Panchang Today, October 2, 2026: Krishna Shashthi under Mrigashira Nakshatra

Shukravar carries a practical yet sensitive tone, supporting careful planning, measured conversation and steady follow through, while the day’s traditional cautions suggest avoiding haste and using favourable windows for essential tasks rather than crowding the schedule.

Panchang today (Pinterest )

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:14 am Sunset 6:06 pm Rahu Kaal 10:41 am to 12:10 pm Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:37 am to 5:25 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means

In traditional Panchang interpretation, Shukravar often brings attention to comfort, relationships, presentation and the quality of one’s choices rather than sheer speed. With Krishna Shashthi in effect, the tone is usually better for sorting, reviewing and managing what is already in motion than for dramatic fresh departures. This tithi can support practical discipline, especially where routine, maintenance or unfinished work needs patient attention.

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{{^usCountry}} Mrigashira Nakshatra adds curiosity, movement and a searching frame of mind. It can be useful for gathering information, testing options and asking better questions, though it may also encourage restlessness if priorities are not clearly set. The Moon’s movement from Taurus to Gemini reinforces this shift from steadiness to exchange. Taurus traditionally favours grounded decisions and material clarity, while Gemini supports communication, drafting, outreach and adaptability. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mrigashira Nakshatra adds curiosity, movement and a searching frame of mind. It can be useful for gathering information, testing options and asking better questions, though it may also encourage restlessness if priorities are not clearly set. The Moon’s movement from Taurus to Gemini reinforces this shift from steadiness to exchange. Taurus traditionally favours grounded decisions and material clarity, while Gemini supports communication, drafting, outreach and adaptability. {{/usCountry}}

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Taken together, the day leans toward thoughtful action: begin with a clear list, verify facts before speaking, and keep plans flexible enough to accommodate changing inputs. Those who follow Panchang timings may find this combination especially suitable for practical decisions that benefit from both patience and alert observation.

How to Use the Day

Work and important decisions

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In traditional Panchang interpretation, today is more supportive for refinement than for impulsive expansion. At work, it may help to start with tasks that need checking, editing, reconciliation or follow up. Krishna Shashthi can favour clearing pending matters, and Mrigashira supports research, comparison and conversations that sharpen a plan. This is a good day to ask for missing details, review a proposal line by line, or revisit a budget with a cooler head.

Because the Moon sign emphasis moves from stability toward communication, balance concrete execution with responsiveness. Important decisions may benefit from one extra round of verification. If a matter feels scattered, reduce options rather than adding more. Present ideas simply, document agreements clearly and avoid taking a polished presentation at face value without checking substance.

Relationships and communication

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Those who follow Panchang timings may read this day as one for careful speech and considerate listening. Shukravar usually draws attention to harmony, but Mrigashira can make people more inquisitive, changeable or mentally preoccupied than they first appear. That means tone matters as much as content.

In close relationships, practical kindness may work better than grand declarations. Clarify plans, reply on time and avoid reading too much into a delayed message or an unfinished sentence. If a discussion is sensitive, ask one direct question instead of circling around the issue. Family matters may move more smoothly when expectations are stated plainly. In friendships and professional relationships alike, tact, brevity and reliability can do more for trust today than emotional intensity.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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In traditional Panchang interpretation, this is a useful day to notice the difference between useful curiosity and restless distraction. Krishna Shashthi often suits small acts of order, and the shift suggested by Mrigashira and the Moon sign change can be used well if the mind is given a direction.

A simple reflective routine may be enough: review what is pending, identify what actually deserves attention, and let go of one unnecessary mental loop. Journalling, quiet reading or a few minutes of silence before the day becomes busy can be more valuable than trying to force a major insight. If prayer or contemplation is part of your routine, keep it steady and unhurried. The day supports sincerity over display, and clarity may come more easily when the mind is not overloaded with too many competing intentions.

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Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar October 2, 2026, Friday (Shukravar) Lunar Month Amanta: Bhadrapada; Purnimanta: Ashwina Tithi (lunar day) Krishna Shashthi until 10:15 am; then Krishna Saptami Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Mrigashira until 2:54 am, Saturday; then Ardra Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Vyatipata until 6:16 pm; then Variyana Karan (half-tithi division) Vanija until 10:15 am; then Vishti until 9:06 pm; then Bava until 7:59 am, Saturday Moon sign (zodiac position) Taurus until 3:40 pm; then Gemini View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:37 am 5:25 am Pratah Sandhya 5:01 am 6:14 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:46 am 12:34 pm Amrit Kalam 6:40 pm 8:10 pm Vijaya Muhurta 2:09 pm 2:56 pm Godhuli Muhurta 6:06 pm 6:30 pm Sayahana Sandhya 6:06 pm 7:19 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:46 pm 12:34 am, Saturday Ravi Yog 6:14 am 2:54 am, Saturday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may make best use of the day by matching tasks to the more supportive windows rather than trying to do everything at once. Brahma Muhurta from 4:37 am to 5:25 am is the standout period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer, especially if you want a calm start and a cleaner sense of priorities. Abhijit Muhurta from 11:46 am to 12:34 pm may be useful for an important call, a formal submission or a decision that needs composure and balance.

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Later, Amrit Kalam from 6:40 pm to 8:10 pm can favour smoother discussions, thoughtful correspondence or work that benefits from patient concentration. Use these periods for actions that require steadiness, clarity and clean intent. Even in a favourable window, practical preparation still matters, so keep documents ready and expectations realistic.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 10:41 am 12:10 pm Gulika Kaal 7:43 am 9:12 am Yamaganda 3:08 pm 4:37 pm Dur Muhurtam 8:36 am 9:23 am Dur Muhurtam 12:34 pm 1:21 pm Varjyam 9:41 am 11:11 am Aadal Yog 6:14 am 2:54 am, Saturday View All

In traditional Panchang interpretation, caution periods are best treated as times for restraint, review and lower stakes activity rather than fear. Today’s mandatory caution periods are Vyatipata Yog until 6:16 pm and Aadal Yog until 2:54 am, Saturday. In addition, Ravi Yog runs alongside Aadal Yog, so the indications are mixed: some readers may see support for constructive effort, while the caution attached to Aadal Yog still suggests avoiding unnecessary risk or overconfidence.

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Rahu Kaal until 12:10 pm is commonly treated as less suitable for beginning major undertakings, and Yamaganda until 4:37 pm is another period many readers prefer to keep lighter. If possible, use such intervals for routine work, revisions, background coordination or observation rather than launching something important. Where a deadline cannot move, proceed carefully, double check names, numbers and commitments, and keep a practical margin for delay or misunderstanding.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:14 am Sunset 6:06 pm Moonrise 10:21 pm Moonset 12:08 pm

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 10:58 am to 12:27 pm Delhi (NCR) 10:41 am to 12:10 pm Bengaluru 10:38 am to 12:08 pm Hyderabad 10:35 am to 12:05 pm Chennai 10:28 am to 11:58 am Ahmedabad 10:59 am to 12:28 pm Pune 10:54 am to 12:23 pm Kolkata 9:56 am to 11:25 am Jaipur 10:46 am to 12:15 pm Kochi 10:44 am to 12:14 pm Lucknow 10:26 am to 11:55 am Indore 10:46 am to 12:15 pm Guwahati 9:43 am to 11:12 am Chandigarh 10:42 am to 12:11 pm Surat 10:58 am to 12:27 pm Visakhapatnam 10:16 am to 11:46 am Nagpur 10:33 am to 12:02 pm Coimbatore 10:41 am to 12:11 pm Varanasi 10:18 am to 11:47 am Bhubaneswar 10:06 am to 11:35 am View All

Overall, this Shukravar favours calm organisation, clear speech and selective effort. Use the supportive windows for what truly matters, and use the caution periods to slow down rather than worry. A shorter list, a verified fact and a measured response can take you further than rushing today.

This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)