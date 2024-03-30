 Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, March 30, 2024 predicts a romantic aura | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, March 30, 2024 predicts a romantic aura

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 30, 2024 12:11 AM IST

Read Pisces daily horoscope for March 30, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Embrace new love today.

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, today is good in terms of romance, career, wealth, and health.

Spend time in love and also prove your professional potential at the job. Prosperity also exists.

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, March 30: Spend time in love and also prove your professional potential at the job.
Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, March 30: Spend time in love and also prove your professional potential at the job.

Embrace new love today. Take up multiple responsibilities, each taking you one step toward career growth. Financial success will be at your side and you can also be confident about your health.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Female Pisces natives can get a proposal from someone whom they have known for a long time. You’ll meet up with the interesting person in the second half at the train, shopping area, office, restaurant, family function, or pub. Some relationships may go wrong and the lovers may lose mutual interest. This means it is time to go separately. Office romance is not a good idea, especially for married Pisces natives.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Some issues may prevent you from performing the best at the workplace. However, you need to overcome each obstacle today. Healthcare, hospitality, IT, automobile, education, transport, and petroleum industries will flourish today. The Pisces natives who are in these industries will see career growth. Deal with unhappy clients tactically to be in the good books of the management. There is no room for ego today at the workplace. Your cordial nature will work in projects that require a team effort.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

While wealth will come in today, you should have control over the expenditure. Some Pisces natives will be tempted to invest in speculative business but today is not the right time. There can be additional income from a part-time job which would be helpful today. A relative or sibling will ask for monetary assistance that you cannot refuse. There will also be trouble in the form of monetary disputes within the family.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Maintain a balance between both office and personal life. Seniors should not miss medications today. The second part of the day is good to join a gym. You should make exercise a part of your lifestyle today. Be very particular about your diet and stay away from extremely sweet and aerated drinks. Instead prefer a healthy diet, which includes more leafy vegetables and fruits.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

