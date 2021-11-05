Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pisces Daily Horoscope for November 5: A healthy and energetic day

Dear Pisces , you will shine at work by doing great by using your skills, smartness and creative ideas.
Your overall day is going to be fine but you need to watch out your family front.
Published on Nov 05, 2021 02:01 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

 

Pisces people are flexible but at the same time they are sentimental. They are absolutely ethical whether they are in the finance industry or into entertainment industry. Pisces aren’t the fragile creatures; they possess the ability to thrive in the harsh environment. Keep a watch on your limits before you run to extend help. Pisces are people who, are easily hurt by people, so you need to keep yourself strong. Your overall day is going to be fine but you need to watch out your family front. Things appear to be smooth within your workplace. But it doesn’t seem much pleasant with your partner. Now that we have seen the picture of the overall day, let us move ahead with the other details of the day, Pisces.

Pisces Finance Today

Even though nothing huge seems to happen in your financial matters, you may hold a good chance to come across a resource through which you can find an effective investment service.

Pisces Family Today

Oops! It doesn’t seem all good with your family. The property issue that lies between elderly siblings would be better if not discussed today. Give it some time and it may be resolved. 

Pisces Career Today

Great! It looks like Pisces folks are going to have a beautiful day in your workplace. People looking out for job have a good number of chances to beat the odds and grab a job.

Pisces Health Today

Your genuine efforts toward your health will prove to be effective. Put a curb on deep fried foods, as they can make you feel lazy and decrease your efficiency.

Pisces Love Life Today

Value your time with your love, it has the strength you need. If you are in search of a perfect life partner, there is good possibility to meet the destined person.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

 

By: Manisha Koushik,  Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist; Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

