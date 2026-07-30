Panchang Today, July 30, 2026: Krishna Pratipada under Shravana Nakshatra

For July 30, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours steady progress through thoughtful decisions, careful communication and disciplined action. With Guruvar, Krishna Pratipada and Shravana Nakshatra influencing the day, the best results are likely to come from keeping plans practical, choosing the right time to act and avoiding unnecessary haste.

Panchang Today, (Pinterest)

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 5:41 am Sunset 7:13 pm Rahu Kaal 2:08 pm to 3:50 pm Highlighted favourable window Abhijit Muhurta: 12:00 pm to 12:54 pm

How to use it: Prefer this period for important work, submissions or well-considered decisions. Avoid starting anything new during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means

In traditional Panchang interpretation, Guruvar (Thursday) is associated with wisdom, learning and sound judgment. Combined with Krishna Pratipada, the day marks the beginning of the waning lunar phase, making it a favourable time to simplify plans, organise priorities and focus on practical progress rather than expansion.

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{{^usCountry}} Shravana Nakshatra encourages careful listening, thoughtful communication and learning, while the Moon in Capricorn strengthens themes of discipline, responsibility and steady effort. Together, these influences favour patient planning, balanced decisions and consistent work over hurried action. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shravana Nakshatra encourages careful listening, thoughtful communication and learning, while the Moon in Capricorn strengthens themes of discipline, responsibility and steady effort. Together, these influences favour patient planning, balanced decisions and consistent work over hurried action. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

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The day supports organised work that requires patience, responsibility and careful judgment. Guruvar and the Moon in Capricorn favour planning, paperwork, financial reviews and discussions where facts and clear communication are essential.

Krishna Pratipada encourages simplifying ongoing work, completing pending tasks and refining plans before moving ahead. Shravana Nakshatra makes this a favourable time for meetings, collaboration and decisions that benefit from listening to different perspectives. If an important choice must be made, gather all the necessary information, stay realistic and avoid overcommitting. A calm, methodical approach is likely to bring the best results.

Relationships and communication

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Today's energy supports honest, respectful communication. Shravana Nakshatra highlights the importance of listening, making it easier to resolve misunderstandings when everyone feels heard. Guruvar encourages fairness, patience and thoughtful conversations, whether with family, friends or colleagues.

Krishna Pratipada also reminds you to keep expectations realistic. Address one issue at a time instead of reopening old disagreements. With the Moon in Capricorn, reliability and follow-through may matter more than emotional expressions. Keeping your word and communicating clearly can strengthen relationships today.

Reflection and spiritual routine

Today is well suited for reviewing your priorities with a calm and practical mindset. Krishna Pratipada encourages letting go of unnecessary distractions, while Shravana Nakshatra supports quiet reflection, learning and attentive self-awareness.

Journalling, reading, prayer or spending a few moments in silence can help bring clarity. Guruvar also favours reflecting on your values, responsibilities and long-term goals. Keep your practice simple and consistent. A steady, thoughtful approach is likely to offer more insight than trying to force immediate answers.

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Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar July 30, 2026, Thursday (Guruvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Ashadha; Purnimanta: Shravana Tithi (lunar day) Krishna Pratipada until 9:30 pm; then Krishna Dwitiya Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Shravana until 5:42 pm; then Dhanishta Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Ayushman until 12:03 am, Friday; then Saubhagya Karan (half-tithi division) Balava until 8:51 am; then Kaulava until 9:30 pm; then Taitila until 10:04 am, Friday Moon sign (zodiac position) Capricorn View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:17 am 4:59 am Pratah Sandhya 4:38 am 5:41 am Abhijit Muhurta 12:00 pm 12:54 pm Amrit Kalam 6:25 am 8:09 am Vijaya Muhurta 2:42 pm 3:36 pm Godhuli Muhurta 7:13 pm 7:34 pm Sayahana Sandhya 7:13 pm 8:16 pm Nishita Muhurta 12:07 am, Friday 12:48 am, Friday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:

Brahma Muhurta: 4:17 am to 4:59 am

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An ideal time for quiet planning, reading, reflection or setting clear intentions before the day begins.

Abhijit Muhurta: 12:00 pm to 12:54 pm

A favourable time for important work, submitting proposals, making well-considered decisions or holding meetings that require calm focus and balanced judgment.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 2:08 pm 3:50 pm Gulika Kaal 9:04 am 10:45 am Yamaganda 5:41 am 7:22 am Dur Muhurtam 10:12 am 11:06 am Dur Muhurtam 3:36 pm 4:30 pm Varjyam 10:02 pm 11:45 pm Aadal Yog 5:44 pm 5:42 am, Friday View All

Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:

Rahu Kaal: Until 3:50 pm

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If possible, avoid starting new projects, making major commitments or submitting important proposals during this period. Instead, use the time for reviewing documents, following up on pending work, checking details or completing routine responsibilities.

Aadal Yog: Until 5:42 am (Friday)

This period is better suited for planning, preparation and routine tasks than launching new initiatives or making significant decisions.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 5:41 am Sunset 7:13 pm Moonrise 7:51 pm Moonset 6:05 am

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 2:22 pm to 4:00 pm Delhi (NCR) 2:08 pm to 3:50 pm Bengaluru 2:01 pm to 3:36 pm Hyderabad 1:59 pm to 3:36 pm Chennai 1:50 pm to 3:25 pm Ahmedabad 2:24 pm to 4:04 pm Pune 2:18 pm to 3:55 pm Kolkata 1:21 pm to 3:00 pm Jaipur 2:13 pm to 3:54 pm Kochi 2:05 pm to 3:39 pm Lucknow 1:53 pm to 3:34 pm Indore 2:11 pm to 3:50 pm Guwahati 1:10 pm to 2:50 pm Chandigarh 2:11 pm to 3:53 pm Surat 2:23 pm to 4:01 pm Visakhapatnam 1:40 pm to 3:17 pm Nagpur 1:58 pm to 3:36 pm Coimbatore 2:03 pm to 3:37 pm Varanasi 1:44 pm to 3:24 pm Bhubaneswar 1:31 pm to 3:09 pm View All

Overall

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Traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours thoughtful decisions, careful planning and steady progress. Focus on organising priorities, communicating with patience and following through on important responsibilities. A calm, practical approach is likely to bring the most rewarding outcomes.

This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary depending on location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)