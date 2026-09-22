Panchang Today, September 22, 2026: Shukla Ekadashi under Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra

For Tuesday, September 22, traditional Panchang guidance points to a day for steady effort, disciplined choices and measured communication, with the strongest support going to purposeful work done with patience rather than haste or display.

Panchang Today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:09 am Sunset 6:18 pm Rahu Kaal 3:15 pm to 4:46 pm Highlighted favourable window Vijaya Muhurta: 2:15 pm to 3:04 pm

How to use it

Prefer this period for a determined task or purposeful follow-through. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

Festival and Vrat Today Parsva Ekadashi

Basis: Bhadrapada Shukla Ekadashi

What Today's Panchang Means

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{{^usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Mangalvar often carries a direct, action oriented tone, but today that impulse is moderated by Shukla Ekadashi and the Moon in Capricorn. The result is a more disciplined version of Tuesday's drive: useful for work that needs resolve, structure and follow through rather than impulsive starts. Uttara Ashadha adds a reputation for firmness, duty and long range thinking, so the day may favour decisions that are principled, practical and capable of standing scrutiny later. Those who follow Panchang timings may find that this combination supports commitment, planning and completion of pending responsibilities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Mangalvar often carries a direct, action oriented tone, but today that impulse is moderated by Shukla Ekadashi and the Moon in Capricorn. The result is a more disciplined version of Tuesday's drive: useful for work that needs resolve, structure and follow through rather than impulsive starts. Uttara Ashadha adds a reputation for firmness, duty and long range thinking, so the day may favour decisions that are principled, practical and capable of standing scrutiny later. Those who follow Panchang timings may find that this combination supports commitment, planning and completion of pending responsibilities. {{/usCountry}}

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At a personal level, the mood of the day is less about quick applause and more about reliability. Capricorn reinforces realism, and that can help with budgeting time, setting limits and keeping promises. If you need to sort priorities, revisit a serious conversation or advance a task that has stalled through indecision, this blend is traditionally considered helpful. Use confidence, but keep it measured. The day seems better suited to disciplined progress than to dramatic gestures.

How to Use the Day

Work and important decisions

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In traditional Panchang reading, this is a capable day for work that benefits from order, accountability and stamina. Mangalvar can sharpen initiative, while Uttara Ashadha and Capricorn together favour seriousness, professional standards and decisions that can be defended on practical grounds. If you have a complex file, a negotiation that needs calm facts, or a task requiring sustained concentration, this is a useful day to move it forward.

Try to separate urgent work from merely noisy work. The tone supports disciplined follow through more than scattered multitasking. It may also be a good day to review timelines, refine responsibilities and close loops that have lingered. If an issue is emotionally charged, keep the discussion anchored in evidence and next steps. A firm but non confrontational approach is more in tune with the day than aggressive posturing.

Relationships and communication

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Those who follow Panchang timings may read today's combination as supportive of sincere but measured communication. Shukla Ekadashi can bring clarity of intention, while Uttara Ashadha and Capricorn favour steadiness, reliability and speaking with purpose. This is helpful for conversations about duties, expectations, schedules or shared responsibilities.

The caution is that Mangalvar can make words sharper if one is already irritated. Try not to confuse bluntness with honesty. If a point must be made, keep it specific and practical instead of reopening older grievances. In family and close relationships, consistency may matter more than emotional display today. A promise kept, a task shared or a difficult message delivered calmly can carry more weight than dramatic reassurance. Let your tone stay respectful, especially where authority, elders or workplace hierarchies are involved.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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In traditional Panchang interpretation, today's pattern suits quiet self review focused on conduct, priorities and commitment. Rather than seeking intensity, use the day to ask whether your actions are aligned with your stated responsibilities. Shukla Ekadashi often invites restraint and mental clarity, and Capricorn adds a useful realism that can help you see where effort is being wasted.

A simple reflective routine may work best: step back, note what deserves sustained attention, and identify one habit that needs more discipline. If your mind feels pulled between ambition and fatigue, keep the reflection practical. What can be simplified? What must be completed before something new is taken up? The day is less about lofty declarations and more about honest stock taking. Even a brief period of silence, reading or journaling can help bring steadiness if it is approached without pressure or performance.

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Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar September 22, 2026, Tuesday (Mangalvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Bhadrapada; Purnimanta: Bhadrapada Tithi (lunar day) Shukla Ekadashi until 9:42 pm; then Shukla Dwadashi Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Uttara Ashadha until 7:06 am; then Shravana Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Atiganda until 4:28 pm; then Sukarma Karan (half-tithi division) Vanija until 8:55 am; then Vishti until 9:42 pm; then Bava until 10:21 am, Wednesday Moon sign (zodiac position) Capricorn View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:34 am 5:22 am Pratah Sandhya 4:58 am 6:09 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:49 am 12:38 pm Amrit Kalam 9:52 pm 11:36 pm Vijaya Muhurta 2:15 pm 3:04 pm Godhuli Muhurta 6:18 pm 6:41 pm Sayahana Sandhya 6:18 pm 7:29 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:50 pm 12:37 am, Wednesday Tripushkara Yog 9:44 pm 7:06 am Ravi Yog 6:09 am 7:06 am View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may use the favourable windows for different kinds of purposeful action. Brahma Muhurta from 4:34 am to 5:22 am is traditionally suited to quiet preparation, study or setting the tone for the day before distractions build. Abhijit Muhurta from 11:49 am to 12:38 pm can support important correspondence, formal submissions or decisions that need a clear head.

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The day's highlighted window is Vijaya Muhurta from 2:15 pm to 3:04 pm, and traditional guidance especially favours it for a determined task or purposeful follow through. If something has been pending because it requires courage, concentration or a final push, this is the period to use well. Later, Amrit Kalam from 9:52 pm to 11:36 pm may be useful for thoughtful planning, careful review or work that benefits from a quieter atmosphere.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 3:15 pm 4:46 pm Gulika Kaal 12:13 pm 1:44 pm Yamaganda 9:11 am 10:42 am Dur Muhurtam 8:35 am 9:24 am Dur Muhurtam 11:02 pm 11:49 pm Varjyam 11:29 am 1:14 pm Vidaal Yog 6:09 am 7:06 am View All

Traditional Panchang caution is best used as a planning aid, not as a reason for fear. The two mandatory watch periods today are Vidaal Yog, ending at 7:06 am, and Rahu Kaal, ending at 4:46 pm. Where timings allow, it is better not to launch a fresh initiative in these windows, especially if the matter is time sensitive or requires broad support.

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There is also a mixed indication in the early morning because Ravi Yog and Vidaal Yog occur together until 7:06 am. Those who follow Panchang timings may treat this as a period of mixed signals rather than a simple green light or red light. In practice, that can mean using the time for preparation, checking details or continuing routine tasks instead of making a decisive new move.

Outside these periods, keep ordinary caution during other flagged intervals by avoiding rushed commitments, preventable errors and unnecessary confrontations. If something cannot be postponed, proceed carefully and double check essentials.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:09 am Sunset 6:18 pm Moonrise 3:48 pm Moonset 2:42 am, Wednesday

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 3:33 pm to 5:04 pm Delhi (NCR) 3:15 pm to 4:46 pm Bengaluru 3:14 pm to 4:45 pm Hyderabad 3:10 pm to 4:41 pm Chennai 3:03 pm to 4:34 pm Ahmedabad 3:34 pm to 5:05 pm Pune 3:28 pm to 4:59 pm Kolkata 2:31 pm to 4:02 pm Jaipur 3:21 pm to 4:52 pm Kochi 3:19 pm to 4:50 pm Lucknow 3:01 pm to 4:32 pm Indore 3:21 pm to 4:52 pm Guwahati 2:17 pm to 3:48 pm Chandigarh 3:17 pm to 4:48 pm Surat 3:33 pm to 5:04 pm Visakhapatnam 2:51 pm to 4:22 pm Nagpur 3:08 pm to 4:39 pm Coimbatore 3:16 pm to 4:47 pm Varanasi 2:52 pm to 4:23 pm Bhubaneswar 2:41 pm to 4:12 pm View All

Overall, this Mangalvar is traditionally read as a day for disciplined effort, clear priorities and mature communication. Use the stronger windows for focused action, treat caution periods as prompts for care, and let steadiness guide choices more than urgency or reaction.

This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)