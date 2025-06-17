Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pisces Horoscope for 17 June 2025: You may expand your business today

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 17, 2025 04:11 AM IST

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You love embracing challenges

Keep the relationship alive through commitment. Your professional success will soon be recognized by the management. Minor monetary issues may exist today.

Pisces Horoscope Today: Your attitude is crucial and the management will trust your instinct while handling new tasks.(Freepik)
Pisces Horoscope Today: Your attitude is crucial and the management will trust your instinct while handling new tasks.(Freepik)

The love life is creative and productive where you will also settle all past issues. Continue performing in the job. There can be minor financial issues but health is at your side.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

The relationship will see tremors in the first part of the day. Most love issues will be over egos or lack of response and you should also be careful to not let the lover be influenced a friend or relative. There can be challenges over the lack of time you give for the love affair. A romantic dinner is a good way to strengthen the bonding. You may also plan a holiday. Married natives should keep a distance form ex-lovers.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Your attitude is crucial and the management will trust your instinct while handling new tasks. New responsibilities will keep the day busy and there will also occasions where you may lose the temper that may negatively impact the profile. Bankers and financial managers should pay special attention to figures, especially in the first half of the day. Be disciplined at team meetings and your ideas will have takers today. Entrepreneurs may expand their business to new territories today and there will be no shortage of funds.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Financial issues may come up and the returns from previous investments may not be as per your expectations. This may seriously impact your investment decisions. Some natives will need to financially help a friend or sibling. Some females will inherit a part of the property while you may also win a legal battle which has a serious impact on the bank account. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters for future trade expansions.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Stick to a healthy diet plan as you need to maintain balanced mental and physical health. Both mental and physical health are greatly influenced by what you consume more vegetables and fruits. You should also be careful while riding a two-wheeler in the evening hours. Pregnant women must be cautious while taking part in adventure sports. Be positive in attitude and stay in the company of people you love.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Pisces Horoscope for 17 June 2025: You may expand your business today
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On