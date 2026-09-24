Panchang Today, September 24, 2026: Shukla Trayodashi under Dhanishta Nakshatra

In traditional Panchang interpretation, Guruvar with Shukla Trayodashi, Dhanishta and the Moon in Aquarius gives this day a practical, forward-looking tone that supports organised effort, measured communication and calm review before major commitments.

Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits (pinterest)

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:10 am Sunset 6:15 pm Rahu Kaal 1:43 pm to 3:14 pm Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:35 am to 5:22 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

Festival and Vrat Today Guru Pradosh Vrat

Basis: Bhadrapada Shukla Trayodashi

What Today's Panchang Means

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{{^usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Guruvar often carries a thoughtful and advisory tone, so the day is generally approached best with steadiness rather than haste. Shukla Trayodashi, coming late in the bright fortnight, is usually read as a stage for consolidation, refinement and bringing ongoing matters close to completion. It is less about dramatic beginnings and more about putting shape, order and final checks around what is already underway. Dhanishta adds a disciplined, rhythmic quality, favouring coordination, timing and attention to structure. With the Moon in Aquarius throughout, the emphasis can turn toward larger systems, teamwork, long range thinking and practical benefit for a wider circle rather than purely personal preference. Those who follow Panchang timings may therefore find the day suitable for balancing individual aims with collective responsibilities. Dhriti among the day’s Yog names reinforces steadiness as a useful approach, while the later presence of Shoola is a reminder to avoid forcing agreement or rushing through sensitive matters. Overall, the traditional reading supports composed action, sensible priorities and mature judgment. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Guruvar often carries a thoughtful and advisory tone, so the day is generally approached best with steadiness rather than haste. Shukla Trayodashi, coming late in the bright fortnight, is usually read as a stage for consolidation, refinement and bringing ongoing matters close to completion. It is less about dramatic beginnings and more about putting shape, order and final checks around what is already underway. Dhanishta adds a disciplined, rhythmic quality, favouring coordination, timing and attention to structure. With the Moon in Aquarius throughout, the emphasis can turn toward larger systems, teamwork, long range thinking and practical benefit for a wider circle rather than purely personal preference. Those who follow Panchang timings may therefore find the day suitable for balancing individual aims with collective responsibilities. Dhriti among the day’s Yog names reinforces steadiness as a useful approach, while the later presence of Shoola is a reminder to avoid forcing agreement or rushing through sensitive matters. Overall, the traditional reading supports composed action, sensible priorities and mature judgment. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

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In traditional Panchang interpretation, this is a good day for work that benefits from structure, review and coordination. If a plan is already in motion, attention to sequencing, documentation and roles may bring better results than trying to launch too many new threads at once. Guruvar supports advisory discussions, mentoring, policy review and decisions that need both ethics and practicality. Dhanishta favours disciplined execution, especially where teams, schedules or budgets are involved. The Moon in Aquarius suggests that workplace choices may be strongest when they consider long term impact and group efficiency, not just immediate convenience. Those who follow Panchang guidance may prefer to keep communication crisp, verify assumptions and leave room for one more round of checking before signing off on an important move.

Relationships and communication

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Those who follow Panchang timings may find that relationships do better today with clarity, patience and a slightly wider perspective. Guruvar can support respectful conversation, especially where guidance, family responsibilities or shared principles matter. Shukla Trayodashi favours settling loose ends, so this is a useful day to complete a pending conversation rather than reopen old arguments without purpose. Dhanishta can make people direct and task minded, which is helpful for practical coordination but may sound blunt if warmth is missing. The Moon in Aquarius suggests giving others space to think while still staying available. In close relationships, speak plainly, listen fully and aim for workable understanding over dramatic declarations or instant emotional conclusions.

Reflection and spiritual routine

In traditional Panchang interpretation, the day suits quiet self review that is honest without being severe. Shukla Trayodashi is often treated as a time to refine what is already present, so reflection may centre on what needs completion, what deserves better discipline and where small corrections can prevent larger complications later. Guruvar supports study, contemplation and guidance seeking, whether that means reading, journalling or sitting with a difficult question until it becomes clearer. Dhanishta brings value to rhythm, so even a simple, regular routine may feel more meaningful than an elaborate but irregular effort. With the Moon in Aquarius, reflection can also include your place within a family, team or community and whether your present choices match your stated values and responsibilities.

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Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar September 24, 2026, Thursday (Guruvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Bhadrapada; Purnimanta: Bhadrapada Tithi (lunar day) Shukla Trayodashi until 11:18 pm; then Shukla Chaturdashi Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Dhanishta until 10:34 am; then Shatabhisha Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Dhriti until 3:53 pm; then Shoola Karan (half-tithi division) Kaulava until 11:09 am; then Taitila until 11:18 pm; then Gara until 11:17 am, Friday Moon sign (zodiac position) Aquarius View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:35 am 5:22 am Pratah Sandhya 4:58 am 6:10 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:48 am 12:37 pm Amrit Kalam 3:56 am, Friday 5:35 am, Friday Vijaya Muhurta 2:13 pm 3:02 pm Godhuli Muhurta 6:15 pm 6:39 pm Sayahana Sandhya 6:15 pm 7:27 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:49 pm 12:36 am, Friday Ravi Yog 10:35 am 6:10 am, Friday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may use the day’s favourable windows for practical actions that need concentration and steadiness, while keeping expectations realistic. The highlighted window is Brahma Muhurta from 4:35 am to 5:22 am, traditionally suited to quiet planning, reflection or prayer before the day becomes busy. If you need a compact period for a focused decision or an important submission, Abhijit Muhurta from 11:48 am to 12:37 pm can be used for work requiring composure and clear intention. Godhuli Muhurta from 6:15 pm to 6:39 pm may suit calm closure, family coordination or reviewing the day’s next steps. Ravi Yog is also present alongside a caution period, so its indications are favourable but mixed rather than straightforward. Use supportive timings for prepared actions, not for impulsive leaps.

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Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 1:43 pm 3:14 pm Gulika Kaal 9:11 am 10:42 am Yamaganda 6:10 am 7:41 am Dur Muhurtam 10:12 am 11:00 am Dur Muhurtam 3:02 pm 3:50 pm Varjyam 6:05 pm 7:41 pm Vidaal Yog 10:35 am 6:10 am, Friday View All

In traditional Panchang reading, caution periods are best understood as times for extra care, not fear. The two mandatory periods to note are Vidaal Yog, which continues until 6:10 am, Friday, and Rahu Kaal, which ends at 3:14 pm. Vidaal Yog overlaps with Ravi Yog today, so the simultaneous indications are mixed: Ravi Yog is traditionally favourable, while Vidaal Yog advises restraint. Neither should be treated as cancelling the other, and it is wiser to rely on preparation, moderation and careful judgment. During Rahu Kaal, many readers prefer to avoid initiating a major new step if it can reasonably wait, while routine responsibilities can continue with attention. Beyond these, the broader table also contains other caution windows, so the practical approach is to double check travel plans, communication, payments and commitments, especially where timing errors or avoidable misunderstandings could create inconvenience.

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Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:10 am Sunset 6:15 pm Moonrise 4:53 pm Moonset 4:38 am, Friday

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 2:01 pm to 3:31 pm Delhi (NCR) 1:43 pm to 3:14 pm Bengaluru 1:42 pm to 3:13 pm Hyderabad 1:38 pm to 3:09 pm Chennai 1:31 pm to 3:02 pm Ahmedabad 2:02 pm to 3:32 pm Pune 1:57 pm to 3:27 pm Kolkata 12:59 pm to 2:29 pm Jaipur 1:49 pm to 3:19 pm Kochi 1:47 pm to 3:18 pm Lucknow 1:28 pm to 2:59 pm Indore 1:49 pm to 3:19 pm Guwahati 12:45 pm to 2:16 pm Chandigarh 1:44 pm to 3:15 pm Surat 2:01 pm to 3:31 pm Visakhapatnam 1:19 pm to 2:50 pm Nagpur 1:36 pm to 3:06 pm Coimbatore 1:44 pm to 3:15 pm Varanasi 1:20 pm to 2:51 pm Bhubaneswar 1:09 pm to 2:39 pm View All

Taken together, the traditional Panchang guidance for this Guruvar points to a day for orderly progress, thoughtful speech and careful timing. Focus on finishing well, keep plans realistic and use the quieter windows for reflection and preparation rather than trying to force pace where patience would serve better.

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This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)