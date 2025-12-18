Pisces Horoscope Today for December 18, 2025: You may be fortunate to find new opportunities abroad

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Have a great day packed with fun Consider giving straight opinions on the job. Ensure you have no pretensions in the love affair. Monetary issues deserve better management. Health is positive. Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Spend more time in the relationship and keep your professional life free from controversies. Handle wealth diligently. Your health is also positive today.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Consider being romantic, and your decision to spend more time with your lover will bring fruitful results. You should also be ready to discuss the love affair with your parents today. Some females will be successful in fixing the marriage. Ensure you have no extramarital affairs, as your partner will find out this evening. You may also consider expanding the family. Married females need to keep an eye on their spouse in the second part of the day.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

You will be fortunate to find new opportunities abroad. Those who have recently joined need to be careful while giving opinions at team meetings, as a senior or coworker will be offended. You should also be ready to take up new tasks, and the second part of the day is good to attend a job interview. Those who are into creative segments, including acting, painting, music, and authoring, may see new opportunities. Traders will also require settling licensing issues.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in today. You may financially help a needy friend or sibling, but ensure you will get the amount back whenever needed. Avoid monetary disputes within the family. Some long-pending dues will be cleared, but expected bills might take a little more time. Seniors may be serious about dividing the wealth among children. Businessmen should be careful about payments to the clients.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Health will be good. However, some seniors may develop complications related to breathing. Diabetic females must be careful about aerated drinks and sweets. It is also good to stay away from stress and people with a negative mentality. Replace oily and greasy food with more vegetables, fruits, and nuts. Pregnant females must also stay away from adventure sports, including underwater activities.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)