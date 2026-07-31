Panchang Today, July 31, 2026: Krishna Dwitiya under Dhanishta Nakshatra

For July 31, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours steady progress through practical planning, thoughtful communication and balanced decision-making. With Shukravar, Krishna Dwitiya and Dhanishta Nakshatra influencing the day, the best results are likely to come from combining ambition with patience, discipline and careful timing.

Panchang today (Pinterest )

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Key Timings Today Sunrise 5:42 am Sunset 7:12 pm Rahu Kaal 10:46 am to 12:27 pm Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:18 am to 5:00 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means

In traditional Panchang interpretation, Shukravar (Friday) is associated with harmony, relationships and comfort. Combined with Krishna Dwitiya, the day encourages simplifying priorities, reviewing recent decisions and moving forward with patience rather than unnecessary haste.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Dhanishta Nakshatra supports discipline, coordination and steady progress, making it a favourable time for improving existing plans and working efficiently. As the Moon moves from Capricorn to Aquarius, the day's energy gradually shifts from practical responsibilities towards broader thinking and collaboration. The first half of the day is well suited for completing structured tasks, while the latter half favours discussions, fresh ideas and teamwork. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhanishta Nakshatra supports discipline, coordination and steady progress, making it a favourable time for improving existing plans and working efficiently. As the Moon moves from Capricorn to Aquarius, the day's energy gradually shifts from practical responsibilities towards broader thinking and collaboration. The first half of the day is well suited for completing structured tasks, while the latter half favours discussions, fresh ideas and teamwork. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The day supports refining ongoing work rather than making sudden changes. Krishna Dwitiya encourages reviewing plans, improving efficiency and resolving pending matters, while Dhanishta Nakshatra favours teamwork, organisation and a steady pace.

The Moon's shift from Capricorn to Aquarius suggests beginning the day with structured tasks before moving towards collaborative discussions and long-term planning. If an important decision needs to be made, rely on clear facts, realistic timelines and careful preparation. Negotiations, presentations and improving existing systems are likely to be more productive than rushing into new ventures.

Relationships and communication

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Today's energy favours considerate and practical communication. Shukravar encourages warmth and understanding, while Krishna Dwitiya reminds you to keep expectations balanced and avoid unnecessary emotional reactions.

Dhanishta may make conversations more direct or task-focused, so take time to listen before responding. Whether with family, friends or colleagues, address practical concerns calmly and avoid making promises you may struggle to keep. As the Moon moves into Aquarius, conversations may become more open, making the latter part of the day well suited for discussing shared goals and future plans.

Reflection and spiritual routine

Today is well suited for reviewing your routines, priorities and commitments with honesty and balance. Krishna Dwitiya encourages letting go of unnecessary distractions, while Dhanishta Nakshatra supports discipline, consistency and thoughtful self-improvement.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Journalling, reading, prayer or a few quiet moments of reflection can help bring greater clarity. As the Moon moves from Capricorn to Aquarius, begin by focusing on your personal responsibilities before reflecting on your wider goals, relationships and long-term aspirations. A simple, steady routine is likely to be more rewarding than dramatic resolutions.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar July 31, 2026, Friday (Shukravar) Lunar Month Amanta: Ashadha; Purnimanta: Shravana Tithi (lunar day) Krishna Dwitiya until 10:32 pm; then Krishna Tritiya Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Dhanishta until 7:26 pm; then Shatabhisha Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Saubhagya until 11:52 pm; then Shobhana Karan (half-tithi division) Taitila until 10:04 am; then Gara until 10:32 pm; then Vanija until 10:53 am, Saturday Moon sign (zodiac position) Capricorn until 6:37 am; then Aquarius View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:18 am 5:00 am Pratah Sandhya 4:39 am 5:42 am Abhijit Muhurta 12:00 pm 12:54 pm Amrit Kalam 8:18 am 10:01 am Vijaya Muhurta 2:42 pm 3:36 pm Godhuli Muhurta 7:12 pm 7:33 pm Sayahana Sandhya 7:12 pm 8:15 pm Nishita Muhurta 12:06 am, Saturday 12:48 am, Saturday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:

Brahma Muhurta: 4:18 am to 5:00 am

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

An ideal time for quiet planning, reflection, prayer or setting clear priorities before the day begins.

Abhijit Muhurta: 12:00 pm to 12:54 pm

A favourable time for important meetings, presentations, beginning a key task or making well-considered decisions that require calm focus.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 10:46 am 12:27 pm Gulika Kaal 7:23 am 9:04 am Yamaganda 3:50 pm 5:31 pm Dur Muhurtam 8:24 am 9:18 am Dur Muhurtam 12:54 pm 1:48 pm Varjyam 3:05 am, Saturday 4:43 am, Saturday Vidaal Yog 7:27 pm 5:42 am, Saturday Aadal Yog 5:42 am 7:26 pm View All

Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:

Rahu Kaal: Until 12:27 pm

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

If possible, avoid starting new projects, making major commitments or taking the first step on an important venture during this period. Instead, use the time for responding to messages, reviewing documents, preparing materials or completing routine work.

Yamaganda: Until 5:31 pm

This period is better suited for planning, maintenance, follow-up tasks and everyday responsibilities than important decisions or fresh initiatives.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 5:42 am Sunset 7:12 pm Moonrise 8:22 pm Moonset 7:03 am

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 11:07 am to 12:44 pm Delhi (NCR) 10:46 am to 12:27 pm Bengaluru 10:50 am to 12:26 pm Hyderabad 10:45 am to 12:22 pm Chennai 10:39 am to 12:15 pm Ahmedabad 11:06 am to 12:45 pm Pune 11:03 am to 12:40 pm Kolkata 10:04 am to 11:43 am Jaipur 10:52 am to 12:32 pm Kochi 10:57 am to 12:31 pm Lucknow 10:32 am to 12:12 pm Indore 10:54 am to 12:32 pm Guwahati 9:49 am to 11:29 am Chandigarh 10:46 am to 12:28 pm Surat 11:06 am to 12:44 pm Visakhapatnam 10:26 am to 12:03 pm Nagpur 10:41 am to 12:19 pm Coimbatore 10:53 am to 12:28 pm Varanasi 10:24 am to 12:04 pm Bhubaneswar 10:15 am to 11:53 am View All

Overall

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours steady progress through careful planning, thoughtful communication and disciplined action. Focus on refining existing plans, choosing the right time for important tasks and moving forward with patience rather than haste. A balanced, practical approach is likely to bring the most rewarding outcomes.

This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary depending on location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)