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Panchang Today, September 1, 2026: Krishna Chaturthi under Ashwini Nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious timings

Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits for September 1, 2026, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timings.

Published on: Sep 1, 2026, 04:31:12 IST
By Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan
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For September 1, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests that this Mangalvar combines direct initiative with a need for restraint. The day may support practical starts, careful decisions and honest conversations, provided actions are guided by a steady mind rather than haste.

Panchang Today
Panchang Today

Key Timings Today

Sunrise5:59 am
Sunset6:42 pm
Rahu Kaal3:31 pm to 5:07 pm
Highlighted favourable windowAmrit Kalam: 7:42 pm to 9:15 pm

How to use it: Prefer this period for constructive work and meaningful plans. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means

In traditional Panchang interpretation, Mangalvar (Tuesday) often supports action, courage and the willingness to address pending matters directly. With Krishna Chaturthi, however, the day is not simply about speed. It also favors correction, careful handling of obstacles and attention to details before moving ahead.

The day supports taking action on tasks that have a clear purpose and practical next step. Mangalvar, combined with Ashwini Nakshatra and the Aries Moon, can encourage initiative where a decision or task has already been delayed. It may be a good time to draft a first version, make an important call, set a schedule or tackle a backlog.

At the same time, Krishna Chaturthi suggests giving proper attention to details. Check numbers, approvals and responsibilities before making a public commitment. If a matter is sensitive, keep the tone factual rather than forceful. Move quickly in preparation, but allow patience to guide execution. Sustainable progress is likely to be more useful than movement for its own sake.

Relationships and communication

Today's energy may favor honest and straightforward conversations, provided they are handled calmly. Ashwini Nakshatra and the Aries Moon can encourage quick responses, while Krishna Chaturthi suggests that an unresolved concern may still be present beneath the surface.

Ask clear questions rather than reopening several old issues at once. With family, colleagues or partners, practical cooperation may work better than emotional pressure. If someone sounds abrupt, give them space before responding. A short pause can prevent a minor misunderstanding from becoming a larger conflict. Simple reliability and thoughtful actions may speak more effectively today than dramatic words.

Reflection and spiritual routine

In traditional Panchang interpretation, this day is useful for examining where urgency is helping and where it is simply creating restlessness. The combination of Mangalvar, Krishna Chaturthi, Ashwini and the Aries Moon can create a strong desire to get moving, making a short and consistent reflective routine more useful than an ambitious one.

Use a quiet moment in the morning or evening to review your priorities or consider one persistent obstacle honestly. The purpose is not to withdraw from action but to create clearer self-direction. Ask which task genuinely deserves your effort and which reaction can be set aside. Reflection is likely to be most valuable when it leads to one practical correction and one realistic commitment for the days ahead.

Panchang Facts at a Glance

Date and VaarSeptember 1, 2026, Tuesday (Mangalvar)
Lunar MonthAmanta: Shravana; Purnimanta: Bhadrapada
Tithi (lunar day)Krishna Chaturthi until 7:41 am; then Krishna Panchami
Nakshatra (lunar constellation)Ashwini until 2:41 am, Wednesday; then Bharani
Yog (Sun-Moon combination)Vriddhi until 11:37 pm; then Dhruva
Karan (half-tithi division)Balava until 7:41 am; then Kaulava until 6:59 pm; then Taitila until 6:12 am, Wednesday
Moon sign (zodiac position)Aries
View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)

PeriodStartEnd
Brahma Muhurta4:28 am5:14 am
Pratah Sandhya4:51 am5:59 am
Abhijit Muhurta11:55 am12:46 pm
Amrit Kalam7:42 pm9:15 pm
Vijaya Muhurta2:28 pm3:19 pm
Godhuli Muhurta6:42 pm7:05 pm
Sayahana Sandhya6:42 pm7:50 pm
Nishita Muhurta11:58 pm12:43 am, Wednesday
Sarvartha Siddhi Yog5:59 am2:42 am, Wednesday
Amrit Siddhi Yog5:59 am2:42 am, Wednesday
View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:

Brahma Muhurta: 4:28 am to 5:14 am

An ideal time for quiet preparation, reflection or setting clear priorities before the day begins. Use this window to organize your thoughts and prepare for an important task without distraction.

Abhijit Muhurta: 11:55 am to 12:46 pm

Well suited for a balanced push on an important matter, particularly work that requires concentration, confidence and thoughtful execution.

Amrit Kalam: 7:42 pm to 9:15 pm

An especially supportive period for constructive work and meaningful plans. It may suit a careful proposal, a serious review or a discussion that requires maturity and focus.

Those who follow Panchang timings may find it more useful to choose one worthwhile priority and use a favorable window fully rather than scattering attention across too many tasks.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings

PeriodStartEnd
Rahu Kaal3:31 pm5:07 pm
Gulika Kaal12:21 pm1:56 pm
Yamaganda9:10 am10:45 am
Dur Muhurtam8:31 am9:22 am
Dur Muhurtam11:13 pm11:58 pm
Varjyam10:50 pm12:23 am, Wednesday
Vidaal Yog2:43 am, Wednesday5:59 am, Wednesday
View All

Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:

Rahu Kaal: Until 5:07 pm

If possible, avoid launching a major fresh initiative, signing off in haste or beginning a delicate conversation during this period. Instead, use the time for follow-up, filing, editing, travel preparation or routine maintenance.

Yamaganda and Gulika Kaal

These periods are traditionally better suited to lower-stakes work and tasks already in progress than to fresh beginnings. Use them for reviewing plans, organizing documents or completing routine responsibilities.

Dur Muhurtam and Varjyam

If possible, reserve these periods for routine work, revisions and preparation rather than important new initiatives or sensitive commitments. They can be useful for checking details and clearing smaller tasks.

If an important matter cannot be postponed, prepare thoroughly, confirm the essentials and slow the pace. These caution periods are not meant to stop the day; they simply encourage greater care, fewer assumptions and less emotional reactivity when making new moves.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset

Sunrise5:59 am
Sunset6:42 pm
Moonrise9:01 pm
Moonset9:49 am

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India

CityRahu Kaal
Mumbai3:46 pm to 5:19 pm
Delhi (NCR)3:31 pm to 5:07 pm
Bengaluru3:25 pm to 4:57 pm
Hyderabad3:22 pm to 4:56 pm
Chennai3:14 pm to 4:47 pm
Ahmedabad3:48 pm to 5:22 pm
Pune3:41 pm to 5:15 pm
Kolkata2:45 pm to 4:19 pm
Jaipur3:36 pm to 5:11 pm
Kochi3:29 pm to 5:01 pm
Lucknow3:16 pm to 4:51 pm
Indore3:35 pm to 5:09 pm
Guwahati2:33 pm to 4:08 pm
Chandigarh3:33 pm to 5:09 pm
Surat3:46 pm to 5:20 pm
Visakhapatnam3:03 pm to 4:37 pm
Nagpur3:21 pm to 4:55 pm
Coimbatore3:27 pm to 4:59 pm
Varanasi3:07 pm to 4:42 pm
Bhubaneswar2:54 pm to 4:28 pm
View All

Overall

Traditional Panchang guidance suggests that this Mangalvar is best used for steady progress rather than dramatic leaps. Start what is necessary, correct what is pending and speak clearly without rushing. Those who follow Panchang timings may do best by combining initiative with restraint and keeping the day's biggest effort tied to a simple, workable plan.

This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary depending on location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan

Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com

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