Panchang Today, September 19, 2026: Shukla Ashtami under Mula Nakshatra

For September 19, 2026, those who follow Panchang timings may treat the day as one for steady, deliberate effort: good for sorting priorities, speaking carefully, and choosing a few meaningful actions over hurried expansion or unnecessary confrontation.

Panchang Today (Pinterest)

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:08 am Sunset 6:21 pm Rahu Kaal 9:11 am to 10:43 am Highlighted favourable window Abhijit Muhurta: 11:50 am to 12:39 pm

How to use it: Prefer this period for important work, a submission or a considered decision. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

Festival and Vrat Today Radha Ashtami

Basis: Bhadrapada Shukla Ashtami; Region: North Masik Durgashtami

Basis: Bhadrapada Shukla Ashtami

What Today's Panchang Means

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{{^usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Saturday, or Shanivar, often supports seriousness, patience and work that benefits from discipline rather than display. With Shukla Ashtami in place, the day can favour effort that requires resolve, correction and a clear sense of what must be handled first. This is not usually a combination for rushing into every opening at once. It is better suited to measured progress, practical review and decisions that can stand scrutiny later. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Saturday, or Shanivar, often supports seriousness, patience and work that benefits from discipline rather than display. With Shukla Ashtami in place, the day can favour effort that requires resolve, correction and a clear sense of what must be handled first. This is not usually a combination for rushing into every opening at once. It is better suited to measured progress, practical review and decisions that can stand scrutiny later. {{/usCountry}}

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Mula Nakshatra, with the Moon in Sagittarius, is traditionally read as direct, truth-seeking and inclined to get to the root of a matter. That can be useful for research, clean-up, difficult sorting and clearing old confusion. It can also make people less patient with vague promises or half-finished thinking. The wiser use of the day is to examine fundamentals, not just surface appearances. If something has drifted without structure, this Panchang combination supports putting the basics back in place. If a conversation or plan needs honesty, keep that honesty grounded in proportion and courtesy.

How to Use the Day

Work and important decisions

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In traditional Panchang interpretation, this is a workable day for jobs that need concentration, fact-checking and a realistic timeline. Shanivar and Mula together can support trimming excess, correcting paperwork, revising a brief, reviewing finances or taking a hard look at whether a plan is built on sound assumptions. If you have to make an important choice, give extra weight to long-term consequences rather than immediate applause.

At work, avoid multiplying commitments simply because several things appear urgent. A smaller list handled properly may serve you better than broad, energetic starts. For managers and team leads, this is a useful day for setting expectations, clarifying responsibilities and removing confusion from process. Important communication is better when it is concise, documented and free of avoidable drama.

Relationships and communication

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Those who follow Panchang timings may find that today favours honesty, but not bluntness for its own sake. Mula can make people want direct answers, while Shanivar tends to reward restraint and responsibility. In practice, that means useful conversations may come from saying what matters clearly, then leaving room for the other person to respond without pressure.

If there is an unresolved issue in a family, friendship or partnership, focus on the real concern instead of collecting side complaints. Old patterns can be noticed more easily today, and that can help if the aim is understanding rather than winning. Keep promises small and practical. A dependable follow-through, a timely call or a calm clarification may do more good than dramatic reassurance. If tempers rise, pause before reacting and return to the main point.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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In traditional Panchang interpretation, this day supports reflection that is structured rather than sentimental. A simple review of what is essential, what is draining attention and what needs repair can be especially worthwhile. Shukla Ashtami can be used to strengthen resolve, while Mula is traditionally linked with going beneath appearances. Together, they support honest self-audit.

You do not need an elaborate routine. A quiet start, some reading, journaling or a few minutes spent in thoughtful silence can help settle priorities. If your mind has been scattered by too many demands, use the day to identify one habit to improve and one unnecessary burden to reduce. Reflection is best tied to action. By the end of the day, try to know what you are continuing, what you are postponing and what you are letting go of for now.

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Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar September 19, 2026, Saturday (Shanivar) Lunar Month Amanta: Bhadrapada; Purnimanta: Bhadrapada Tithi (lunar day) Shukla Ashtami until 3:26 pm; then Shukla Navami Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Mula until 1:42 am, Sunday; then Purva Ashadha Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Ayushman until 2:28 pm; then Saubhagya Karan (half-tithi division) Bava until 3:26 pm; then Balava until 4:39 am, Sunday; then Kaulava until 5:51 pm, Sunday Moon sign (zodiac position) Sagittarius View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:33 am 5:20 am Pratah Sandhya 4:57 am 6:08 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:50 am 12:39 pm Amrit Kalam 6:31 pm 8:19 pm Vijaya Muhurta 2:17 pm 3:06 pm Godhuli Muhurta 6:21 pm 6:45 pm Sayahana Sandhya 6:21 pm 7:32 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:51 pm 12:38 am, Sunday Siddha Yog 3:28 pm 6:08 am, Sunday Ravi Yog 1:44 am, Sunday 6:08 am, Sunday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may use the day’s favourable windows for work that benefits from clarity and proper attention. Brahma Muhurta from 4:33 am to 5:20 am is well suited to quiet preparation, reading, planning or personal centring before the day becomes busy. The highlighted window is Abhijit Muhurta from 11:50 am to 12:39 pm, and this is the best fit for important work, a submission or a considered decision.

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If you miss that midday period, the broader guidance still favours using named supportive windows for actions that need composure rather than haste. Vijaya Muhurta from 2:17 pm to 3:06 pm and Siddha Yog from 3:28 pm to 6:08 am, Sunday may be treated as supportive, along with other listed favourable Yog periods. Reserve such windows for focused calls, final checks, approvals, signing after review or beginning a task you have been postponing. In traditional Panchang use, favourable periods are most useful when the intention is already clear and the practical groundwork has been done.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 9:11 am 10:43 am Gulika Kaal 6:08 am 7:39 am Yamaganda 1:46 pm 3:18 pm Dur Muhurtam 7:45 am 8:34 am Varjyam 11:55 pm 1:43 am, Sunday Aadal Yog 1:44 am, Sunday 6:08 am, Sunday View All

In traditional Panchang use, caution periods are not a reason for fear. They are simply times when many people prefer to avoid fresh beginnings if a choice is available. The two mandatory caution periods today are Rahu Kaal from 9:11 am to 10:43 am and Aadal Yog from 1:44 am, Sunday to 6:08 am, Sunday. If something routine must continue during these stretches, keep to maintenance, checking and ordinary follow-through rather than launching an optional new initiative.

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The day also carries mixed indications because Siddha Yog is present later while Aadal Yog appears from 1:44 am, Sunday until 6:08 am, Sunday. This points to a mixed reading rather than a simple one. Readers may therefore use discretion with late-night planning and treat other listed favourable Yog periods as supportive mainly for work already thought through. Other caution periods such as Gulika Kaal from 6:08 am to 7:39 am, Dur Muhurtam from 7:45 am to 8:34 am, Yamaganda from 1:46 pm to 3:18 pm and Varjyam from 11:55 pm to 1:43 am, Sunday can similarly be used as reminders to slow down, re-read details and avoid preventable haste.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:08 am Sunset 6:21 pm Moonrise 1:43 pm Moonset 11:50 pm

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 9:29 am to 11:01 am Delhi (NCR) 9:11 am to 10:43 am Bengaluru 9:11 am to 10:42 am Hyderabad 9:07 am to 10:38 am Chennai 9:00 am to 10:31 am Ahmedabad 9:30 am to 11:01 am Pune 9:25 am to 10:56 am Kolkata 8:27 am to 9:58 am Jaipur 9:17 am to 10:48 am Kochi 9:16 am to 10:47 am Lucknow 8:56 am to 10:28 am Indore 9:17 am to 10:48 am Guwahati 8:13 am to 9:45 am Chandigarh 9:12 am to 10:44 am Surat 9:29 am to 11:00 am Visakhapatnam 8:47 am to 10:19 am Nagpur 9:04 am to 10:35 am Coimbatore 9:13 am to 10:44 am Varanasi 8:48 am to 10:20 am Bhubaneswar 8:37 am to 10:09 am View All

Taken together, this Panchang points to a day best used with discipline and perspective. Keep decisions grounded, speak plainly but gently, and choose quality over volume. If you work with the stronger windows and respect the caution periods without anxiety, the day can be used steadily and well.

This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)