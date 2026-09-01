Panchang Today, September 1, 2026: Krishna Chaturthi under Ashwini Nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious timings

For September 1, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests that this Mangalvar combines direct initiative with a need for restraint. The day may support practical starts, careful decisions and honest conversations, provided actions are guided by a steady mind rather than haste.

Panchang Today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 5:59 am Sunset 6:42 pm Rahu Kaal 3:31 pm to 5:07 pm Highlighted favourable window Amrit Kalam: 7:42 pm to 9:15 pm

How to use it: Prefer this period for constructive work and meaningful plans. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means

In traditional Panchang interpretation, Mangalvar (Tuesday) often supports action, courage and the willingness to address pending matters directly. With Krishna Chaturthi, however, the day is not simply about speed. It also favors correction, careful handling of obstacles and attention to details before moving ahead.

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{{^usCountry}} Ashwini Nakshatra brings freshness, quickness and an instinct to take initiative, while the Moon in Aries adds confidence and a straightforward approach. Together, these influences can support decisive effort, but impatience may also become a source of avoidable mistakes. Overall, this is a day for practical beginnings that are backed by a clear plan. Vriddhi and Dhruva Yog can traditionally be read as supporting growth with stability, making enthusiasm and consistency equally important. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ashwini Nakshatra brings freshness, quickness and an instinct to take initiative, while the Moon in Aries adds confidence and a straightforward approach. Together, these influences can support decisive effort, but impatience may also become a source of avoidable mistakes. Overall, this is a day for practical beginnings that are backed by a clear plan. Vriddhi and Dhruva Yog can traditionally be read as supporting growth with stability, making enthusiasm and consistency equally important. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

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The day supports taking action on tasks that have a clear purpose and practical next step. Mangalvar, combined with Ashwini Nakshatra and the Aries Moon, can encourage initiative where a decision or task has already been delayed. It may be a good time to draft a first version, make an important call, set a schedule or tackle a backlog.

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At the same time, Krishna Chaturthi suggests giving proper attention to details. Check numbers, approvals and responsibilities before making a public commitment. If a matter is sensitive, keep the tone factual rather than forceful. Move quickly in preparation, but allow patience to guide execution. Sustainable progress is likely to be more useful than movement for its own sake.

Relationships and communication

Today's energy may favor honest and straightforward conversations, provided they are handled calmly. Ashwini Nakshatra and the Aries Moon can encourage quick responses, while Krishna Chaturthi suggests that an unresolved concern may still be present beneath the surface.

Ask clear questions rather than reopening several old issues at once. With family, colleagues or partners, practical cooperation may work better than emotional pressure. If someone sounds abrupt, give them space before responding. A short pause can prevent a minor misunderstanding from becoming a larger conflict. Simple reliability and thoughtful actions may speak more effectively today than dramatic words.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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In traditional Panchang interpretation, this day is useful for examining where urgency is helping and where it is simply creating restlessness. The combination of Mangalvar, Krishna Chaturthi, Ashwini and the Aries Moon can create a strong desire to get moving, making a short and consistent reflective routine more useful than an ambitious one.

Use a quiet moment in the morning or evening to review your priorities or consider one persistent obstacle honestly. The purpose is not to withdraw from action but to create clearer self-direction. Ask which task genuinely deserves your effort and which reaction can be set aside. Reflection is likely to be most valuable when it leads to one practical correction and one realistic commitment for the days ahead.

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Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar September 1, 2026, Tuesday (Mangalvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Shravana; Purnimanta: Bhadrapada Tithi (lunar day) Krishna Chaturthi until 7:41 am; then Krishna Panchami Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Ashwini until 2:41 am, Wednesday; then Bharani Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Vriddhi until 11:37 pm; then Dhruva Karan (half-tithi division) Balava until 7:41 am; then Kaulava until 6:59 pm; then Taitila until 6:12 am, Wednesday Moon sign (zodiac position) Aries View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:28 am 5:14 am Pratah Sandhya 4:51 am 5:59 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:55 am 12:46 pm Amrit Kalam 7:42 pm 9:15 pm Vijaya Muhurta 2:28 pm 3:19 pm Godhuli Muhurta 6:42 pm 7:05 pm Sayahana Sandhya 6:42 pm 7:50 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:58 pm 12:43 am, Wednesday Sarvartha Siddhi Yog 5:59 am 2:42 am, Wednesday Amrit Siddhi Yog 5:59 am 2:42 am, Wednesday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:

Brahma Muhurta: 4:28 am to 5:14 am

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An ideal time for quiet preparation, reflection or setting clear priorities before the day begins. Use this window to organize your thoughts and prepare for an important task without distraction.

Abhijit Muhurta: 11:55 am to 12:46 pm

Well suited for a balanced push on an important matter, particularly work that requires concentration, confidence and thoughtful execution.

Amrit Kalam: 7:42 pm to 9:15 pm

An especially supportive period for constructive work and meaningful plans. It may suit a careful proposal, a serious review or a discussion that requires maturity and focus.

Those who follow Panchang timings may find it more useful to choose one worthwhile priority and use a favorable window fully rather than scattering attention across too many tasks.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 3:31 pm 5:07 pm Gulika Kaal 12:21 pm 1:56 pm Yamaganda 9:10 am 10:45 am Dur Muhurtam 8:31 am 9:22 am Dur Muhurtam 11:13 pm 11:58 pm Varjyam 10:50 pm 12:23 am, Wednesday Vidaal Yog 2:43 am, Wednesday 5:59 am, Wednesday View All

Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:

Rahu Kaal: Until 5:07 pm

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If possible, avoid launching a major fresh initiative, signing off in haste or beginning a delicate conversation during this period. Instead, use the time for follow-up, filing, editing, travel preparation or routine maintenance.

Yamaganda and Gulika Kaal

These periods are traditionally better suited to lower-stakes work and tasks already in progress than to fresh beginnings. Use them for reviewing plans, organizing documents or completing routine responsibilities.

Dur Muhurtam and Varjyam

If possible, reserve these periods for routine work, revisions and preparation rather than important new initiatives or sensitive commitments. They can be useful for checking details and clearing smaller tasks.

If an important matter cannot be postponed, prepare thoroughly, confirm the essentials and slow the pace. These caution periods are not meant to stop the day; they simply encourage greater care, fewer assumptions and less emotional reactivity when making new moves.

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Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 5:59 am Sunset 6:42 pm Moonrise 9:01 pm Moonset 9:49 am

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 3:46 pm to 5:19 pm Delhi (NCR) 3:31 pm to 5:07 pm Bengaluru 3:25 pm to 4:57 pm Hyderabad 3:22 pm to 4:56 pm Chennai 3:14 pm to 4:47 pm Ahmedabad 3:48 pm to 5:22 pm Pune 3:41 pm to 5:15 pm Kolkata 2:45 pm to 4:19 pm Jaipur 3:36 pm to 5:11 pm Kochi 3:29 pm to 5:01 pm Lucknow 3:16 pm to 4:51 pm Indore 3:35 pm to 5:09 pm Guwahati 2:33 pm to 4:08 pm Chandigarh 3:33 pm to 5:09 pm Surat 3:46 pm to 5:20 pm Visakhapatnam 3:03 pm to 4:37 pm Nagpur 3:21 pm to 4:55 pm Coimbatore 3:27 pm to 4:59 pm Varanasi 3:07 pm to 4:42 pm Bhubaneswar 2:54 pm to 4:28 pm View All

Overall

Traditional Panchang guidance suggests that this Mangalvar is best used for steady progress rather than dramatic leaps. Start what is necessary, correct what is pending and speak clearly without rushing. Those who follow Panchang timings may do best by combining initiative with restraint and keeping the day's biggest effort tied to a simple, workable plan.

This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary depending on location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)