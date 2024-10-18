Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, October 18, 2024 predicts robust health

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Keep controversies at bay today Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, October 10, 2024: New tasks may keep the office life busy. Your health is in good shape.

There will be pleasant moments in the love affair and be ready to embrace new twists. Professional success is also backed by financial success today.

Your love life will be good. Communication is crucial in the love affair and one considers taking up new challenges at work to prove the professional calibre. Both health and wealth will also be at your side.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Spend more time with the lover and always praise the partner for success in both personal and official achievements. If you have recently broken your heart, this is the right time to find a good match. A new person may walk into your life which will bring happiness and joy. Your lover expects you to be romantic and expressive. Be sincere and also provide the space to the partner. This will make the relationship stronger. Married females may also conceive today.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

There can be problems at the workplace and it is crucial you handle them successfully. Keep egos in the back seat while you have serious tasks to accomplish. Your seniors will be happy with your performance. Be cordial with the team members throughout the day. Some females will invite trouble with their attitude and you should also show the willingness to take up new tasks today. For those who are planning a job switch, consider today as the best time.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

The second half of the day will see some expenses in the form of a celebration at home or buying a home appliance. If you are thinking of investing anywhere, you can go for it. You will be happy to try financial luck in the stock market or speculative business. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters that will also benefit from expansion plans.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Though minor headaches, body pain, or throat infections will drain your enthusiasm, your health will not be compromised today. However, it is good to stay away from food rich in fat and oil. Instead consume a balanced diet rich in proteins and minerals. Some seniors may have body pain or difficulty walking. Be careful while using the staircase or while boarding a train.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)