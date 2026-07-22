Panchang Today, July 22, 2026: Shukla Navami under Swati Nakshatra

For July 22, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance points to a Budhvar (Wednesday) that favours thoughtful planning, balanced communication and steady progress. With Shukla Navami, Swati Nakshatra, and the Moon in Libra, the day encourages practical decisions, diplomatic conversations and well-timed action.

Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits for May 04, 2026, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timings

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

KEY TIMINGS TODAY SUNRISE 5:36 AM SUNSET 7:18 PM RAHU KAAL 12:27 pm to 2:10 pm HIGHLIGHTED FAVOURABLE WINDOW Vijaya Muhurta: 2:44 pm to 3:39 pm

How to use it: Prefer this period for a determined task or purposeful follow-through. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means

In traditional Panchang interpretation, Budhvar is associated with communication, trade, learning, paperwork and practical thinking. Combined with Shukla Navami, the day supports forward movement, especially when clear intentions are matched with discipline. Rather than endlessly reconsidering your options, focus on taking measured action.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Swati Nakshatra brings themes of flexibility, adaptability and independent thinking. It favours negotiations, comparing options and adjusting to changing situations without losing your balance. Meanwhile, the Moon in Libra highlights fairness, cooperation and diplomacy, making this a favourable day for agreements, client interactions, presentations and relationship-building. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Swati Nakshatra brings themes of flexibility, adaptability and independent thinking. It favours negotiations, comparing options and adjusting to changing situations without losing your balance. Meanwhile, the Moon in Libra highlights fairness, cooperation and diplomacy, making this a favourable day for agreements, client interactions, presentations and relationship-building. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The presence of Sadhya Yog and Shubha Yog further supports constructive effort, organised work and gradual progress. Overall, today's energy rewards those who combine confidence with patience and courtesy.

How to Use the Day

Work and Important Decisions

This is a productive day for work involving writing, teaching, business communication, documentation, accounts and negotiations. If you've been postponing an important task, Shukla Navami provides the momentum needed to move it forward.

Swati Nakshatra encourages independent thinking, but avoids dividing your attention between too many priorities. Keep meetings focused, review agreements carefully and leave room for final revisions before making commitments. The Libra Moon reminds you that presentation matters, so polished communication and fair dealings are likely to produce better results.

Relationships and Communication

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Today's planetary influences encourage calm, respectful conversations. It's a favourable time to resolve misunderstandings, discuss shared responsibilities or clarify expectations without creating unnecessary conflict.

Swati also values personal freedom, so give both yourself and others enough space to reflect. Don't mistake silence for rejection or delayed replies for disinterest. Honest, thoughtful communication will strengthen both personal and professional relationships. If discussions become repetitive, return to practical solutions instead of emotional reactions.

Reflection and Spiritual Routine

Today's energy invites you to reflect on how you communicate and where greater balance is needed in your daily life. Budhvar supports mental organisation, making this an ideal time to clear pending messages, organise your thoughts or journal about unfinished conversations.

Shukla Navami encourages honest self-reflection that leads to meaningful action, while Swati reminds you to distinguish healthy flexibility from hesitation. Even a small adjustment in your attitude, timing or communication can create lasting positive change.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

PANCHANG FACTS AT A GLANCE Date and Vaar July 22, 2026, Wednesday (Budhvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Ashadha; Purnimanta: Ashadha Tithi (Lunar Day) Shukla Navami until 7:03 am, Thursday; then Shukla Dashami Nakshatra (Lunar Constellation) Swati until 11:02 pm; then Vishakha Yog (Sun-Moon Combination) Sadhya until 6:40 pm; then Shubha until 7:18 pm, Thursday Karan (Half-Tithi-Division) Balava until 6:06 pm; then Kaulava until 7:03 am, Thursday; then Taitila until 8:05 pm, Thursday Moon Sign (Zodiac Position) Libra View All

AUSPICIOUS TIMINGS (SHUBH MUHURAT) PERIOD START END Brahma Muhurta 4:14 AM 4:55 AM Pratah Sandhya 4:35 AM 5:36 AM Amrit Kalam 1:26 PM 3:10 PM Vijaya Muhurta 2:44 PM 3:39 PM Godhuli Muhurta 7:18 PM 7:38 PM Sayahana Sandhya 7:18 PM 8:19 PM Nishita Muhurta 12:06 AM, Thursday 12:48 AM, Thursday Ravi Yog 11:03 PM 5:37 AM, Thursday View All

Those following Panchang timings may use Vijaya Muhurta (2:44 pm to 3:39 pm) for important tasks requiring confidence and successful completion. It is well suited for submitting proposals, closing pending matters, making presentations or moving an existing plan into action.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Amrit Kalam (1:26 pm to 3:10 pm) is also considered favourable, particularly for work that requires cooperation, concentration and steady progress. These windows are best used for executing well-prepared plans rather than beginning something impulsively.

INAUSPICIOUS AND CAUTION TIMINGS PERIOD START END Rahu Kaal 12:27 PM 2:10 PM Gulika Kal 10:44 AM 12:27 PM Yamaganda 7:19 AM 9:02 AM Dur Muhurtam 12:00 PM 12:55 PM Varjyam 5:16 AM, Thursday 7:01 AM, Thursday Aadal Yog 11:03 PM 5:37 AM, Thuersday View All

Rahu Kaal (12:27 pm to 2:10 pm) is traditionally considered unsuitable for beginning major new ventures. If work cannot be postponed, use this period for reviewing documents, organising information, replying to emails or preparing for later decisions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Similarly, Yamaganda (7:19 am to 9:02 am) is better suited for routine tasks, travel preparation, administrative work or internal discussions rather than launching important initiatives. These cautionary periods are intended to encourage thoughtful scheduling rather than create fear. Use them to refine your plans so you're fully prepared when more favourable timings arrive.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE & SUNSET SUNRISE 5:36 AM SUNSET 7:18 PM MOONRISE 1:27 PM MOONSET 12:13 AM, Thursday

RAHU KAAL TIMINGS ACROSS INDIA (Rahu Kaal varies with local sunrise. These city timings are independently verified.) CITY RAHU KAAL Mumbai 12:45 pm to 2:23 pm Delhi (NCR) 12:27 pm to 2:10 pm Bengaluru 12:26 pm to 2:01 pm Hyderabad 12:22 pm to 2:00 pm Chennai 12:15 pm to 1:51 pm Ahmedabad 12:45 pm to 2:25 pm Pune 12:40 pm to 2:18 pm Kolkata 11:43 am to 1:22 pm Jaipur 12:33 pm to 2:14 pm Kochi 12:31 pm to 2:06 pm Lucknow 12:12 pm to 1:54 pm Indore 12:33 pm to 2:12 pm Guwahati 11:29 am to 1:11 pm Chandigarh 12:28 pm to 2:12 pm Surat 12:45 pm to 2:24 pm Visakhapatnam 12:03 pm to 1:40 pm Nagpur 12:19 pm to 1:59 pm Coimbatore 12:28 pm to 2:03 pm Varanasi 12:04 pm to 1:45 pm Bhubaneswar 11:53 am to 1:31 pm View All

Today's Panchang Guidance

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Traditional Panchang wisdom suggests this Wednesday is best approached with patience, preparation and balanced communication. Think carefully, speak respectfully and act with purpose. A calm, organised approach is likely to produce the most rewarding results.

This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary depending on your location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)