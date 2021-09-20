Pisces Daily Horoscope for Sept 20: Expect good news on career

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Pisceans are sensitive people who value emotions to a great extent. You understand people’s thoughts and emotions so well that you easily connect with them and provide emotional strength and support to help them restore their emotional stability. You are always ready to help and that can sometimes put yourself into trouble. Keep a watch on your limits before you run to extend help. You are someone who is easily hurt by people, so you need to keep yourself strong. Expect that you might face a few reasons to be upseton the family front, other aspects of your day seem to be comfortable.

Pisces Finance Today

Investments should be done carefully as there is a possibility to incur loss. Expenditure should be done with utmost care.

Pisces Family Today

It is better to wait for the right opportunity to get things done right! So better you stay out arguments today. Take yourself forward with gradual pace to help yourself restore bond with the folks around you.

Pisces Career Today

With the amount of hard work and dedication that you put in to your work, you can expect its results today! Need to keep an eye on the upcoming opportunities as well. For people looking for a job in health sector or private firms, there might be good news at the end of the day.

Pisces Health Today

You might feel a bit tired at the start of the day, but as the day progresses, things are going to turn out positive. With current focus on health will yield good benefits. Health will be good on account of mental health as well as physical health.

Pisces Love Life Today

It's going to be a lovely day as far as romance is considered. With the little care you show to your partner, love will blossom and yield happiness. You may consider clearing your thoughts and insecurities of your life with your partner which may yield satisfied answers to your life.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Maroon

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874