Panchang Today, September 20, 2026: Shukla Navami under Purva Ashadha Nakshatra

For Ravivar, traditional Panchang reading suggests a day that favours clear intention, steady judgment and measured progress, with Shukla Navami, the movement toward Shukla Dashami and the Moon in Sagittarius supporting purposeful action while asking readers to balance confidence with restraint.

Panchang Today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:08 am Sunset 6:20 pm Rahu Kaal 4:48 pm to 6:20 pm Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:33 am to 5:21 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means

In traditional Panchang interpretation, Ravivar often carries a theme of visibility, responsibility and conscious use of time. With Shukla Navami active today and Shukla Dashami following it, the tone is generally forward moving, but it is better to avoid haste or ego-led decisions simply because momentum feels available. Navami is often read as active and result-oriented, so it can support tasks that need courage, follow-up and a clear line of command. The Moon in Sagittarius adds a wider outlook. Readers may find it easier to think in terms of principles, long-range plans and what genuinely deserves effort. Purva Ashadha is traditionally linked with conviction and the urge to press ahead, while Uttara Ashadha brings a steadier, more duty-conscious note. Taken together, the day can favour commitment over display. Those who follow Panchang timings may also note that Saubhagya and Shobhana are both considered constructive names, which suits orderly progress, presentable work and decisions that combine confidence with good judgment.

How to Use the Day

Work and important decisions

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{{^usCountry}} In traditional Panchang reading, this is a workable day for setting direction, reviewing priorities and moving important files with more clarity than drama. Ravivar with Shukla Navami can support decisions that need firmness, but the better approach is disciplined action rather than overpromising. If a matter has been delayed, use the day to define the next practical step, assign responsibility and confirm what is realistic. The Sagittarius Moon favours strategy, policy thinking, education, travel planning and work that benefits from a wider view. Purva Ashadha can make people sound more certain than they are, so check facts before taking a public stand. Later indications turn more duty-minded, which supports completion, accountability and finishing what has already been started. Relationships and communication {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In traditional Panchang reading, this is a workable day for setting direction, reviewing priorities and moving important files with more clarity than drama. Ravivar with Shukla Navami can support decisions that need firmness, but the better approach is disciplined action rather than overpromising. If a matter has been delayed, use the day to define the next practical step, assign responsibility and confirm what is realistic. The Sagittarius Moon favours strategy, policy thinking, education, travel planning and work that benefits from a wider view. Purva Ashadha can make people sound more certain than they are, so check facts before taking a public stand. Later indications turn more duty-minded, which supports completion, accountability and finishing what has already been started. Relationships and communication {{/usCountry}}

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Those who follow Panchang guidance may find that conversations go best when honesty is matched with proportion. Ravivar can make people more conscious of dignity and respect, while Shukla Navami may encourage direct speech. That can be useful for clearing pending issues, but it is wiser to speak to resolve than to win. With the Moon in Sagittarius, people may prefer openness and a larger perspective, so discussions about values, family plans or future direction can be constructive. Purva Ashadha can sometimes bring insistence, so listen fully before replying. As the day matures, a more responsible tone is easier to sustain. Keep commitments simple, avoid dramatic ultimatums and let practical reassurance carry more weight than grand statements.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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In traditional Panchang interpretation, this day supports reflection that leads to better conduct rather than mere mood. Ravivar is well suited to asking where your attention has been scattered and what truly deserves steadier effort. Shukla Navami gives a useful push toward correction, review and renewed resolve. The Sagittarius Moon can help widen perspective, making it a good day to revisit guiding principles, educational goals or a longer personal roadmap. Purva Ashadha may bring strong inner conviction, so it is worth separating what is deeply felt from what is immediately useful. A quiet routine of reading, journaling, prayer or silent planning can suit the day well, especially when it helps turn enthusiasm into order. Keep the focus on clarity, sincerity and follow-through in ordinary responsibilities.

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Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar September 20, 2026, Sunday (Ravivar) Lunar Month Amanta: Bhadrapada; Purnimanta: Bhadrapada Tithi (lunar day) Shukla Navami until 5:51 pm; then Shukla Dashami Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Purva Ashadha until 4:33 am, Monday; then Uttara Ashadha Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Saubhagya until 3:21 pm; then Shobhana Karan (half-tithi division) Kaulava until 5:51 pm; then Taitila until 6:58 am, Monday; then Gara until 8:00 pm, Monday Moon sign (zodiac position) Sagittarius View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:33 am 5:21 am Pratah Sandhya 4:57 am 6:08 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:50 am 12:38 pm Amrit Kalam 11:12 pm 12:59 am, Monday Vijaya Muhurta 2:16 pm 3:05 pm Godhuli Muhurta 6:20 pm 6:44 pm Sayahana Sandhya 6:20 pm 7:31 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:51 pm 12:38 am, Monday Sarvartha Siddhi Yog 4:35 am, Monday 6:08 am, Monday Ravi Yog 6:08 am 4:34 am, Monday Ravi Yog 4:35 am, Monday 6:08 am, Monday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may make best use of the day by choosing periods that support attention and composure rather than crowding every task into one window. Brahma Muhurta from 4:33 am to 5:21 am is especially well suited to the day’s tone and can be used for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. A second helpful anchor is Abhijit Muhurta from 11:50 am to 12:38 pm, which can support meetings, formal submissions or decisions that need a clean and balanced start. Ravi Yog is also present alongside the day’s cautionary indication, so the signals are mixed rather than absolute. In traditional practice, that means favourable support for purposeful work is available, but readers may still prefer to proceed with preparation, modest expectations and proper review.

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Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 4:48 pm 6:20 pm Gulika Kaal 3:17 pm 4:48 pm Yamaganda 12:14 pm 1:45 pm Dur Muhurtam 4:42 pm 5:31 pm Dur Muhurtam 6:57 am 7:46 am Varjyam 12:29 pm 2:16 pm Vidaal Yog 4:35 am, Monday 6:08 am, Monday Aadal Yog 6:08 am 4:34 am, Monday View All

Traditional Panchang caution for this date centres on Aadal Yog from 6:08 am until 4:34 am, Monday and Rahu Kaal from 4:48 pm to 6:20 pm. These periods need not be approached with fear, but many readers prefer not to begin high-stakes matters in them, especially if a launch, purchase, signing or decisive first move can wait. The day also carries a mixed indication because Ravi Yog and Aadal Yog operate together. In Panchang terms, that means there are both favourable and cautionary signals at the same time, so choices may be better kept practical and well checked rather than impulsive. If schedules are fixed, use caution periods for review, background preparation, editing, household organisation or follow-up work that does not depend on a symbolic beginning. A calm pace and fewer assumptions will usually serve better than trying to force a result.

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Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:08 am Sunset 6:20 pm Moonrise 2:30 pm Moonset 12:46 am, Monday

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 5:05 pm to 6:36 pm Delhi (NCR) 4:48 pm to 6:20 pm Bengaluru 4:46 pm to 6:17 pm Hyderabad 4:42 pm to 6:14 pm Chennai 4:35 pm to 6:06 pm Ahmedabad 5:06 pm to 6:38 pm Pune 5:01 pm to 6:32 pm Kolkata 4:03 pm to 5:35 pm Jaipur 4:54 pm to 6:25 pm Kochi 4:51 pm to 6:22 pm Lucknow 4:33 pm to 6:05 pm Indore 4:53 pm to 6:25 pm Guwahati 3:50 pm to 5:22 pm Chandigarh 4:50 pm to 6:21 pm Surat 5:05 pm to 6:37 pm Visakhapatnam 4:23 pm to 5:54 pm Nagpur 4:40 pm to 6:12 pm Coimbatore 4:48 pm to 6:19 pm Varanasi 4:25 pm to 5:56 pm Bhubaneswar 4:13 pm to 5:45 pm View All

Overall, this Ravivar is best used for deliberate progress, honest review and decisions that can stand up to scrutiny. Let confidence come from preparation, not speed. If you work with Panchang timings, choose supportive windows for beginnings and use caution periods for revision, planning and quieter tasks.

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This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)