Panchang Today, September 18, 2026: Shukla Saptami under Jyeshtha Nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious timings

For September 18, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests that this Shukravar combines the steadying tone of Shukla Saptami with the sharpness of Jyeshtha Nakshatra, making it a day for thoughtful progress, measured communication and practical choices made without hurry.

Panchang Today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:07 am Sunset 6:22 pm Rahu Kaal 10:43 am to 12:15 pm Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:33 am to 5:20 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means

In traditional Panchang interpretation, Shukravar usually brings attention to balance, comfort, agreement and the quality of our exchanges. Set alongside Shukla Saptami, the day leans toward constructive forward movement, especially where discipline and follow-through matter more than display. Jyeshtha Nakshatra adds a more serious note. It is often associated with responsibility, seniority, protection of what already matters and the need to handle influence carefully. This can make the day productive, but it also asks for maturity in speech and priorities.

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{{^usCountry}} The Moon moving through Scorpio and then Sagittarius suggests a shift from intensity and inward focus toward broader perspective and clearer direction. Those who follow Panchang timings may therefore treat the day as one that begins with concentration, privacy and strategic thinking, then gradually supports a wider view of plans and commitments. Overall, this is a useful combination for sorting pressing matters, refining judgment and choosing substance over appearance in both personal and practical concerns. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Moon moving through Scorpio and then Sagittarius suggests a shift from intensity and inward focus toward broader perspective and clearer direction. Those who follow Panchang timings may therefore treat the day as one that begins with concentration, privacy and strategic thinking, then gradually supports a wider view of plans and commitments. Overall, this is a useful combination for sorting pressing matters, refining judgment and choosing substance over appearance in both personal and practical concerns. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

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For work, this is a day to prefer clear priorities over scattered effort. In traditional Panchang guidance, Shukla Saptami supports steady application, while Jyeshtha favors competence, discretion and careful handling of authority. Use that combination for reviewing responsibilities, settling pending approvals, tightening budgets, improving documentation or preparing for conversations with seniors and clients. It may also support decisions where reputation and trust matter more than speed.

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At the same time, avoid reacting sharply to criticism or trying to prove a point through forceful language. If a matter is sensitive, gather the facts first and speak once you are clear. Important decisions may benefit from a practical, staged approach rather than an all-at-once commitment.

Relationships and communication

In relationships, the day may reward sincerity and restraint. Those who follow Panchang interpretation may find that Shukravar supports warmth and consideration, but Jyeshtha asks people to be careful about pride, old grievances and the urge to dominate a conversation. If a family or partner discussion has been pending, this can be a workable day to speak plainly, provided the aim is understanding rather than victory.

Listen fully before replying, especially with elders or those who hold responsibility in the household. Small acts of courtesy may go further than dramatic promises. With friends and colleagues too, it is better to avoid sarcasm and indirect remarks. A calm, respectful tone can help preserve both closeness and dignity.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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For reflection, this is a suitable day to notice where responsibility has become a burden and where control has become unnecessary tension. In traditional Panchang understanding, the combination of Shukla Saptami and Jyeshtha supports honest self-review, especially around priorities, obligations and the way one uses influence. A quiet morning check-in, journaling, reading or simple silence can help sort what truly needs attention from what merely feels urgent.

As the Moon sign pattern shifts from Scorpio to Sagittarius, the inner mood may move from depth and seriousness toward a more open outlook. This makes it a good day to revisit long-term aims and ask whether current habits support them. Keep the reflective routine simple, grounded and realistic rather than overly ambitious.

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Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar September 18, 2026, Friday (Shukravar) Lunar Month Amanta: Bhadrapada; Purnimanta: Bhadrapada Tithi (lunar day) Shukla Saptami until 1:00 pm; then Shukla Ashtami Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Jyeshtha until 10:43 pm; then Mula Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Preeti until 1:33 pm; then Ayushman Karan (half-tithi division) Vanija until 1:00 pm; then Vishti until 2:12 am, Saturday; then Bava until 3:26 pm, Saturday Moon sign (zodiac position) Scorpio until 10:44 pm; then Sagittarius View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:33 am 5:20 am Pratah Sandhya 4:57 am 6:07 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:50 am 12:39 pm Amrit Kalam 12:54 pm 2:41 pm Vijaya Muhurta 2:17 pm 3:06 pm Godhuli Muhurta 6:22 pm 6:46 pm Sayahana Sandhya 6:22 pm 7:33 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:51 pm 12:38 am, Saturday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:

Brahma Muhurta: 4:33 am to 5:20 am

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The highlighted period of the day, this window is traditionally supportive of quiet planning, reflection or prayer. It may be used to set an intention for the day, make a clear list of priorities or prepare for an important conversation without distraction.

Abhijit Muhurta: 11:50 am to 12:39 pm

A supportive window for beginning a formal task, sending an important note, meeting someone in authority or finalizing a practical commitment. It may be especially useful for public-facing or decision-oriented work.

Outside these named periods, the broader favorable windows may be used for focused, purposeful action rather than hurried experimentation.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 10:43 am 12:15 pm Gulika Kaal 7:39 am 9:11 am Yamaganda 3:19 pm 4:50 pm Dur Muhurtam 8:34 am 9:23 am Dur Muhurtam 12:39 pm 1:28 pm Aadal Yog 6:07 am 10:44 pm View All

Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:

Rahu Kaal: 10:43 am to 12:15 pm

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Those who follow Panchang timings may prefer not to start a fresh venture, make a high-stakes purchase or open a sensitive negotiation during this period. If something cannot be moved, keep the task routine, double-check details and avoid impulsive choices.

Gulika Kaal, Yamaganda, Dur Muhurtam and Aadal Yog

These cautionary periods can be approached in the same measured way. They need not stop regular responsibilities, but are traditionally considered less suitable for first steps, ceremonial beginnings or decisions taken mainly under pressure. Where possible, use them for maintenance, revision, background work and follow-up instead.

The aim of these caution periods is extra care, not fear. Reserve major launches for clearer windows where possible and use the more cautious stretches for tasks that benefit from patience and review.

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Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:07 am Sunset 6:22 pm Moonrise 12:52 pm Moonset 10:57 pm

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 11:01 am to 12:32 pm Delhi (NCR) 10:43 am to 12:15 pm Bengaluru 10:42 am to 12:13 pm Hyderabad 10:38 am to 12:10 pm Chennai 10:31 am to 12:03 pm Ahmedabad 11:01 am to 12:33 pm Pune 10:57 am to 12:28 pm Kolkata 9:59 am to 11:30 am Jaipur 10:48 am to 12:20 pm Kochi 10:48 am to 12:19 pm Lucknow 10:28 am to 12:00 pm Indore 10:49 am to 12:20 pm Guwahati 9:45 am to 11:17 am Chandigarh 10:44 am to 12:16 pm Surat 11:01 am to 12:32 pm Visakhapatnam 10:19 am to 11:50 am Nagpur 10:36 am to 12:07 pm Coimbatore 10:45 am to 12:16 pm Varanasi 10:20 am to 11:52 am Bhubaneswar 10:09 am to 11:40 am View All

Overall

Traditional Panchang guidance suggests that this Shukravar is best used with steadiness and self-control. Let the day begin quietly, keep plans realistic, speak with care and choose timing consciously where possible. Thoughtful preparation and measured action may make the day more productive and purposeful.

This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)