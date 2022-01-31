Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pisces Daily Horoscope for January 31: Academic front will result amazing

Dear Pisces, your soaring confidence levels may take you to higher grounds and slowly but steadily, you may take over leadership positions.
Students may perform well on their academic front.
Published on Jan 31, 2022 12:45 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20) 

Today, you may be willing to take risks and go the extra mile for your own good. You may not want to wait for opportunities and you are most likely to go out and create them for yourself. Your soaring confidence levels may take you to higher grounds and slowly but steadily, you may take over leadership positions. You won’t compromise on quality and put in your best efforts to get your work done in the best way possible. Your optimistic approach may make you a fan favorite. When the time is right, you may take the big leap. You are likely to make decisions very quickly, which are in accordance to your scheme of things, plans and desires. Plans to travel to a far-off place with your friends may turn out to be very fruitful. Students may perform well on their academic front. 

 

Pisces Finance Today 

On the economic front, you need to be careful with your spending. It would be in your interest to focus your attention towards money-making schemes. Investment in shares may not bring desired profits, leaving you cash-strapped. 

Pisces Family Today 

On the domestic front, frequent clashes with loved ones may disrupt the peaceful atmosphere. Youngsters at home are likely to fall in bad company, which you need to set right. Make time for your family to bring it back on track. 

 

Pisces Career Today 

On the work front, you may face challenges, which you are likely to overcome with your tact and expertise. Some good prospects for professional development may be on the cards for you. Make full use of them. 

Pisces Health Today 

On the health front, your fitness levels may increase, improving your mental health. Maintaining an active lifestyle may become your top priority. You may be in a cheerful mood and its positive effects may show on your wellbeing. 

Pisces Love Life Today 

On the romantic front, your passions are high and you are likely to enjoy an intimate time together. Your beloved may surprise you with a marriage proposal. This union is most likely to turn into a cherished life-long bond. 

 

Lucky Number: 1 

Lucky Colour: Light Red 

 

By: Manisha Koushik,  Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

 

