughtfully, and allow steady effort, not force, to carry you forward.

This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary depending on location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)