Pisces Horoscope Today for September 29, 2025: Married females may seriously consider expanding the family

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Spread joy around Keep the love affair intact. Your discipline at the workplace will bring positive outcomes. Prosperity permits smart investments. Health demands attention. Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

The love relationship will be vibrant, and you will also come across several opportunities to prove your professional diligence. Prosperity exists, but health may also develop complications today.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Your relationship will be productive, and new opportunities will also knock on the door to augment romance. Consider taking the love affair to the next level with the backing of your parents. It is crucial to be expressive in terms of romance. You need to be accommodating in terms of romance, and some love affairs demand special attention as a third person may interfere, causing minor rifts. Married females may seriously consider expanding the family.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment at the workplace will open the doors to success. Those who hold crucial positions in banking, finance, marketing, sales, and the logistics industry will require attending multiple client sessions today. Entrepreneurs can pick the first part of the day to launch a new venture. Those who are into businesses associated with textiles, fashion accessories, and electronics will see new prospects to grow. Students looking for admission to a foreign university will be happy about the result.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Money will come in, and you are good at handling stock and speculative business. The second part of the day is also auspicious to discuss and settle financial or property issues with the siblings. Some females will inherit a part of the maternal property, while those who are keen to buy a vehicle can go ahead with the plan. Consider helping a needy relative or friend. You may also consider donating money to charity.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Seniors may develop pain in joints, while some natives will complain about oral health issues. Some females will have digestion-related issues, while children may complain about pain in their elbows. If you make any travel plans, try to go out to places that would make you feel more relaxed and rejuvenated. The second part of the day is also good to join a gym or yoga class.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)